PNP Standing by General Secretary | TVJ News – May 27 2021

the People's National Party PNP is this evening standing firm in support of its general secretary Dr. Dayton Campbell amid serious allegations made against him by party member Karen Cross, the party has also rejected calls for Dr. Campbell to resign.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica