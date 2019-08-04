Police Confirm Nine Deaths In Ohio Mass Shooting | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Police Confirm Nine Deaths In Ohio Mass Shooting | MSNBC 1

August 4, 2019

 

Police in Dayton, Ohio, discuss the details of a mass shooting that killed nine people and injured multiple people overnight.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Police Confirm Nine Deaths In Ohio Mass Shooting | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

83 Comments on "Police Confirm Nine Deaths In Ohio Mass Shooting | MSNBC"

  1. demonorse | August 4, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    WTF another one?

  2. Mataviejitas 13 | August 4, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    This is becoming the National American Sport, for them, the goal is simple, to see who kills the most victims and becomes the most famous.

  3. p mor | August 4, 2019 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    I think 9 people would strongly disagree with the ” very safe part of town” statement/assessment 🙁

  4. Hello People | August 4, 2019 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Another Shooting WTF
    PLZ TELL ME I AM DREAMING
    I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO CRUEL😭

    • AboutMy FathersBusiness | August 4, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      Problem reaction solution. Gun grab.

    • 18billions | August 4, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      ANOTHER WHITE BOY TERRORIST?

    • Eirin | August 4, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      Fascism.

    • fred johnson | August 4, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      Hello People
      Is it cruelty or is it cowardly or is it politically motivated?
      I would say, all three!
      Especially cowardly because they always go to places that good people are not allowed to carry guns or not supposed to. I have been wondering this more and more. The festival had medal detectors to keep good people from having a weapon to defend theirselves. Same with that Walmart (not all Walmart’s) and bars in Ohio. I can see why bars, but restaurants that serve are okay.
      That’s the question: WHY do these shooters always go to a gun free zone to massacre?
      WHY do these shooters always massacre when there seems to be some big political agenda need some cover?
      Those are questions that make me go huuh!

    • litchy lichen | August 4, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      What do you expect without gun control

  5. Hope | August 4, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    Is this the Best country in the world as Politicians that make $180,000 easy salary insist?

    • Eli Pekuri | August 4, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      @Ken Land why? Because I can be honest with myself? I don’t hate the US, I’m just honest about it.

    • Tracey Chisholm | August 4, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Rhetorical question right? 😏

      🌹Peace

    • Tracey Chisholm | August 4, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Delmonico I agree with you, but I’m not American, I’m British 🇬🇧, also not much to celebrate politically here either…

      #1 things about America….hmmmm……. It’s ‘the’ most diverse make up of any country, as apart from native American’s everyone else is descendants of immigrants….

      I’m struggling to find nice things, sorry…but I would have the same problems with my own country. We might be #1 most self deprecating nation perhaps, or #1 in satirical rhetoric 🧐😁

    • gizmo atplay | August 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Kim Jong-un just slave labor

    • Tessa Rossa | August 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      180k base plus profiteering from being on the board of directors of all the lobbyist companies

  6. Willie Martinez | August 4, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    🤔¡ AMERICA BROKEN HEART💔! WHY?😢🙏👀

    • Angelito Love | August 4, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      AMÉRICA IS ALL OF OUR CONTINENT.
      diferents languages
      Diferents cultures

    • fred johnson | August 4, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      Willie Martinez
      Hello People
      Is it cruelty or is it cowardly or is it politically motivated?
      I would say, all three!
      Especially cowardly because they always go to places that good people are not allowed to carry guns or not supposed to. I have been wondering this more and more. The festival had medal detectors to keep good people from having a weapon to defend theirselves. Same with that Walmart (not all Walmart’s) and bars in Ohio. I can see why bars, but restaurants that serve are okay.
      That’s the question: WHY do these shooters always go to a gun free zone to massacre?
      WHY do these shooters always massacre when there seems to be some big political agenda need some cover?
      Those are questions that make me go huuh!

