PNP – ‘House On Fire, but…’ | $20M for Brown’s Town Market | TVJ Midday News – July 19 2021

Days after the resignation of four senior members of the People's National Party (PNP) analysts are looking at the way forward for the Mark Golding led organization.
Introduction – 0:00
Proposal to Transfer Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Catherine – 3:53
Improvements at Brown's Town Market in St. Ann, Jamaica – 9:08
Taxi Operators: No JUTC for Rural Areas – 13:15
Vaccination for Jamaica Premier League Players – 19:07
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
24 comments
I don’t think Jamaica would ever ever get Johnson and Johnson supply each time he come up with a different story him lie
Seaga did have to deal with gangs of 5 and Gang of 11 in the 80s and 90s..now it’s the PNP time to deal with their disunity
Pnp well better than trash seaga
You are so right,all is not lost at all!
Ya !!!!
Old house a tumble dung Power
Hope they can rebuild might be the best thing for the party wish them all the best there was too much infighting going on
Too much Tribalist in the party, let them go, it’s all about themselves, and not about the party or the country..
Dat mi seh to.
Ugi
By the way, have the PNP repaid Trafiguras US$20 million yet? Or is that too embarrassing a question?
Jamaican s will know soon. I smell a
rat
There is always a time and place for new blood. Stalwarts they may be but they were no always stalwarts. I think every organization at some point needs new blood.
The leader is doing the right thing…open up the party to new blood..all these corrupt ones are doing is just exposing that they have no loyalty to the party
Too much opposition among themselves that’s the problem with the PNP.
PNP must unite or step away from the game of life and death, no sell out, more fire
Everyone wants to be cheif no one wants to wait his turn to lead.there can only be one leader at a time!
I hope all who resign keep it that way and don’t take up anymore government office.
Sweet watching PNP mash up cah stop laugh
Mi never expect damian to do any thing like this
Damian Marley Should Of BEEN In The PNP Seat
All these resigned ones doing is exposing their non loyal commitment to the party…the party must be open up to fresh faces!
Been here in the states for over 37 years and know a thing or two: philosophy played a role but the Republicans feared Trump (and still do) base on his popularity with the base.
Bro Desmond McKenzie always repping MAN UTD though..