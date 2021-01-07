Policeman back From the Brink of Death – January 6 2021

TOPICS:
January 7, 2021

 

21 Comments on "Policeman back From the Brink of Death – January 6 2021"

  1. Gergory Smalling | January 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    👏👏👏

  2. KAY dean | January 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    He’s the true definition of a determine and committed police officer. May God continue to bless him. He’s a conqueror.

  3. Marcia Colquhoun | January 7, 2021 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    God was and your side thank God for his blessing

  4. Koreshia Bogle | January 7, 2021 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    Wow god is good

  5. Kem sweetness | January 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    Look at God!!!!!!!!

  6. Leroy Dacosta | January 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    Very Very good good ending fi those police men praise God

  7. Shadrack Judah | January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    God alone save that man.

    • Shadrack Judah | January 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      You see God must be praise for his good works in Saving life, the devil wanted his life but God said not yet, Jamaican people must turn to Jesus Christ, cause Satan is out to take over that little island of Jamaica, but God almighty hears the crying of his faithful people’s.

    • Rolando Walcott | January 7, 2021 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      I’m sure it was the doctors 🤦‍♂️

  8. Nadisha Douglas | January 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    What a story as a clarendonian,now living in US i am proud of the officer always see him in may pen, God is good! Keep working for the people.

  9. Jacqueline Spencer | January 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    He shall walk with thee and talk with thee and protect thee, but never ever fail thee♥️👑👑🗞😊💥💥🌍🌞thankfully his life blessings King respect ✊💐💐🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

  10. Ian Rambo | January 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Big up boss, u the real Mckoy.

  11. mike larry | January 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    A great jamaican police

  12. Cathy Bennett | January 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    To GOD be the glory 🙏you are alive.

  13. Grace Abel | January 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    HALLELUJAH GOD WAS,PUSHING YOU SIR…WHAT A TESTIMONY FROM YOUR TEST…GOD KEEP HIM AS THE APPLE OF THINE EYE…GOD BLESS THE OTHERS WHO ASSISTED AND THE OTHER THAT WAS INJURED..GOD IS GOOD GLORY

  14. hf newman | January 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    The strength was the adrenaline his body produced from the injuries. The fight or flight hormone … that God put in our bodies to help us heal!

  15. hf newman | January 7, 2021 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Vey courageous police man. It wasn’t his time! Thank God . And he is still Answering his call to serve his country live or die doing his job !

  16. Jacqueline Fyffe | January 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    This move my heart when he said this one in my spine lord this is it 🤔 and these men are heartless god keep you sir to live for others and your family🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗you deserve jamaicas highest honour .

  17. Rolando Walcott | January 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    I see no thanks for the skilled hard working doctors and nurses who saved this man’s life! JA is far too religous disregarding man for the non physical.

  18. Curline Edwards | January 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    thank you Lord God is good

  19. Junior Walker | January 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Him wah cum back a road fi tek set pon vendor’s an taxi man! Dat him good fa! Him neva nuh badman police

