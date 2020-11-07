PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 2

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
The Jamaican race on but a JOE BIDEN WIN 🇺🇲🇺🇲
No sound at all we need to hear what’s going on
Should Biden/Harris have pulled off this Steal of a Lifetime along with his cronies; Pelosi, Obama (working behind the scenes in what will be his 3rd Administration) it will be one for the history books and travesty of justice! Yes he will be calling the shots because of Biden’s failing health and dementia. Biden is clearly not well! The Book of Revelations as foretold by the Prophets is now fulfilled! Mark my words on this!
How can all of you expect Trump to act, look, and feel after 4 Years of the Corrupt Liberal Deep State Left torturing and badgering him because he would not be a RINO Puppet and do their bidding with China! When it was very clear that Trump was not going to play by the Deep States rules and capitulate to their demands to leave China alone and kowtow to their hidden Agendas, this is when the Corrupt Deep State Politicians decided to strike out and attack the World Globally with the primary target being the USA and the rest of the World paying Collateral Damage with the Coronavirus that was renamed to COVID 19. Implementing their plan of more than 5 years ago alongside Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, most likely Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Birx, and Hillary Clinton with full knowledge with the WHO and U.N. complicit also to destroy this years election with fake mail in ballots with no watermark from the Dept. of Homeland Security; faulty voting equipment that was having issues on Election Day; giving Voters Sharpie Magic Marker Pens to fill in the Ballots. We all know the Deep State Politicians stole this election as they were planning this Coronavirus aka COVID 19 attack more than 5 years ago during Obama’s Administration working with the Chinese Government. Remember who Obama’s, Biden’s and the Clinton’s mentor was: Saul Alinsky! There was a Moratorium on funding any types of research into SARS, MERS, H1N1, and any highly infectious and deadly diseases and viruses; Coronavirus was included also when in 2015 Obama/Biden authorized funding into research and was also executing a very carefully thought out plan to transport (sneak) the virus out to Wuhan China where they were waiting for the orders from the collective Deep State to unleash the virus. It is the Deep State Politicians who should be charged for High Crimes and Treason, Murder and tried in a Court of Law for this Horrendous Crime. Just sliding this in here also. Let’s not forget what happened at Benghazi also. After reading what CIA Whistleblower Parrot recently said and revealed about the Benghazi incident and Seal Team 6; Obama, Biden, and Clinton are directly implicated in a $152 Billion Dollar Blackmail and Extortion scheme successfully carried out by Iran. I don’t think Osama Bin Laden is really dead either and feel he is very much alive and well and living in exile somewhere. Now back to the COVID19. Many people lost their jobs in the USA as a result of COVID 19 which was also a part of their agenda in so doing forcing everyone to Lockdown, Quarantine, and Social Distance; many people who would have been prosperous financially were now being made to depend on these Socialist Based Stimulus packages to get them through; increasing their hopelessness which is all part of Socialist Communist doctrine and programming; most likely altering who they would vote for also because many voters in the USA are now feeling disenfranchised from the prosperity they at one time had and were enjoying before COVID 19. This was a deliberate and well executed plan to set-up President Trump to take the Fall for his not playing by their (Deep State) rules as they were unsuccessfully trying to control and manipulate his Presidential Administration from behind the scenes and for his aggressive attempts to reverse all of the Bad Legislation of the past 54 years ( starting with the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966; Fallout from Bay of Pigs Invasion and Cuban Missile Crisis) with the Eventual signing into Law the “Wet Foot Dry Foot” Law signed into law by Former President Clinton in 1995. Ever since 1966 the Deep State Politicians (as is foretold in the Book of Revelations and throughout the entire Bible) have been demonically conniving what you see today; with each and every prior Presidential Administration playing their part to see that our country’s Immigration Laws are watered down and Balance of Trade is turned over to Communist and Socialist Country’s such as China; outsourcing our jobs. Destroying and Tampering with this year’s Election by getting everyone sick; Locking down the Economy just as President Trump was getting us out of debt to China who owned us to the tune of $3 Trillion Dollars. Which brings me to my next question and it is a big one! How is it the USA incurred this kind of debt with China anyway??????? Since it was the USA who gave China all kinds of grants and subsidies as we were helping them to become a Developed Nation under Fair Trade Provisions. China should have been in a $3 Trillion Dollars debt to the USA not the other way around! Doesn’t this tell you something??? Aren’t all kinds of bells and whistles and Alarms signals going off here?????? This was carefully planned and executed over the past 54 years in this county to ensure the USA’s demise by all collective Deep State Politicians/Presidential Administrations/Global Elites who made certain our laws and policies became so watered down and made ineffective to the point we were bowing down and kissing the feet of Global Socialist Leaders and selling out to the NWO we should not have allowed to happen in the first place allowing the flood gates to open wide and to culminate in what we are all living through now. The years 2019 and 2020 have been prophetic years.
