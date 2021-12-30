Police Killing Sparks Protest in Grants Pen Jamaica | TVJ News - Dec 29 2021 1

Police Killing Sparks Protest in Grants Pen Jamaica | TVJ News – Dec 29 2021

29 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

29 comments

  2. How can we punish these people who openly support criminals? We need to find a way or else Jamaicans don’t stand a chance. It sad these big women and men only protect criminals.

    Reply

  4. The news outlets needs to find appropriate people fi do interview and stop allowing these agents fi come pond me tv with nonsense…..same way him can kill a man few days before a the same way police can kill him….but police have the right fi kill him…yet a him unno block road fah and a blame police smh…a weh the country gwaan to…me shame

    Reply

    2. @lando do you think before you talk if that’s how you really think you are a sad excuse for a human being

      Reply

  6. Police are very serious these days. Don’t play with them
    Do your best to give get a career and a job. Then you won’t be a victim like that.

    Reply

    2. Indecom for what?, job well done, nothing to investigate. You meant to all the officers deserve another stripes.

      Reply

  13. i dont understand what happen to my people why they want to support criminals .there is evidence that this man is a criminal. so why dont they stay out of police buisness.

    Reply

  15. TVJ..please to advoice the government of jamaica to put a water cannon in place to deal with on law full people please have a good day thank you..

    Reply

  17. Jamaica has become a place where wrong has become right and right has become wrong, a place where criminals are praised and idolized and law abiding citizens are ridiculed and ostracized…. that’s y the criminals continue to become more n more brazen in the reign of terror

    Reply

  20. This is a question I’m asking what is Jamaica problem and how can we solve 🤔 it. One thing for sure it’s not the land !!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.