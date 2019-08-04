Police in Dayton, Ohio, discuss the details of a mass shooting that killed nine people and injured multiple people overnight.
Police Confirm Nine Deaths In Ohio Mass Shooting | MSNBC
WTF another one?
@Dug Nice foolishness.
@demonorse Your ignorance and stupidity is part of the problem
More to come.
This is becoming the National American Sport, for them, the goal is simple, to see who kills the most victims and becomes the most famous.
@Angel Miranda common misconception. It’s really not disproportionate.
@Angel Miranda Yeah but they’re mostly killing other white people, so that’s good, right?
Sammy Bolo of course, no one ever calls racist statements racist only “is this racist? Tell me why it is/isn’t”
I think 9 people would strongly disagree with the ” very safe part of town” statement/assessment 🙁
More like 35 or so. Others got shot but did not die
@Brookie Rex At the end of the day I don’t think you’re all wrong just a lil bit
Another Shooting WTF
PLZ TELL ME I AM DREAMING
I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO CRUEL😭
Problem reaction solution. Gun grab.
ANOTHER WHITE BOY TERRORIST?
Fascism.
Hello People
Is it cruelty or is it cowardly or is it politically motivated?
I would say, all three!
Especially cowardly because they always go to places that good people are not allowed to carry guns or not supposed to. I have been wondering this more and more. The festival had medal detectors to keep good people from having a weapon to defend theirselves. Same with that Walmart (not all Walmart’s) and bars in Ohio. I can see why bars, but restaurants that serve are okay.
That’s the question: WHY do these shooters always go to a gun free zone to massacre?
WHY do these shooters always massacre when there seems to be some big political agenda need some cover?
Those are questions that make me go huuh!
What do you expect without gun control
Is this the Best country in the world as Politicians that make $180,000 easy salary insist?
@Ken Land why? Because I can be honest with myself? I don’t hate the US, I’m just honest about it.
Rhetorical question right? 😏
🌹Peace
@Jeffrey Delmonico I agree with you, but I’m not American, I’m British 🇬🇧, also not much to celebrate politically here either…
#1 things about America….hmmmm……. It’s ‘the’ most diverse make up of any country, as apart from native American’s everyone else is descendants of immigrants….
I’m struggling to find nice things, sorry…but I would have the same problems with my own country. We might be #1 most self deprecating nation perhaps, or #1 in satirical rhetoric 🧐😁
@Kim Jong-un just slave labor
180k base plus profiteering from being on the board of directors of all the lobbyist companies
🤔¡ AMERICA BROKEN HEART💔! WHY?😢🙏👀
AMÉRICA IS ALL OF OUR CONTINENT.
diferents languages
Diferents cultures
Mike Btrfld
And they were punished.
Now it is whitey’s turn!😁😁😁
🤔¡ EL RACISTA,ES EL MÁS IGNORANTE,PUES ÉL MISMO NO SABE O NO QUIERE SABER QUE TODOS LOS SERES HUMANOS SOMOS RAMAS DE UN MISMO ÁRBOL! Y ESTOS ACTOS BRUTALES SON LOS ACTOS MÁS EGOÍSTAS Y COBARDES ! 🤔🧔🧕👲👳♀️👨👩👧👧👨👩👦👦👨👩👧👦👨👩👧👨👧👧👩👦👤🧔👳♂️
None of Dayton is safe yo. Not even the cities around it.
How about Huron and Sandusky
dafttool
Absolutely the dumbest, ignorant most out of context reply I’ve ever seen. Seek therapy before you pick up a gun. Seriously you really need to talk to someone
Clear example of chickens coming home to nest.
*Roost.
roost
”Nest” is fine. Don’t let the grammar communists try to gaslight you!
NOW” VERY SAFE PLACES” ARE THE PLACES YOUR MOST LIKELY TO GET MOWED DOWN
not if you or someone you’re with is legally carrying a gun
Criminals will not carry guns if they make it illegal < sarcasm>
@Zach Bultsma You’re most likely refering to isolated incidents, how many gunmen wielding ar15’s and body armour are stopped by good guys with guns?
Jack Mechak
So next or a later strike would be Minnesota?
@Steve Sherrell people aren’t interested in good stories with a happy end, they want bad and fearful news. Sad but true
I always come to the comments to find out who did and why before the police statement comes out…
@dandagod official No. God sent his word to the earth to commuicate to mankind. His words are in the Bible. God has made himself known.
@Mr I I thought my question was simple, yet you dodge it, why?. If we can’t have an honest conversation then we are just wasting time.
@Juan Fran Your question is more complex than you realize. I gave you the simplest answer. Holy Bible is the only truth. God himself protects his words from generation to generation.
@dandagod official Do you confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh and that he is of God?
Societies lack of value of human life…
@CMFTC no, thats only in the case of islamic terrorists
Elevated Status yes you are ignorant… nowhere in my statement did I say anything about antifa…
let me repeat… it’s mentally ill people with no regard for life !!! Got it now ?
rapunzel eh? Hmmm do the shooters ask if the potential victim of their mentally ill action is a Trump supporter before killing them ?! That’s just ludicrous to try and connect mass shootings to the president… foolish people
@Samuel Bailey well it’s what D-smollet party wanted.
