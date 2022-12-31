Recent Post
- Legendary news anchor Barbara Walters dead at 93
- Here’s what we know about suspect arrested for Idaho college killings
- CNN law enforcement analysts on what’s next in Idaho investigation
- Retired general: Here’s what Xi wants from bond with Putin
- Police hold news conference after arresting suspect for Idaho college killings
31 comments
I remember a few weeks ago, police chief I believe said, “we want a conviction, not just an arrest”. I took that as the police had someone in mind but wanted to keep a tight lid on things until they had everything in line to ensure a proper arrest and conviction.
I am of that opinion too
I agree. I came to know about this case only at the beginning of December and in all the time I spent catching up on the details, and even up until news of this arrest, I saw nonstop comments and videos complaining about how the investigators were being incompetent, unprofessional, and even corrupt.
If the public had devoted less energy to antagonizing and insulting the investigators and more energy to learning about how murder investigations are conducted, they’d have understood earlier just how important it is for LE to withhold information and take their time in processing evidence, especially in such a gruesome and complex multiple murder.
Thank goodness they didn’t cave to the mob that job wanted an arrest. Police department did a great job.
@Lauren Daryani Americans don’t have patience anymore. They watch police shows and think that everyone gets caught, tried, and convicted in 1 hours time.
Great work everyone in law enforcement’s working this case 💯🙏🏽 And thanks to everyone former and current law enforcement’s of every type giving their knowledge and to the medias covering it as well. Thank you everyone who put their part and heart in this. Hallelujah 🙏🏽💯
⁹⁹⁹9⁹⁹⁹
I can’t wait to watch this trial, like why did he have to do this!!!
He was probably working with DARPA and they probably brainwashed him into being a killer just like they did with Sirhan Sirhan and with the Batman killer
They were probably his research subjects likely for his research papers or PhD dissertation.
So sorry for the families o f these gorgeous kids.
Thank you for the update. My heart goes out for their friends and family 😪
Wish the others got more air time…😞 All that matters now is ALL FOUR will hopefully be at peace.
The police didn’t answer any questions….
@Betty Lemos-Arellano They will after his trip to a judge… ❤️
Thank you Santa for helping capture this murderous criminal and for fighting good vs evil.
Its heartbreaking to see the pictures of these young people who had their whole lives ahead of them.
Good job to all of the families friends law enforcement officers every single individual who made it to arrest the suspect , nothing will make the pain of losing the 4 previous students goes away but the arrests make a difference justice must be served with no time if he’s the killer my heart goes to all of the families and love ones this is so sad 😭😭😭😭
So proud of the hard work and professionalism of the investigators of the Moscow PD, multiple outside agencies and the community working together to bring this suspect in. Maybe this arrest can begin to bring some justice to the grieving families and friends of victims.
Thank you LE, FBI and everyone else that worked tirelessly around the clock to capture this criminal. May justice be served and that doing so brings these families some type of closure. Prayers up for the families 😔
This has been a very difficult and confusing process. I am so glad the family and community have some kind of insight and someone has finally been apprehended for this horrible crime. The victims were robbed of a future and their families and friends robbed of a loved one. Prayers to all affected.
Good work, everyone, on finding a suspect. I hope more people can remember something that will provide useful information. Condolences to family and friends of the lives taken so brutally. God give you strength 💔🥺
I appreciate the way he refers to them by their first names. He sounds like this is personal to him.
These are the good cops…there are some!
these men are doing the best they can with the rules in place. Mad respect for their attempt at being as transparent as possible. Impossible job and I feel they’re doing a good job.
“These men??” Step away from the 70’s now.
Why? Just why would you do something so aweful? I’ll never understand people. RIP kids, sorry this has happened to you 😥
So glad that there’s a suspect in custody. This horrible crime deserves severe punishment. I hope that the families of the victims find some level of comfort in this arrest. Justice must prevail. 💕🙏🏻💕
Thank you and praying for the family and friends who have all been affected by this horrible crime 🙏🏻
You have handled this investigation thoroughly and should be proud of everyone involved 👍🙏🏻
Sending so much love to all the families and friends of these victims. I am grateful to all involved for arresting the suspect. It’s been on my mind, as I am sure, on the minds of so many across the country, and perhaps around the globe, who have no connection to these kids, other than concern for the safety for all people, everywhere. The human connection. It’s notable that the suspect is a grad student in criminology. It seems like he may have been playing some kind of “catch me if you can” game. The whole thing is really disturbing.
Watching this actually gave me hope for our law enforcement system. This is how it should work. These are the kind of people who should be doing it. Such compassion and such conviction to do this the right way to make sure this guy gets the worst punishment possible. Not being able to give much information but clearly explaining why they couldn’t and asking for patience. Directing media to court records as a better source of information once they are available because they will show more than law enforcement can share, and then actually thanking the media, repeatedly. I don’t hear that very often in these kinds of press conferences. I actually have faith in these investigators.