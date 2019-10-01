Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying ‘To Intimidate’ State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

In a letter to Congress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims that House Democrats are attempting "to intimidate, bully" State Department officials for information. NBC's Hans Nichols reports form the White House. Aired on 10/1/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying 'To Intimidate' The State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC
It’s not intimidation; it’s Constitutional duty
M Gutierrez not the same bud
Lawrence Herndon it is an analogy of reflection; “attempt to intimidate, bully…” it’s just what they were doing the past three years with all the name calling and targeting.
M Gutierrez that I agree with
M Gutierrez bc police brutality is police brutality and we have seen even to this day of what that is comprised of.
In other words: “I committed a bunch of crimes, and I don’t want to go to jail.”
Eric Larsen coercing a foreign government into investigating his political rival.
@John Balnis Eric Larsen is a paid troll
Joy Brautigam I’m a paid troll?
I get it, everybody you disagree with is a Russian paid troll, but does saying that help your mental state?
Christian Szymczak was Biden his political rival at the time he “coerced a foreign government into investigating” him?
Your word play speaks volumes to your willingness to being bullshitted and bullshitting others.
Joy Brautigam are you a blue haired fat girl? You sound like it
Strange way of saying ”upholding the constitution.”
Let’s see, Pompeo said he had only 2nd hand knowledge of the trump call with the Ukranian president. But now we learn he was on the call. Oops. Pompeo is being found out and he doesn’t like it. Too bad!
Serious question here: Did Pompeo lie… to congress? Or is he just a lying sack of crap on the news?
@Cajek good question, deserves looking into
@Cajek both.
Trump and Co. love lying to their followers because they are too uncritical to not accept them.
GUILTY AS CHARGED!!!
“The Orange Nero fiddled while Rome burns.” 🙄🤪
In other words: “I love my new powerfull position and how dare anyone challenge me.”
Exactly! Mike pompeo is just like trump that is why they work well together
GUILTY MORONS ARE GOING TO TRY AND RUN AWAY. RESIGNATIONS ARE ABOUT TO FLOW
Pompeo is a trump mini-me. Hope they cite him for contempt when he stonewalls.
Exactly! If he refuses to cooperate with the subpoena then he should be held in contempt of Congress.
Remember “Mueller is coming”?
That was cool
Eric Larsen
Yeah, I hear ya. But let’s not forget about Benghazi and the seven investigations on that, sooooooo…….
dozzer009 we haven’t forgotten, that hasn’t gone anywhere.
All of it will see light soon enough
Just have the Sergeant of Arms to arrest him the very day he does not show up. Do not let him get away with his own intimidating ways and not honouring congressional subpoenas.
Its called ” CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT”!!! You remember that don’t you Pompeo?! You remember Benghazi, Hillary e-mails, etc., don’t you?!
But that only applies to anyone who is a Democrat… the hypocrisy of GOPTPERS is astounding .
Pompeo was most likely the one that ordered the misclassification of the phone call to hide evidence of extortion. Trump is the kind of old man that while drowning in the pool will flail helplessly and pull down everyone trying to save him. And once the bodies of the attempted heros are enough deep in the pool he will crawl out of the pool on their lifeless bodies and walk away. You’ve been informed now….
I love how Agent Orange in the WH and his cronies accuse the committee of wrongdoing. Yet, failed to acknowledge their own crimes.
Everyone refusing to comply with a subpoena should be arrested, no matter their position.
Yes arrested and fined every day they refuse to cooperate.
Yep. Too bad Trump has put himself and his cronies above the law.
Innocent people love subpoenas and a chance to tell the truth!
so he flees when he is needed to give out the documents?
lol classic rat move 😀 indict him NOW
Keep the deadline and hold him in contempt. Stop allowing this nonsense
Awww hope you like “feeling you owned the Libs” from prison while you’re found in contempt.
Rob Zambito 😂😂😂 yes, Pompeo/MAGAts can owned the libs all they want as long as they end up in prison or bankruptcy
Not surprised. *Obstructing, stonewalling and cover-ups* are what Republinazis do best.
L M A O
HE SOUNDS SO SCARED.
WHEN YOU REMEMBER WHAT A CRIME TREASON IS.
Send the cops after him like anyone else who ignores a subpoena.