    • aditya nawani | August 4, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Mike Btrfld
      And they were punished.
      Now it is whitey’s turn!😁😁😁

    • Willie Martinez | August 4, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      🤔¡ EL RACISTA,ES EL MÁS IGNORANTE,PUES ÉL MISMO NO SABE O NO QUIERE SABER QUE TODOS LOS SERES HUMANOS SOMOS RAMAS DE UN MISMO ÁRBOL! Y ESTOS ACTOS BRUTALES SON LOS ACTOS MÁS EGOÍSTAS Y COBARDES ! 🤔🧔🧕👲👳‍♀️👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦👤🧔👳‍♂️

  7. TheCharizzma | August 4, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    None of Dayton is safe yo. Not even the cities around it.

    • Fortnite is for SQUEEKERS | August 4, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      How about Huron and Sandusky

    • Wayne Spalding | August 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      dafttool
      Absolutely the dumbest, ignorant most out of context reply I’ve ever seen. Seek therapy before you pick up a gun. Seriously you really need to talk to someone

  8. jcsrt8 | August 4, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    Clear example of chickens coming home to nest.

  9. Jack Mechak | August 4, 2019 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    NOW” VERY SAFE PLACES” ARE THE PLACES YOUR MOST LIKELY TO GET MOWED DOWN

  10. RevMatch26 | August 4, 2019 at 8:10 AM | Reply

    I always come to the comments to find out who did and why before the police statement comes out…

    • Mr I | August 4, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @dandagod official No. God sent his word to the earth to commuicate to mankind. His words are in the Bible. God has made himself known.

    • Juan Fran | August 4, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Mr I I thought my question was simple, yet you dodge it, why?. If we can’t have an honest conversation then we are just wasting time.

    • Mr I | August 4, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Juan Fran Your question is more complex than you realize. I gave you the simplest answer. Holy Bible is the only truth. God himself protects his words from generation to generation.

    • Mr I | August 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @dandagod official Do you confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh and that he is of God?

  11. PartTimeJedi | August 4, 2019 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    Societies lack of value of human life…

    • DirtyBird760 | August 4, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @CMFTC no, thats only in the case of islamic terrorists

    • Rendi Jones | August 4, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Elevated Status yes you are ignorant… nowhere in my statement did I say anything about antifa…
      let me repeat… it’s mentally ill people with no regard for life !!! Got it now ?

    • Rendi Jones | August 4, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      rapunzel eh? Hmmm do the shooters ask if the potential victim of their mentally ill action is a Trump supporter before killing them ?! That’s just ludicrous to try and connect mass shootings to the president… foolish people

    • G. Maximus | August 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Samuel Bailey well it’s what D-smollet party wanted.

    • G. Maximus | August 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Elevated Status oh, I agree it’s just what the leftist wanted, from Smollet and up..

  12. Arik Morales | August 4, 2019 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    We just had one yesterday. WE JUST HAD ONE. YESTERDAY.

    • Deb | August 4, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      @Denise Abrams come on ! Its NOT the guns , it’s the Deep State cabal once again running the narrative . If you know nothing about the C_A (CIA) aka clowns in america, all of their perverse and persuasive operations like mk ultra! , project Mockingbird then look it up! RESEARCH! KNOW WHAT WE ARE ALL UP AGAINST, NOT JUST WHAT THEY TELL YOU ABOUT THESES SO CALLED SPONTANEOUS HAPPENINGS! WE ARE AT WAR WITH EVIL HERE….DARK TO LIGHT

    • Deb | August 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @M Detlef hey…have another drink of the cool aid ….. A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE

    • L. Frost | August 4, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      @Jeff Basal if all people think about to purchase a gun. it would be just killing each other. each people description of “defense” is different for sure. for example, defense against black, defense against white, defense against immigrants, defense against government. inside people’s head is different, we don’t know.

    • クールShinji | August 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Covert Wasp black Gang bangers killing other black gangbangers are different than white men grabbing ar15’s bodyarm, grenade’s, and shooting random civilians at soft targets…

    • President of the Virgin Islands | August 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      Trump’s darkness has brought out all the cockroaches, we need to shine a bright light on them and send all of trump’s terrorists back into their dark holes.

