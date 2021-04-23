Police Shoot 3, Fourth Man on the Run in Westmoreland, Jamaica – April 23 2021

Three men were killed by police in St. Elizabeth, while another is on the run. The incident follows an alleged shootout in Westmoreland last night.

0:00 – Introduction

2:05 – Father Who Killed Son Remanded

7:58 – Exportation of Local Mangoes

15:17 – Midfielder to Play for Jamaica

