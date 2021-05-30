Police Raid Illegal Party | Global Warming | Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica | TVJ News

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
News From Jamaica:
0:00 – Police Raid Illegal Party in Clarendon, Jamaica
2:47 – Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead
5:39 – Help Save Nicola – Man Arrested in Jamaica
10:23 – Increased Pig Feed Prices Causing Problems
12:58 – Man Arrested in Connection with Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica
14:13 – PNP Dayton Campbell Responds to Allegations
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica
37 comments
Foreigners can come to Jamaica and party at Ricks cafe and go back to where they lived untouched and the police and those who in authority turned a blind eye but the Jamaican people get arrested and charged for partying what a double standard.
@jessiey31 wayne its the covid compliance certification that was revoked and they would be expected to retrain to get it back
@Marv antony Real talk.
@jessiey31 wayne Yes but that can get it back.
A the same thing me a say too 😡🤔
@Hear This Answer, NO
How I never see a bus at ricks
Same thing mi seh, where Rick’s cafe is located police patrol have to see that
why does that matter?
Rick’s cafe can keep tho smh 😂😂😂
Dem need fi leave the party alone because andrew allowed his friends parties to go on without disturbance
Hello
Only hotels and foreigners are allowed to keep parties but local citizen cannot….smh
@Curtis Brownn true
Politics is a wicked thing
Police raid party, not reid party! 😂🤣😅😂🤣😅
It could have been a typing error …..it happen to the best of us the typer put a “e” instead of of “a”
Spell checkers not required, when we are talking about something as important as the rights and freedoms of some and not others in a society that talks about equal justice.
Oppression from your own ppl is insane
Omg, and no one was arrested from Rick’s Cafe!!!
And no one will
So how they never raid d party at Ritz cafe that happens for 7 days. Foreigners can get away with anything in Jamaica
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
Wow so we’re will all those people stay
MR CAMPBELLS LAWYER’S NEED TO TELL HIM TO STOP TRYING TO DEFEND HIMSELF IN THE MEDIA AND DON’T BLAME OTHERS FOR THE CASE OR CASES AGAINST HIM
TALK TO YOUR LAWYER’S AN NOT THE MEDIA AN WAIT FOR YOUR DAY IN COURT MR CAMPBELL
Who go to jail for the one at Rick Cafe? Jamaican people need to get rebellious
Delana Hamilton So true. It is time to get rebellious. We’ve been taken advantage of, by these politicians, for to long.
Agree
I must say all those individuals should FILE LAWSUITS against the POLICE STATION and any COURT that presides over this matter. Our people are getting too RELAX and TOLERANT with oppression and as a result they will continue to be treated like SLAVES.
Say it louder for the people in the back.
cause it look like dem no hear or nah listen good.
a certain party alone can get lock down eno. some communities are just props for this set up.
The names being redacted is brilliant, I hope these young ladies r being protected until trial. If he did it he will be trying to silence them.
What a world we living in life is so unfair
No raids done at Mochafest, no arrests no fines for the hotels or other venues hosting the event. But locals are arrested and taken away. Why?
One law for the rich one law for the poor Jamaican government is wicked.
Why they didn’t raid Ricks Cafe like that??
PRAYERS Continually, as we Trust GOD with everything happening in the world…bible fullfilling….🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