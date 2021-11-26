Police: We Need Our Money | TVJ News – Nov 25 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
30 comments
Crime rate is so HIGH, we need our money.
Let them count this as a lesson. Stop harassing citizens on behalf of this government. See they show you they care zero about you.
WELL SAID !
Well said fam
True
Indeed
Jamaica gone to the dogs. How can police, teachers, nurses and doctors not he paid?
HOW CAN ANYBODY WORKING A HONEST JOB NOT BE PAID. THAT IS THE TRUTH IN THE NAME OF JESUS. GOD SPEAKS OF THESE THINGS IN HIS HOLY WORD. HOW THE WICKED HAVE REAPED FOR THEMSELVES. AND NOT GIVING PEOPLE THERE RIGHTFUL WAGES. GOD ALSO SPEAKS OF HIS JUDGEMENT COMING UPON THEM. SEE NOBODY GETS AWAY WITH NOTHING. AND GOD SAY THE WICKED HAVE HOLES IN THERE POCKETS. NEVER CONTENT. THUS SAY THE LORD.
If it was us doing a freedom of choice march against the government you police wud lock up us….
boo woo…
Bbbbbbut….Ruel Reid got his
…who said solving crime pays???
The other day the presendent a protest he got lock up what about those police officer its so unfair man
There will be NO PEACE UNLESS THERE IS JUSTICE!!
They should have protested when the previous government owned them it wouldn’t reach to this .so if you blamed fly you of to blame sure
What does the government say ? We have no money or is it a dispute over hours worked ?
Condrew Wutlessness dont give a dam about the citizens of this country
Shower posse him ting deh..
Enough is enough our government need to do better
Jamaica slack bad! My best friend recently filed a lawsuit against Digicel for owed wages totaling millions. Every Jamaican’s dream who lives abroad is to retire in Jamaica but not under these conditions nope. This is a recipe for disaster! Hopefully that civil suit works in the JDF favor.
That’s why we desire to retire in Jamaica not work. Jamaica is for rich people, pack your bags and run off
Yet still the leader says he got things under control police not paid nurse either crime n violence social stress civil unress
Why dole out abd waste more tax payers money for poor results in fighting crime. However if the government relent only those no corrupted should receive their fair share.
If they have 23 millions to give Ruel Reid then they can pay the civil servants……
Give the police their money so they could do their job better Jamaica is not a real place
Both the police and the governments is a a disgrace,could have been done better,but it’s Jamaica where no one cares
In most countries, front line, civil/government workers are protected and paid well and have benefits on top. In Jamaica it seems to be rare if they get paid at all, you cannot live like this they should be paid with immediate effect
Shower posse is what’s important to the JLP not law enforcement.
I pay my driver more double the money or starting pay at 1.5999 million per year
So where are the police with the boten,shield and raffles to hold this crowd back it’s getting out of control
Now we the reason for the blooming crime business. But some of the police are contented with it, because the Hussle pay better.