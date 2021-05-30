Police Raid Illegal Party | Global Warming | Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica | TVJ News

37 comments
Police Raid Illegal Party | Global Warming | Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica | TVJ News 1

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

News From Jamaica:
0:00 – Police Raid Illegal Party in Clarendon, Jamaica
2:47 – Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead
5:39 – Help Save Nicola – Man Arrested in Jamaica
10:23 – Increased Pig Feed Prices Causing Problems
12:58 – Man Arrested in Connection with Car Stealing Ring in Jamaica
14:13 – PNP Dayton Campbell Responds to Allegations

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica

37 comments

  1. Foreigners can come to Jamaica and party at Ricks cafe and go back to where they lived untouched and the police and those who in authority turned a blind eye but the Jamaican people get arrested and charged for partying what a double standard.

    Reply

    1. @jessiey31 wayne its the covid compliance certification that was revoked and they would be expected to retrain to get it back

      Reply

  4. Dem need fi leave the party alone because andrew allowed his friends parties to go on without disturbance

    Reply

    1. It could have been a typing error …..it happen to the best of us the typer put a “e” instead of of “a”

      Reply

    2. Spell checkers not required, when we are talking about something as important as the rights and freedoms of some and not others in a society that talks about equal justice.

      Reply

  9. So how they never raid d party at Ritz cafe that happens for 7 days. Foreigners can get away with anything in Jamaica

    Reply

  11. MR CAMPBELLS LAWYER’S NEED TO TELL HIM TO STOP TRYING TO DEFEND HIMSELF IN THE MEDIA AND DON’T BLAME OTHERS FOR THE CASE OR CASES AGAINST HIM
    TALK TO YOUR LAWYER’S AN NOT THE MEDIA AN WAIT FOR YOUR DAY IN COURT MR CAMPBELL

    Reply

    1. Delana Hamilton So true. It is time to get rebellious. We’ve been taken advantage of, by these politicians, for to long.

      Reply

  13. I must say all those individuals should FILE LAWSUITS against the POLICE STATION and any COURT that presides over this matter. Our people are getting too RELAX and TOLERANT with oppression and as a result they will continue to be treated like SLAVES.

    Reply

    1. Say it louder for the people in the back.
      cause it look like dem no hear or nah listen good.

      Reply

  14. a certain party alone can get lock down eno. some communities are just props for this set up.

    Reply

  15. The names being redacted is brilliant, I hope these young ladies r being protected until trial. If he did it he will be trying to silence them.

    Reply

  17. No raids done at Mochafest, no arrests no fines for the hotels or other venues hosting the event. But locals are arrested and taken away. Why?

    Reply

  20. PRAYERS Continually, as we Trust GOD with everything happening in the world…bible fullfilling….🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.