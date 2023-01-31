Recent Post
I don’t get it … human beings are disgusting … I think life is a battle and you search for a significant other to fight the battles of life and get beat up on a dating app in process
What a space cadet
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳
“I will never go to USA!”
You shouldn’t either.
Your people are likely next on the GQP hate list here.
@Acer Maximinus no.only white people lol
Then ppl like u never hve to get a job just sit around drugged out and blame everyone else
Proly rhe same.drone qith abother profile haha and they think ppl take them seriously
@Samnium Spyder you rude person you should be ashamed of yourself making fun of somebody that’s done trying to express themselves
This ain’t the first victim.
I hope the victims will recover from this. As far as this coward goes, what I want to know is if he’s using an app, how is it so hard to track him? There should be some way to track him through the app he’s using.
Create multiple false profiles, changing them up all the time .
After all these offenses he is still out of jail. This definitely says a lot about the justice system not caring about the public.
No. What it says about attacks on women. This happens every single day and most often by a woman’s partner and the cops don’t care and treat victims terribly. See how many back logged rape kits there are. Hundreds of thousands.
He’s white
@Melek Celestial
He’s actually Latino.
Soft on crime judges and DAs
His eyes say a lot. Full of anger!! I hope he is caught soon!
He’s in the right state to get caught. He’ll be out on cash free bond in 24 hrs
Yep lol
Disgusts me how he was convicted of serious violence and abuse twice, served hardly any time, and was let out to do it again. They talk about bringing him to justice—justice for this woman would have been this man going away forever after at least one of his first two convictions for similar crimes.
What’s more disgusting is we had 57 people on death row. Who’s sentences were reduced to life in prison. Over 700 people served on those juries that less than 10 people said we don’t care what your decisions were. We are doing what we want screw you Americans that took time out of your lives to do a job the courts asked of them.
@Wayne Baehler If their sentences were reduced to life with no possibility of parole, that would be better.
There’s also the fact that more people of color are sentenced to death than white people. Life with no parole is the best way to deal with people like this one. May they catch him soon.
Women, stay away from dating apps until they do find him.
@Helen Hunter it’s people with your opinion about the death penalty on why crime is getting worse every day. So if you or someone you care about gets killed for no reason. You will have deserved it. Inhumane violent crimes deserve public executions an if we were doing that. Are crime rates would slow down to a crawl.
He’s white so why are you surprised??
Indeed
He likely headed over to Lake County, Oregon where the sheriff is just as much of a criminal.
Court system is nonfunctional.
What a gem. His family must be so proud of the man they raised!
i get your point but most times the family isn’t to blame.
Women: TRUST NO ONE!
No more time for a 2X felony of violence & kidnapping women?
What an injustice 🤮!
Obviously not his first time and perhaps we will find out later there are dozens of murders he is connected to. Still amazes me that people will meet up with complete strangers without knowing anything real about them.
All these stories are the same. Men who have years of violence yet all paroles allow them to leave. Misogyny in the justice system at its finest.
This is what happens when monsters are not properly charged and convicted. His past crimes are so heinous that he should never have been free.
The current victim’s blood is on the hands of those that failed to properly charge & imprison him.
Every single woman who has ever tried using a dating app’s worst nightmare. From my experience, they are an absolute nightmare, I’d stay away.
Searching around the clock for someone you had in custody & failed to prosecute & hold in prison. What heroes.
Violent offenders should be in prison for a long time. In some cases they should be in prison for life with no parole
How is it you can tie someone up and beat them for weeks and be released like that? Isn’t the real story here that the judicial system needs to be looked at? You can’t just release someone like that because they are awaiting trial. You have to expedite the trial and put it on the top of the list. You can’t keep someone in jail forever waiting on a trial, but, at the same time, when something is this severe and a risk to the public, you prioritize it! Holy moly!!!