PNP – President Election – November 7, 2020 – Part 2

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
This is about US election not Jamaica
It’s wealth or beauty.The person Elect,must bring unity and unite the PNP Party,so that Jamaica will have a strong opposition Party.
This is taking too long the president for the PNP should be sealed long and put up long time ago from Peter got sick,
You were live
What just happened 😂😂
Lisa to the world
Trump is indenial
The best person for the PNP was Lisa Hanna she’s more a better prospect of going against JLP but they choose Mark Golding so I guess the PNP prefer a next 10 years in opposition thts my comment.