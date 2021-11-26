Police: We Need Our Money | TVJ News - Nov 25 2021 1

Police: We Need Our Money | TVJ News – Nov 25 2021

30 comments

 

  2. Let them count this as a lesson. Stop harassing citizens on behalf of this government. See they show you they care zero about you.

    1. HOW CAN ANYBODY WORKING A HONEST JOB NOT BE PAID. THAT IS THE TRUTH IN THE NAME OF JESUS. GOD SPEAKS OF THESE THINGS IN HIS HOLY WORD. HOW THE WICKED HAVE REAPED FOR THEMSELVES. AND NOT GIVING PEOPLE THERE RIGHTFUL WAGES. GOD ALSO SPEAKS OF HIS JUDGEMENT COMING UPON THEM. SEE NOBODY GETS AWAY WITH NOTHING. AND GOD SAY THE WICKED HAVE HOLES IN THERE POCKETS. NEVER CONTENT. THUS SAY THE LORD.

  7. They should have protested when the previous government owned them it wouldn’t reach to this .so if you blamed fly you of to blame sure

  11. Jamaica slack bad! My best friend recently filed a lawsuit against Digicel for owed wages totaling millions. Every Jamaican’s dream who lives abroad is to retire in Jamaica but not under these conditions nope. This is a recipe for disaster! Hopefully that civil suit works in the JDF favor.

    1. That’s why we desire to retire in Jamaica not work. Jamaica is for rich people, pack your bags and run off

  12. Yet still the leader says he got things under control police not paid nurse either crime n violence social stress civil unress

  13. Why dole out abd waste more tax payers money for poor results in fighting crime. However if the government relent only those no corrupted should receive their fair share.

  16. Both the police and the governments is a a disgrace,could have been done better,but it’s Jamaica where no one cares

  17. In most countries, front line, civil/government workers are protected and paid well and have benefits on top. In Jamaica it seems to be rare if they get paid at all, you cannot live like this they should be paid with immediate effect

  20. Now we the reason for the blooming crime business. But some of the police are contented with it, because the Hussle pay better.

