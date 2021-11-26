PNP Not in Support of SOE Extension | SOE May End on Saturday | TVJ Midday – Nov 26 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
We all need to repent and run to almighty God
Indeed
Real talk br. but the two party them is the same thing
Him no win no seat so how him have talk??
they need a new plan They keep doing the same thing over and over and it do not work SOE is useless
Why is the jamaica parliament white men ? I asking for a friend
My question is, how did these Guns came in the Countrty in the first place? Who’s responsible for our shores?
Lots of druggists and scammers are the importers. They all need to be assassinated and their assets turned over to us the tax payers.
What about changing or improving the penalties for everything from the way they drive to crimes?
Facts the soe is breaking down and causing slapping services..
The government need to revisit the law books and put stiffer measures in place…Faith without work is death likewise SOE without stiffer penalty is not sufficient
I strongly agree
We need real leaders get rid of those appointed and give the future a chance
The pnp is Jlp okay
think of the police them money that is take the money from Reid to pay the police them okay
Until minimum mandatory gun sentences are enacted, them boys are never going to stop the killing.
5 year for the gun
2 years for every round
Plus the sentence for the crime committed or not. And they must not run concurrently. I bet they’ll stop their foolishness.
Who’s Senate leaders defence…….as a lawyer……double standard.
Make the pnp gwaan nobody nah go vote fe them
The government needs to turn to intelligent policing and to do that the current minister of security and the commissioner of police
need to go they don’t know what it takes
Mi nah bias …..the 2 party a play politricks…..Pastor Peter need Fi sit down still…….we need to take running this country serious….no strategy is being developed….
so buntiing is saying righrs is more important than life ….
All ik Jesus cares for me.
Only we the people can solve crime. The level of crime in this country is reflecting our cultural behavior. That is why it is so hard to stem crime. It has to start with the mindset of the people.
Is not pnp not supporting SOE is a few rich people who are safe and have body guards they dont live in board house