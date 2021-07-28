PNP - Gov't in Damage Control Mode | TVJ News - July 27 2021 1

PNP – Gov’t in Damage Control Mode | TVJ News – July 27 2021

25 comments

 

    1. What more fixed Jamaica wanted to fixed more than how u all fix already little more all of u turns Zumba

      Reply

    1. Thats y andrew behave suh n treat people like garbage because a die hearted this n die hearted dat wake up

      Reply

    3. Yet another dunce labour wrong…all the jlp loyalist a bawl…wus prime minister this next to Seaga

      Reply

  6. look like pnp want stay in opposition forever, u mean say you too a agree with these stupid lockdowns? me well want vote out andrew and a this unuh a come with ? smfh

    Reply

  7. As a christian i was taught to respect my leader even if i dont like him. Freedom of speech yes, but mrs jackson miller how? Look at the the way the young man spoke. Thats is why some of these young people cannot and will not be able to identify right from wrong.

    Reply

  9. I can tell you that social distancing has protected me and will help EVERYONE else willing to do it (which still many people fail to do because they are stupid & selfish). We also ought to be telling people (in banks, shoe stores, restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc) keep their distance and guarding our social space.

    Reply

    1. What if u neva social distance would u catch it ? Up to this day I don’t social distance and I’m good

      Reply