@Elevated Status oh, I agree it’s just what the leftist wanted, from Smollet and up..
We just had one yesterday. WE JUST HAD ONE. YESTERDAY.
@Denise Abrams come on ! Its NOT the guns , it’s the Deep State cabal once again running the narrative . If you know nothing about the C_A (CIA) aka clowns in america, all of their perverse and persuasive operations like mk ultra! , project Mockingbird then look it up! RESEARCH! KNOW WHAT WE ARE ALL UP AGAINST, NOT JUST WHAT THEY TELL YOU ABOUT THESES SO CALLED SPONTANEOUS HAPPENINGS! WE ARE AT WAR WITH EVIL HERE….DARK TO LIGHT
@M Detlef hey…have another drink of the cool aid ….. A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE
@Jeff Basal if all people think about to purchase a gun. it would be just killing each other. each people description of “defense” is different for sure. for example, defense against black, defense against white, defense against immigrants, defense against government. inside people’s head is different, we don’t know.
@Covert Wasp black Gang bangers killing other black gangbangers are different than white men grabbing ar15’s bodyarm, grenade’s, and shooting random civilians at soft targets…
Trump’s darkness has brought out all the cockroaches, we need to shine a bright light on them and send all of trump’s terrorists back into their dark holes.
Honestly the safest place to be at right now is at home
Then that place gets shot up too
better off living in mexico. Trump can have his wall and trap the terrorists inside his country.
AMERICA MAY NEED TRAVEL ADVISORY !!!
Ppl are crazy for a reason we all know.
What reason is that? BTW, what sort of a name is that? What country are you from and where do you live?
R.I.P the nine lost in this tragedy. I don’t know there names I don’t know there faces but I know that they are the ones that history should remember not this dog who killed them.
That’s why I will never give a thumbs up on these types of videos… what sad is YouTube demonitizes Youtubers doe talking about but gives News Networks full monetization.
Follow the courageous new Zealand prime minister’s example, make the shooters name anonymous, only give name to the victims. As a white person myself, I’m ashamed of anyone who uses the colour of people’s skin or religion against them. It’s disgraceful and I continue to be dismayed by it, no matter how often it happens. Surely we should be collectively better than this.
ANOTHER WHITE BOY TERRORIST?
We’re going down a dark road. I’m staying inside.
You’ve only just worked that out?
@Edward Gaines there are other retailers.
Justin Thacker as a black man I’ve been inside since 2015
This has no solution other than Republicans getting off the fear social band wagon to get elected, guns and a brown people invasion stoked over 30 years is bearing fruit, more on the street than the election boot. Gun laws cant solve this one since I suspect many of the shooters use their own legal guns. This has been going on for half a century in these neighborhoods Trump referred to, but rarely mass shootings or random, it has been normalized and no one really cares they just don’t go there. Gun laws could prevent that violence because the guns get into the felons hands from a small number of people making money on murder, the FBI could locate them if they were allowed to bar code (with something permanent like low radiation branding) and require a continuous trace on every gun in this country. Most of the illegal guns they pick up would be traceable to a small number of people.
3rd shooting in 2 weeks this is outrageous but no longer surprising
Stay safe outside everyone
Rip the the fallen
The 3rd in one week. Pray for the victims
Suicide was cooler when people did it at home, back in the good ol days. Problem was you didnt get much attention for that.
Yes. These morons hate humans because they hate themselves. Hate seethes in the lonely minded loser who begins to hate every smiling face he sees when he goes to the grocery store . In time they hate their boring lonely routine and want to end it , but they are selfish and want to hurt others just to feel something, feel anything. So they lash out on others and also desire to be noticed , ‘finally noticed’ ! That’s my psychological analysis for today.
A lot of these people are angry phycos and wouldn’t think of killing themselves because they are too special to themselves, police shoot well so many go down. More than half a living perp is in custody. I suspect most Democrats and a majority of Republicans would have no problem with gun laws being pushed to the limit the Supreme Court would allow. This is a Republican politician problem and the only solution is for half their base abandoning the party over the issue. The know they have an unbreakable social contract with a significant percentage of their base, you touch the current guns on demand culture they will punish you any way they can, certainly by stop voting maybe voting for Democrats.
@myko freder None of them had a plan to escape and live. Did you really just try to make this political? You might want to ask someone who was around 4 years ago if there were any mass shootings back then. There are plenty of gun owning democrats. Guns ownership isnt a republican versus democrat issue. The idea that its possible to remove guns is as dumb as drug and alcohol prohibition.
you should try bringing that back yourself as a retro thing.
Lets pause for thoughts and prayers before the next shooting.
Then Repeat.
Look it’s only going to ramp up to 2020 election. Same story different lie
The far-right is going back into office. Trump is our man!