Police Station Destroyed | Protest in Spanish Town, Jamaica – May 19 2021

TOPICS:
Police Station Destroyed | Protest in Spanish Town, Jamaica - May 19 2021 1

May 20, 2021

 

Two children died in a house fire in Barrett Hall which is situated in Lilliput, St. James this morning. They were both ages 1 and 3 years of age, the board structure in which they resided was fully destroyed.

0:00 – Introduction
4:03 – Family in Spanish Town Seeking Closure
6:29 – Jamaica Energy Minister Speaks Telecommunication Project

44 Comments on "Police Station Destroyed | Protest in Spanish Town, Jamaica – May 19 2021"

  1. KAY dean | May 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    When will be able to see mostly good news instead of bad!😔😪

  2. PaydayEmpire | May 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Jamaica have the worst justice system…. All the politicians is doing is chat off them mouth every day

    • #Rebelwithacause | May 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Why beg for mercy if you ain’t a wrong doer?

    • Joan Bailey | May 19, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

      @Andrene Finn Tell me about it. A lot of these people are nothing but hypocrites, and double standards. They only see all the faults in Jamaica, and cannot even fart too hard, in a other people Countries.

    • Joan Bailey | May 19, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

      @PaydayEmpire I thought that Jamaica, was out of many, one people. Jamaica, is also a mix nation, unless you know something that I don’t.

    • Andrene Finn | May 20, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      @Joan Bailey, You meant, ” They can’t fart in their own country”. We consistently observed on Social media where White Woman called cops on Blacks for bbq in park, eating in dormatory, cops called while you’re in Starbucks minding your own business, and harassed while driving. We can’t escape the Fkry

    • Jonathan Reid | May 20, 2021 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      All of his comes down to the people, younare the guys who elect these leaders to be in power. And as peope who has the 4ight of freedom of speech and has the power to elect and to take out leaders of power you also automatically have the ability to demand change for the better of the country, you guys have the ability to speak out and speak up against the powers that be to make better change in jamaica you have the freedom of speech, freedom of press and the country is a democratic nation which means that the overall population has the right to choose their leaders, the lack of expression againts the problems with the nation and the false promises rhat polititions make is allowing the government to be too comfortable in their positions, if the people just speak out and demand change and preasure the government i bet that half of jamaica’s problems will be solved.

  3. Coleshia jj | May 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Where were the parents of these children my God me belly move

  4. Joe Moe | May 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Tell the government they need Ambulances. Medical Emergency Vehicles. Medical Rescue Vehicles .

    • Mizz Mention | May 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      Many lives could be saved, tired of seeing them throw people in truck back….

    • Violetta Campbell | May 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Mizz Mention they use tax dollars to buy high end vehicles for the non performing politicians instead. Jamaica is getting from bad to worst.

    • Richard Blackwood | May 20, 2021 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      It’s about time now for the government to have emergency services vehicles to serve the public in emergency situations

  5. Bethune Labeach | May 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Condolences to the whole family and praying for the two boys that God will give them peace within to cope with the tragedy of losing their mom in such fashion at such an age

    • Desmond Henry | May 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      Very sad situation, but I believe that the boys will do well ,I am of the view that their mother made a poor choice in the type of man she was involved with.

  6. ViCo | May 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I don’t know what happened here but I’ll say I’ve seen police pounced upon a man and shoot him before he could recognize them much less beg Fi mercy.

  7. Miriam Edwards | May 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Deepest condolences to her family

  8. ojay | May 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    “Gun without clip”….suh dat mean him did have a gun I’m confused

  9. Wilhelm Morris | May 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Mi feel it for those children who died in the house fire

  10. Rowan Richards | May 19, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    We need to see these persons face whenever you are bringing these wanted men. A lot of person have the same name

  11. Kaisha Dally | May 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    I feel this lady’s pain. I hope a thorough investigation will be carried out & the truth will be known.

  12. AKEELIA WORLD | May 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Justice for Darie mi family want justice man 😭😭

  13. Lucifer Morningstar | May 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    My condolences to the mother son who got kill by police

  14. be true be real | May 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    Mother im so sorry i feel your pain I’m innocent civilians and the way police treats me at times for nothibg not even a pen just regular patrol especially if they ever take you to the ststion omg jamaica needs jesus

  15. Mayweather Money | May 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    So sorry for those unattended kids 😭😭😭

  16. Ricardo Dwight | May 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    I’m getting afraid of watching news now a days 😔😔😔😔

  17. Mark free min | May 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Every mother in the garison saying that there son innocent when police kill them even if they have the bigest gun

  18. Shamar Kxng | May 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Sleep In Heaven to those 2 innocent babies, and condolences to the mother and the family. This is very sad😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  19. Joanie Joy Morgan | May 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Sadness all over.

  20. Medecia Robinson | May 19, 2021 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    Right now I think that when parent and community members, stop saying them son or the boys them innocent, then we will have a better justice system

