News Ticker

Police officers in Ohio rescue a young child from a car wreck

September 3, 2020 The Top News Today 9

Police officers in Ohio rescue a young child from a car wreck 1

 

Police officers in a Ohio suburb managed to drag a young girl to safety after the vehicle she was travelling in rolled over on a highway.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

9 Comments on Police officers in Ohio rescue a young child from a car wreck

    • In what universe are they heroes? They simply did what any decent person would have done in those circumstances. How is that heroic?

      Reply

  8. OMG these cops actually did what any decent human being would have done in the same situation. Wow. I guess they deserve to get medals for not shooting her, eh! smh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca