PNP – ‘House On Fire, but…’ | $20M for Brown’s Town Market | TVJ Midday News – July 19 2021

Days after the resignation of four senior members of the People's National Party (PNP) analysts are looking at the way forward for the Mark Golding led organization.

Introduction – 0:00

Proposal to Transfer Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Catherine – 3:53

Improvements at Brown's Town Market in St. Ann, Jamaica – 9:08

Taxi Operators: No JUTC for Rural Areas – 13:15

Vaccination for Jamaica Premier League Players – 19:07

