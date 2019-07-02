Political cartoonist says he was let go over Trump drawing

July 2, 2019

 

A Canadian cartoonist will no longer be seen in several papers after drawing a searing piece on Donald Trump.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

34 Comments on "Political cartoonist says he was let go over Trump drawing"

  1. STEVE | July 2, 2019 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    Thank You Brunswick News

  2. Nova | July 2, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    Hahah when the regressive left feel the censorship they created. When you give into mob mentality you will be the victim of the mob.

  3. Nova | July 2, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    No one is supporting him. Even this video is down voted lol

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | July 2, 2019 at 9:03 AM | Reply

      His cartoon is a metaphor for the way America sees Donald Trump: as an inhumane, self-centered rich man who cares more for a golf game than he cares for human tragedy. The cartoon is correct. I support him as do millions of others.

    • Shawn Marla | July 2, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      88Gibson LesPaul the cartoon is the usual cry baby left taking shots

    • p0llenp0ny | July 2, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @88Gibson LesPaul You do realize the caging of children began under Obama, right? And Trump is still nowhere near the deportation numbers of Obama.

    • Shawn Marla | July 2, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      p0llenp0ny true

  4. char m | July 2, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    The rich of Canada protecting the rich of America in order to control the poor and huddled masses….

  5. Timren1 | July 2, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    How many times is this video going to be re-uploaded?

  6. Erin Dewan | July 2, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    When did we start showing dead bodies on the news!?!

    It’s not appropriate!
    This is unacceptable.

    • Shawn Marla | July 2, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      88Gibson LesPaul wrong

    • p0llenp0ny | July 2, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      @88Gibson LesPaul Why were you okay with Obama, deporter in chief?

    • Amanda McGregor | July 2, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      We have to. We have to see what’s going on, because it is inappropriate and unacceptable

    • Lorne McLean | July 2, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Leftist Propaganda. Trump has every right to keep illegals out of his country. What’s wrong with that? Only the inhumane can find something wrong with following the truth and the rule of law!

    • Shawn Marla | July 2, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Amanda McGregor it’s definitely unacceptable to be stupid and try to illegally get into a country and end up drowning because he’s stupid

  7. Erin Dewan | July 2, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    What a disgusting cartoon. He deserved to be axed.
    No one should have to look at that.

  8. 88Gibson LesPaul | July 2, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    This man’s cartoon is a metaphor for the way America and Canada see Trump: inhumane, totally self-absorbed and more concerned with his golf game than he is concerned with a human tragedy right in front of his face. The cartoon is correct. Fire Trump, not the cartoonist who accurately depicts Trump’s lack of humanity.

    • Shawn Marla | July 2, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

      88Gibson LesPaul wrong. He is greatly supported but the lefties can’t get over their defeat. The father played a stupid game and won the stupid prize

  9. Sunshine | July 2, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    I feel the cartoon is apropos. It gives light to a serious problem. Censoring it exacerbates the problem.

  10. icanthinkformyself | July 2, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Boom gone you’re out here. HAHAHA
    Why doesn’t he focus on being critical of our own prime minister?

  11. jfhow | July 2, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    You can tell when a cartoon hits the spot.

  12. Lenny Brown | July 2, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    No honour whatsoever !

  13. Amanda McGregor | July 2, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    I support him. I gave this video a dislike because I dislike him
    Being fired.

  14. R. A. | July 2, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    I wonder if He drew any PMO and SNC cartoons

