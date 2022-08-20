35 comments

  1. This is so cute. I love that the groom and his groomsmen were so excited about getting to ride the police boat 🥹 A great story for the couple and for the officers, who don’t usually get to help people on the best day of their lives ♥️

    3. @Kelly Dalstok What do you report them as? You can’t say porno unless you click and see that that’s what it is.

    5. @veganleigh You can also go to their channel page and select “About,” then click on the FLAG image on the right side and “REPORT USER.” I recently learned that and have been reporting the USER as well as their unwanted comment replies.
  6. I wish the media focused more on positive stories like this… it helps the community at large to feel less stressed out.

    1. @Swab it’s news period, shooting, robberies, killings, wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes , etc .

    2. @Anita Kristensen like I said… if you don’t get it by now, you cant be helped. I suspect you’re probably stage 4. Best of luck to you.

    3. @Swab sorry I view news way different then you . And no I am very much alive . I don’t need luck . I am probably doing better then you .

  8. Congratulations to the newlyweds! And thanks to the Boston police for showing us there are some good ones out there who go out of their way to help. I like these kind of stories with cops.

  9. Great to read a story where nobody was an idiot. Stuff happens even to intelligent people. It was also nice to see the police being allowed to make an executive decision.

  10. Best story I’ve read in a long time!!! Congratulations to the newlyweds and Boston police harbor patrol 👮‍♀️ for humbly giving of themselves and paying it forward!!!❤️

  12. Nice story. Can the news please continue on with life as it was before 2016? This piece of news was a genuine relief. 👍👍

  14. This made my day, too. How funny! The Boston police really stepped up and did a great thing! Kudos all around!

  17. So sweet!! Usually the thing you only see in movies where the police department or fire brigade save the day❤️

  18. This is the first story of cops doing something nice that i’ve heard in a long time, Good Job. 👏👏👏

  20. With the amount of doom and gloom we’ve been experiencing, it’s SO NICE to see a “feel good” story! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

