43 comments
The cycle of LIFE.
“POWER!!!! Unlimited POWER!!!!!!!!!!”
“What have i done?!”
You jealous!
Super power!!!!! Superman 🦸♂️
“Unlimited Power in the hands of limited men always leads to cruelty.”
“Ready for my Closeup..!!!”
None in their system do anything or speak about child sex abuse going on infront of their eyes. It all gets covered up
He was a non-Catholic Antipope.
Yep, take it from a former altar boy — the catholic church… a criminal organization.
@BeCatholic OrBeLost haven’t had a legit one since pius XII. Roncalli was a free mason
@Oliver Jones Yeah, no doubt.
Good riddance to another Catholic P3D0.
Thank you for your service to God and to the Catholic Faith.
God is fiction
Satans rep
@Bill Stetler you?
Few minutes to 2023 God said you will not smell it .
Anyway 95 years lavish life style with all the stolen blood golds and diamonds in Africa will not follow you in your Paradies . RIP
A bright resolution to this year.
I’m surprised Catholics are grieving; he quit.
@overlookers he was a non-Catholic Antipope.
He was an enemy of the pedophiles. That’s why he was the only pope to ever resign.
He looked like satan
Why wait to die to rest??!!
thank you for your service, Pope Emertius
Rest In Peace 🙏🏼❤️
“IT IS APPOINTED FOR Man To Die Once, AFTER THAT – THE JUDGMENT.” – HEBREWS 9:27
RIP the Pope
In The Warm Embrace of His Master YESHUA. ✝
Mortal man was told you will not see the new year. True judgement will take place now.
LOL
R.I.P.🙏 May his soul rest in peace in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ🙏
@Sundae Express … I never claimed I was nor did I say where he was going. Happy holidays and God bless.
@Ricky So you don’t know that he’s gone upstairs, then. D’oh! 😆
@Sundae Express it is not for you to decide is as you did initially and I not once claimed where he is going nor will I as I would do for anyone. But again happy holidays and God bless.
@Ricky Not for you to decide either, mate. Weird that I’ve now made that same point three times and you still don’t get it 😂
@Ricky PS: God does not exist. And neither do Santa, the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny.
You’re welcome 👍
2022 has been a tough year we really loss some big named most fascinating incredible loving kind hearted gentle souls the list is far too long to mention every one’s name… I just honestly hope that Pope Benedict found peace with GOD so many people out here don’t believe in GOD or are ANGRY with GOD and then some may serve GOD and man and think 🤔 living a double life is okay with GOD but when the dusk settles and the new day begins I sincerely hope that we all can forgive and forget all the pain AND the hurt and the people that hurt us the most and find eternal peace ☮️ with GOD and make amends with GOD before we leave and depart the earth 🌍 RIP
RIP good man.
One of the greatest molestors of our time ! He will be truly missed !
He molested your time? 😱
Pope is the most admired person in the world. May he Rest in Peace.
RIP POPE