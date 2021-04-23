Police Shoot 3, Fourth Man on the Run in Westmoreland, Jamaica – April 23 2021

TOPICS:
Police Shoot 3, Fourth Man on the Run in Westmoreland, Jamaica - April 23 2021 1

April 23, 2021

 

Three men were killed by police in St. Elizabeth, while another is on the run. The incident follows an alleged shootout in Westmoreland last night.

0:00 – Introduction
2:05 – Father Who Killed Son Remanded
7:58 – Exportation of Local Mangoes
15:17 – Midfielder to Play for Jamaica

26 Comments on "Police Shoot 3, Fourth Man on the Run in Westmoreland, Jamaica – April 23 2021"

  1. Mrs Walters | April 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Well done officers! 3 less nuisance to society to deal with.

  2. Sabio Ordeno | April 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Congratulation to the citizens of Portland, keep it up you are your brothers keeper. God be praised.

  3. JamaicanBhadiee | April 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Yes man this is how criminals should be treated.

  4. Dervin Nesbeth | April 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    3 more. Lovely.

  5. Dawn Palmer | April 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani, and have a wonderful weekend. Stay safe everyone.

  6. Clover Walker | April 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Big up my hard working police men and woman of Jamaica God will keep you safe

  7. WN MCK | April 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Long time coming we need this

  8. Valrie Robinson | April 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Thanks Giovanni for the Jamaica news am watching from 🇺🇸USA .I have a mango property in Jamaica east Indian, Julie, Bombay Aiden I would love to get some more information about how to export .

  9. Roseforres | April 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    God protect the JDF and JCF. Dear Lord please change the hearts of the young men in Jamaica.
    God loves, Jesus saves.

  10. Annetteail smith | April 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    The hearts of men 🚹 are desperately wicked these days, God helps us all 😭😭

  11. tave Thomo | April 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    I am urging my fellow Portland citizens to report any strange person/persons you see pop up in your community to the police, it doesn’t matter who they visit it’s a good way to keep your communities safe.

  12. Elfreda Carty | April 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    What about us in the Bronx? I called so many places last year & didn’t get even one had to buy Haitian instead. Pleaeaease remember us.🙏🙏

  13. Miss World & Her Garden | April 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    I’m going to Brixton market tomorrow for mangoes 🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭

  14. Bun Dung | April 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Dem ting vex me rasta. My great-granny is from St. Elizabeth. As a yute, every summer I looked forward to leaving Tivoli and tek the bus to country — the land of food & peace. Ok, that was the 70’s but I still want a semblance of that: don’t want thugs destroying our safe havens.

  15. junior don | April 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    am excited too for the mango industry

  16. junior don | April 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is doing great things ☺

  17. Carmen Locke | April 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    I live in Rhode Island 🇺🇸 and would love to get some of those nice mangoes 🥭 from my born land Jamaica 🇯🇲

  18. vickey simms | April 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Big up to the jcf continues to do your work in the best way

  19. Sketel Whitemon | April 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Spanish Town mon in Westmoreland, Kingston mon in Portland.Badness is coming to ur communities from far.

  20. Mae Watt | April 23, 2021 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Protection and Blessings to the JCF. 💕 Love oonuh, love the good news.

