Police Raid Illegal Party | Global Warming | Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica | TVJ News

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

News From Jamaica:

0:00 – Police Raid Illegal Party in Clarendon, Jamaica

2:47 – Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead

5:39 – Help Save Nicola – Man Arrested in Jamaica

10:23 – Increased Pig Feed Prices Causing Problems

12:58 – Man Arrested in Connection with Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica

14:13 – PNP Dayton Campbell Responds to Allegations

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica