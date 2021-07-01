Poll: 36% Of Republicans Support Passing Both Biden’s Infrastructure Plans

Steven Dennis tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Democrats’ strategy to pursue the reconciliation bill on infrastructure in addition to bipartisan Senate agreement will be a complex process, but gives Democrats “one chance to do things that McConnell can’t veto.” Jonathan Alter adds that Biden “has to put points on the board” and infrastructure is the most popular way for Democrats to do that.

