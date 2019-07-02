Political cartoonist says he was let go over Trump drawing

A Canadian cartoonist will no longer be seen in several papers after drawing a searing piece on Donald Trump.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Thank You Brunswick News
Hahah when the regressive left feel the censorship they created. When you give into mob mentality you will be the victim of the mob.
Nova Amen to that
No one is supporting him. Even this video is down voted lol
His cartoon is a metaphor for the way America sees Donald Trump: as an inhumane, self-centered rich man who cares more for a golf game than he cares for human tragedy. The cartoon is correct. I support him as do millions of others.
88Gibson LesPaul the cartoon is the usual cry baby left taking shots
@88Gibson LesPaul You do realize the caging of children began under Obama, right? And Trump is still nowhere near the deportation numbers of Obama.
p0llenp0ny true
The rich of Canada protecting the rich of America in order to control the poor and huddled masses….
That’s it.
Yea exactly lol. Not
How many times is this video going to be re-uploaded?
If you’ve already seen it, why I the world did you click again?
Better ask Justin Trudeau. He’s the one pushing/paying the MSM to push his Liberal propaganda!
When did we start showing dead bodies on the news!?!
It’s not appropriate!
This is unacceptable.
88Gibson LesPaul wrong
@88Gibson LesPaul Why were you okay with Obama, deporter in chief?
We have to. We have to see what’s going on, because it is inappropriate and unacceptable
Leftist Propaganda. Trump has every right to keep illegals out of his country. What’s wrong with that? Only the inhumane can find something wrong with following the truth and the rule of law!
Amanda McGregor it’s definitely unacceptable to be stupid and try to illegally get into a country and end up drowning because he’s stupid
What a disgusting cartoon. He deserved to be axed.
No one should have to look at that.
Truth isn’t always nice to gaze upon.. But is essential for a democracy to survive.
This man’s cartoon is a metaphor for the way America and Canada see Trump: inhumane, totally self-absorbed and more concerned with his golf game than he is concerned with a human tragedy right in front of his face. The cartoon is correct. Fire Trump, not the cartoonist who accurately depicts Trump’s lack of humanity.
88Gibson LesPaul wrong. He is greatly supported but the lefties can’t get over their defeat. The father played a stupid game and won the stupid prize
I feel the cartoon is apropos. It gives light to a serious problem. Censoring it exacerbates the problem.
Are you rtrdd
Boom gone you’re out here. HAHAHA
Why doesn’t he focus on being critical of our own prime minister?
600 million to MSM from Lustin Justin is why!
You can tell when a cartoon hits the spot.
No honour whatsoever !
I support him. I gave this video a dislike because I dislike him
Being fired.
Amanda McGregor he will not be missed
I wonder if He drew any PMO and SNC cartoons
R. A. Nope. He likes sock boy to much