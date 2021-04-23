Police Shoot 3, Fourth Man on the Run in Westmoreland, Jamaica – April 23 2021

Three men were killed by police in St. Elizabeth, while another is on the run. The incident follows an alleged shootout in Westmoreland last night.
0:00 – Introduction
2:05 – Father Who Killed Son Remanded
7:58 – Exportation of Local Mangoes
15:17 – Midfielder to Play for Jamaica
Well done officers! 3 less nuisance to society to deal with.
Congratulation to the citizens of Portland, keep it up you are your brothers keeper. God be praised.
It’s Not Portland
Yes man this is how criminals should be treated.
Love you too 💓💓💓
3 more. Lovely.
Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani, and have a wonderful weekend. Stay safe everyone.
Big up my hard working police men and woman of Jamaica God will keep you safe
Yes.please keep our parish safe, there are no hiding place in Portland.
Long time coming we need this
Thanks Giovanni for the Jamaica news am watching from 🇺🇸USA .I have a mango property in Jamaica east Indian, Julie, Bombay Aiden I would love to get some more information about how to export .
God protect the JDF and JCF. Dear Lord please change the hearts of the young men in Jamaica.
God loves, Jesus saves.
The hearts of men 🚹 are desperately wicked these days, God helps us all 😭😭
The word of God must come to pass
I am urging my fellow Portland citizens to report any strange person/persons you see pop up in your community to the police, it doesn’t matter who they visit it’s a good way to keep your communities safe.
True
True call the police
What about us in the Bronx? I called so many places last year & didn’t get even one had to buy Haitian instead. Pleaeaease remember us.🙏🙏
I’m going to Brixton market tomorrow for mangoes 🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭
Dem ting vex me rasta. My great-granny is from St. Elizabeth. As a yute, every summer I looked forward to leaving Tivoli and tek the bus to country — the land of food & peace. Ok, that was the 70’s but I still want a semblance of that: don’t want thugs destroying our safe havens.
am excited too for the mango industry
Jamaica is doing great things ☺
I live in Rhode Island 🇺🇸 and would love to get some of those nice mangoes 🥭 from my born land Jamaica 🇯🇲
Big up to the jcf continues to do your work in the best way
Spanish Town mon in Westmoreland, Kingston mon in Portland.Badness is coming to ur communities from far.
Protection and Blessings to the JCF. 💕 Love oonuh, love the good news.