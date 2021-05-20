Police Station Destroyed | Protest in Spanish Town, Jamaica – May 19 2021

Two children died in a house fire in Barrett Hall which is situated in Lilliput, St. James this morning. They were both ages 1 and 3 years of age, the board structure in which they resided was fully destroyed.

0:00 – Introduction

4:03 – Family in Spanish Town Seeking Closure

6:29 – Jamaica Energy Minister Speaks Telecommunication Project

