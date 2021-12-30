Police Killing Sparks Protest in Grants Pen Jamaica | TVJ News – Dec 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
29 comments
good job jcf
How can we punish these people who openly support criminals? We need to find a way or else Jamaicans don’t stand a chance. It sad these big women and men only protect criminals.
Wow 😱 I don’t know if I should laugh or cry after reading this statement
If them block them own road who fi clean it?
The news outlets needs to find appropriate people fi do interview and stop allowing these agents fi come pond me tv with nonsense…..same way him can kill a man few days before a the same way police can kill him….but police have the right fi kill him…yet a him unno block road fah and a blame police smh…a weh the country gwaan to…me shame
Well said my brother…that is why the country cannot better, they support criminals too much…..
@lando do you think before you talk if that’s how you really think you are a sad excuse for a human being
They should be made to clear up their mess
Police are very serious these days. Don’t play with them
Do your best to give get a career and a job. Then you won’t be a victim like that.
Maybe I’m a little slow but if he was reporting daily why go for him where is the love Jamaican people
Exactly what I said He was going to the station daily for otherwise crime. So ….
Very articulate officer
Jashii interview never lies 🙏
Right jan jan the police 🚔them a master of corruption no lie tell
Hope the police them telling the truth because police today doing alot of things
Eeeh what about criminals?
Indecom must intervene in this matter
Exactly
Indecom for what?, job well done, nothing to investigate. You meant to all the officers deserve another stripes.
So true officer Jamaicans support too much wrongs. That boy is no angel.
i dont understand what happen to my people why they want to support criminals .there is evidence that this man is a criminal. so why dont they stay out of police buisness.
Officers get rid of all these evil criminals in the country so we can get back our Jamaica.
Police a corruption
TVJ..please to advoice the government of jamaica to put a water cannon in place to deal with on law full people please have a good day thank you..
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
Jamaica has become a place where wrong has become right and right has become wrong, a place where criminals are praised and idolized and law abiding citizens are ridiculed and ostracized…. that’s y the criminals continue to become more n more brazen in the reign of terror
The authorities to find these people who block the roads and set it on fire and charge prosecute them.
Officers, phenomenal job. You guys deserve a promotion, well done.
This is a question I’m asking what is Jamaica problem and how can we solve 🤔 it. One thing for sure it’s not the land !!!