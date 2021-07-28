PNP – Gov’t in Damage Control Mode | TVJ News – July 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
25 comments
Just want the best for Jamaica!!!
What more fixed Jamaica wanted to fixed more than how u all fix already little more all of u turns Zumba
Unuh come like crosses go fix unuh party then come again
Thats y andrew behave suh n treat people like garbage because a die hearted this n die hearted dat wake up
@Tia Frod don’t try to come for me talking about die hearted please n thank you
Yet another dunce labour wrong…all the jlp loyalist a bawl…wus prime minister this next to Seaga
big up danique them must go sit down and leave andrew alone
Dion j Miller for PNP president..all a you must gooooo..plz n thx
Go fix uno party and wheel and come again. Uno cannot please
He is speaking the truth
Fake news and fake tvj
Really ! Which local station is better than tvj?
look like pnp want stay in opposition forever, u mean say you too a agree with these stupid lockdowns? me well want vote out andrew and a this unuh a come with ? smfh
You never vote jlp so you cant vote the pm fool dam fool go get a life fool
This is about saving lives and not political opportunism.
The whole a unno vote fi jlp just wate uno no learn yet
Edwards wgat is about saving life? Smh eeee
As a christian i was taught to respect my leader even if i dont like him. Freedom of speech yes, but mrs jackson miller how? Look at the the way the young man spoke. Thats is why some of these young people cannot and will not be able to identify right from wrong.
Yow no man cah tell weh my freedom
Dictatorship Andrew knowless
a deal with
I can tell you that social distancing has protected me and will help EVERYONE else willing to do it (which still many people fail to do because they are stupid & selfish). We also ought to be telling people (in banks, shoe stores, restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc) keep their distance and guarding our social space.
What if u neva social distance would u catch it ? Up to this day I don’t social distance and I’m good
Kim-Jun-Brogad the Dictator
These opposition still exist
Show the facts stop tell us numbers