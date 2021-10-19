Political Jabs! | TVJ News – Oct 17 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
12 comments
None of them look like Paul Bogle.
Who are putting these people in power? they don’t look Jamaican.
Both of them have been put in power by the queen of England
It is all political we know that, Andrew a try fool people kmt
So how him keep election wah day lol ginal ginal
Same question I asked myself. Andrew is a Con Artist!
Really election
Look in the mirror!
Andrew, no one trust you just like they don’t trust the opposition.
We are interested in logics… Mark Golding was right u can’t mandate something that if we should have a side effect… There is no redress are compensation
Dem ya cartoon ya man
Hahaha you know you can’t win again dwl and don’t have any money to bribe anyone
Kmt
Call the election .know