Please don’t forget the Shenanigan’s played out by the Biden Family Crime Syndicate either. Hopefully all of you out there are doing your homework into all of this (Ukraine; Burisma Holdings Corporation; and how the Chinese Government were gradually reeling Sleepy Joe and Hunter in on all of this). Hopefully you have been watching the news not just Main Stream; Alternative Media also as this recently released news about Sleepy Joe’s dealings clearly indicates how dangerous it is for Biden/Harris to win and to hold the top office in this country POTUS. He and his son Hunter are now operatives of the Chinese Government and in their pockets. This is a National Security Risk and Very Dangerous for the USA collectively.
There are also DHS Non-radioactive isotope Watermarks on all Official Ballots! The fake one’s will not have this one it.
How about Jamaica news report on its own country..poor government and bad disgusting MP.. Report on the bad road. Poor health care system… Crime…. Cops need to drive every community on the hour…
Bad road higher water bills. Damage to electrical equipment.. Damage to car and cause wipe lash…. Mp taking tax payers money and no Service…. Community parks and community center for kids…. Better education system… Facts look around you.
Who cares?😆😆😆😆😆😆
The PNP main objective is to pick a leader who can beat Andrew Holness at the next election, what is really needed is someone who can govern Jamaica effectively.
Matters not what happen to PNP rise again love
You all need to pick the candidate who can give the PNP a victory to from the next government, is not about the person y’ll love, but the person who can win.
Ms. Hanna. We here in Canada are rallying with you. Please remember Kingston 12 when you win.
Ms. Hanna contact Kino life in Jamaica program. I am one their sponsors for their seniors and youth portfolios.
What’s going on here? Oh I was wondering.
Fo the PNP To beat the most honourable Andrew holness is not about who old or who young
Age just want beat the PM.
The PNP must have a clear vision for the country.
One that most Jamaicans believe will work for the ordinary man and woman
Nothing will Change, be it Mark, Hanna, Andrew or Kamina, We still ago suffa!!! Maybe a Hanna sufferation wudnt be so bad. Lols
Congratulations Mr Golding.
Pnp party mash up who ever win
Emily u sound petty please ask relevant questions, smh is Dionne why I’m watching u right now.
Sometimes I wonder why these so called reporters never ask the tough questions.
It would seems as if they dont want to offend people from the business community who provide advertising revenues for the radio station.
How can a woman who barely scrape through in her constituency win the presidency of the party?
She must be able to run her house well inorder to run Jamaica.
I told Lisa Hanna that she will not beat Mark Golding, she should step down and. Run for one of the VP seat because at the end of the day,she is going to left stranded and. She must not listened to Motley at all, because she does not know nothing about politics. Most of them is only talking from emotions and, talking from facts. I go through the details and explained to Lisa Hanna,why she is going to loose.I further told her that I am working for the party, from 1972 before she was born and. Left to the United States in 1992 ,but I keep up the party from time to time. Anyway she tested the water to see how deep it is,I told her that the water is.Too deep for her, she should run as VP and gained some knowledge.Before she should try to run for the president of the party, and try to improve on her PR, is very poor.That is one of the main reason why she couldn’t win at all, she haveto worked on PR.Before she will be considered to run,I told her I observed her PR and. It is not good at all, you got to be humbled when running for certain office. That is what caused Donald Duck Trump his presidency opportunity, because he has no respect to the people. So they sent him a message ,it is time for him to go home.