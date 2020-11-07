PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 2

PNP - President Election - November 7, 2020 - Part 2 1

November 7, 2020

 

8 Comments on "PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 2"

  1. Jahson | November 7, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    This is about US election not Jamaica

  2. Marva Beckford | November 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    It’s wealth or beauty.The person Elect,must bring unity and unite the PNP Party,so that Jamaica will have a strong opposition Party.

  3. Hunter Hosang | November 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    This is taking too long the president for the PNP should be sealed long and put up long time ago from Peter got sick,

  4. Lovette Grace | November 7, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    You were live

  5. M Johnson | November 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    What just happened 😂😂

  6. Romario Spencer | November 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Lisa to the world

  7. Dorothy Pearson Squier | November 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Trump is indenial

    • Patrick Gordon | November 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

      The best person for the PNP was Lisa Hanna she’s more a better prospect of going against JLP but they choose Mark Golding so I guess the PNP prefer a next 10 years in opposition thts my comment.

