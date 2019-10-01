Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying ‘To Intimidate’ State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying 'To Intimidate' State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

October 1, 2019

 

In a letter to Congress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims that House Democrats are attempting "to intimidate, bully" State Department officials for information. NBC's Hans Nichols reports form the White House. Aired on 10/1/19.
Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying 'To Intimidate' The State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

43 Comments on "Pompeo Accuses House Democrats Of Trying ‘To Intimidate’ State Department | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  1. John Balnis | October 1, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    It’s not intimidation; it’s Constitutional duty

  2. John Balnis | October 1, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    In other words: “I committed a bunch of crimes, and I don’t want to go to jail.”

    • Christian Szymczak | October 1, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Eric Larsen coercing a foreign government into investigating his political rival.

    • Joy Brautigam | October 1, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @John Balnis Eric Larsen is a paid troll

    • Eric Larsen | October 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Joy Brautigam I’m a paid troll?
      I get it, everybody you disagree with is a Russian paid troll, but does saying that help your mental state?

    • Eric Larsen | October 1, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Christian Szymczak was Biden his political rival at the time he “coerced a foreign government into investigating” him?
      Your word play speaks volumes to your willingness to being bullshitted and bullshitting others.

    • Eric Larsen | October 1, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Joy Brautigam are you a blue haired fat girl? You sound like it

  3. jeck jeck | October 1, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Strange way of saying ”upholding the constitution.”

  4. drdellaman | October 1, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Let’s see, Pompeo said he had only 2nd hand knowledge of the trump call with the Ukranian president. But now we learn he was on the call. Oops. Pompeo is being found out and he doesn’t like it. Too bad!

  5. Explore Greer | October 1, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    GUILTY AS CHARGED!!!

  6. Dittzx | October 1, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    “The Orange Nero fiddled while Rome burns.” 🙄🤪

  7. Shucks | October 1, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    In other words: “I love my new powerfull position and how dare anyone challenge me.”

  8. Tom Jones | October 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    GUILTY MORONS ARE GOING TO TRY AND RUN AWAY. RESIGNATIONS ARE ABOUT TO FLOW

  9. Kathleen Flacy | October 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Pompeo is a trump mini-me. Hope they cite him for contempt when he stonewalls.

  10. Elaine Koh | October 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Just have the Sergeant of Arms to arrest him the very day he does not show up. Do not let him get away with his own intimidating ways and not honouring congressional subpoenas.

  11. Anthony Bradley | October 1, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Its called ” CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT”!!! You remember that don’t you Pompeo?! You remember Benghazi, Hillary e-mails, etc., don’t you?!

  12. M Brewer | October 1, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Pompeo was most likely the one that ordered the misclassification of the phone call to hide evidence of extortion. Trump is the kind of old man that while drowning in the pool will flail helplessly and pull down everyone trying to save him. And once the bodies of the attempted heros are enough deep in the pool he will crawl out of the pool on their lifeless bodies and walk away. You’ve been informed now….

  13. B Murray | October 1, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    I love how Agent Orange in the WH and his cronies accuse the committee of wrongdoing. Yet, failed to acknowledge their own crimes.

  14. B Murray | October 1, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Everyone refusing to comply with a subpoena should be arrested, no matter their position.

  15. 6yza | October 1, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    so he flees when he is needed to give out the documents?
    lol classic rat move 😀 indict him NOW

  16. obie1coby | October 1, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Keep the deadline and hold him in contempt. Stop allowing this nonsense

  17. Rob Zambito | October 1, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Awww hope you like “feeling you owned the Libs” from prison while you’re found in contempt.

    • Sicklady | October 1, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      Rob Zambito 😂😂😂 yes, Pompeo/MAGAts can owned the libs all they want as long as they end up in prison or bankruptcy

  18. Unicorn On The Cob | October 1, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Not surprised. *Obstructing, stonewalling and cover-ups* are what Republinazis do best.

  19. Konstantin Polyakov | October 1, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    L M A O
    HE SOUNDS SO SCARED.
    WHEN YOU REMEMBER WHAT A CRIME TREASON IS.

  20. Sukhbir Sekhon | October 1, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Send the cops after him like anyone else who ignores a subpoena.

