Poll: 36% Of Republicans Support Passing Both Biden’s Infrastructure Plans

Steven Dennis tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Democrats’ strategy to pursue the reconciliation bill on infrastructure in addition to bipartisan Senate agreement will be a complex process, but gives Democrats “one chance to do things that McConnell can’t veto.” Jonathan Alter adds that Biden “has to put points on the board” and infrastructure is the most popular way for Democrats to do that.
About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of "The West Wing," Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
They must be the ones whom drive over deteriorating bridges every day and endanger their life.
Didn’t some magat say this is a woman’s problem?
@Tori O yep
Blue states are facing problems with infrastructure s and crimes because of bad leadership!pppprrrfff
This bill has little to do with fixing bridges.
Walgreens has a 20% off from July 1 to July 5 for veterans with i.d. and a Walgreens card. I don’t think you can get the ice cream tho.
That reminds me, nine out of ten dentists recommend Crest & Elizabeth Montgomery is the sexist women to have ever lived, but you may have already known that.
Ffs just do legislation for blue states then if the red state senators don’t want to help their constituents let them sort it out and ask the question why.
36% of what? How many people were polled? What city what state?
senate
Here why don’t you release where you’re doing your polling
It’s fake news. People with a brain know that infrastructure isn’t about building roads and bridges. Gotta line some pockets here and make good on promises
When the chinese come to build the new bridges lets see who supports it then
..
Do a poll on how many people trust the media
@Nuketheicecaps Uh huh
@Oppressed Speaker of truth Ohhhh, looks like I touched a nerve, snowflake. 🙂
@Oppressed Speaker of truth I mean you made a new account. Your feelings were hurt here… see how my account is far older? 😀
When you weak minded people have no argument…you just go after the date an account was made. What’s the point? Why does the date the account was made matter? It’s funny watching you cry over the date an account was made. That’s all you have?
Specifically MSNBC!
New Poll: 26% of congressional democrats can define the word “infrastructure”.
That’s an idiocy
Tolls from bridges, turnpikes and dumb states that changed when entering/existing a freeway ??
Glad to hear that SIXTY-FOUR PERCENT OF REPS OPPOSE IT. Six TRILLION dollars? Again? Enough waste.
Using charts, graphs, and numbers like they taught you in school. Some never grow out of it. That’s obvious just in the past year alone, during every crisis they placed before you.
1:40 “Dems paved political future on infrastructure bill” –
in political power grab gerrymandering of turning suburbs into Dem Cities and rural areas to suburbs.
not about “points on the board” by funding Dem cities and Rep/Purple suburbs to BECOME Dem cities. All handouts for Dem/Liberal/BigGovt power capture.
Wonder if a great wall of China around DC is part of this bill?
Lies. Your polls always skew the numbers, and even with that bias this one shows little support. Very few Republicans support this bill, and with good reason: they know what’s in it.
Why want he help Senior citizens and disabled veterans?
WHY,JOE WHY!!!!
In other words, 64% oppose.
MSNBC: Speaking of sugar… we put it in all of Democratic ideological agendas
Republican governments low taxes, small government without transparency or accountability=trickle di trickle da trickery done effects
Relying on framing strategies of persuasion? How pathetic. Another way to put this is: “64% of Republicans reject passing both plans”.
This is by far, the worst administration in our nations history. Why why why would anyone vote for this guy?!?