  13. G Hi | August 4, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Honestly the safest place to be at right now is at home

  14. Kaijun Jiang | August 4, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    Ppl are crazy for a reason we all know.

    • Alchemica Blackwood | August 4, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      What reason is that? BTW, what sort of a name is that? What country are you from and where do you live?

  15. Joshua Ford | August 4, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    R.I.P the nine lost in this tragedy. I don’t know there names I don’t know there faces but I know that they are the ones that history should remember not this dog who killed them.

    • W.A M.P | August 4, 2019 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      That’s why I will never give a thumbs up on these types of videos… what sad is YouTube demonitizes Youtubers doe talking about but gives News Networks full monetization.

    • Tracey Chisholm | August 4, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      Follow the courageous new Zealand prime minister’s example, make the shooters name anonymous, only give name to the victims. As a white person myself, I’m ashamed of anyone who uses the colour of people’s skin or religion against them. It’s disgraceful and I continue to be dismayed by it, no matter how often it happens. Surely we should be collectively better than this.

    • 18billions | August 4, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      ANOTHER WHITE BOY TERRORIST?

  16. Justin Thacker | August 4, 2019 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    We’re going down a dark road. I’m staying inside.

    • Nuclear Redfield | August 4, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      You’ve only just worked that out?

    • zaltmanbleroze | August 4, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      @Edward Gaines there are other retailers.

    • dandagod official | August 4, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      Justin Thacker as a black man I’ve been inside since 2015

    • myko freder | August 4, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      This has no solution other than Republicans getting off the fear social band wagon to get elected, guns and a brown people invasion stoked over 30 years is bearing fruit, more on the street than the election boot. Gun laws cant solve this one since I suspect many of the shooters use their own legal guns. This has been going on for half a century in these neighborhoods Trump referred to, but rarely mass shootings or random, it has been normalized and no one really cares they just don’t go there. Gun laws could prevent that violence because the guns get into the felons hands from a small number of people making money on murder, the FBI could locate them if they were allowed to bar code (with something permanent like low radiation branding) and require a continuous trace on every gun in this country. Most of the illegal guns they pick up would be traceable to a small number of people.

  17. Chantanaye Hudley | August 4, 2019 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    3rd shooting in 2 weeks this is outrageous but no longer surprising
    Stay safe outside everyone
    Rip the the fallen

  18. J C | August 4, 2019 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    Suicide was cooler when people did it at home, back in the good ol days. Problem was you didnt get much attention for that.

    • Under the Surface | August 4, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      Yes. These morons hate humans because they hate themselves. Hate seethes in the lonely minded loser who begins to hate every smiling face he sees when he goes to the grocery store . In time they hate their boring lonely routine and want to end it , but they are selfish and want to hurt others just to feel something, feel anything. So they lash out on others and also desire to be noticed , ‘finally noticed’ ! That’s my psychological analysis for today.

    • myko freder | August 4, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      A lot of these people are angry phycos and wouldn’t think of killing themselves because they are too special to themselves, police shoot well so many go down. More than half a living perp is in custody. I suspect most Democrats and a majority of Republicans would have no problem with gun laws being pushed to the limit the Supreme Court would allow. This is a Republican politician problem and the only solution is for half their base abandoning the party over the issue. The know they have an unbreakable social contract with a significant percentage of their base, you touch the current guns on demand culture they will punish you any way they can, certainly by stop voting maybe voting for Democrats.

    • J C | August 4, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @myko freder None of them had a plan to escape and live. Did you really just try to make this political? You might want to ask someone who was around 4 years ago if there were any mass shootings back then. There are plenty of gun owning democrats. Guns ownership isnt a republican versus democrat issue. The idea that its possible to remove guns is as dumb as drug and alcohol prohibition.

    • Tessa Rossa | August 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      you should try bringing that back yourself as a retro thing.

  19. Gregory Phillip | August 4, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Lets pause for thoughts and prayers before the next shooting.

    Then Repeat.

  20. Will H | August 4, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    Look it’s only going to ramp up to 2020 election. Same story different lie

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.