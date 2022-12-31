43 comments

  3. None in their system do anything or speak about child sex abuse going on infront of their eyes. It all gets covered up

  5. Few minutes to 2023 God said you will not smell it .
    Anyway 95 years lavish life style with all the stolen blood golds and diamonds in Africa will not follow you in your Paradies . RIP

    3. @Sundae Express it is not for you to decide is as you did initially and I not once claimed where he is going nor will I as I would do for anyone. But again happy holidays and God bless.

    4. @Ricky Not for you to decide either, mate. Weird that I’ve now made that same point three times and you still don’t get it 😂

    5. @Ricky PS: God does not exist. And neither do Santa, the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny.
      You’re welcome 👍

  15. 2022 has been a tough year we really loss some big named most fascinating incredible loving kind hearted gentle souls the list is far too long to mention every one’s name… I just honestly hope that Pope Benedict found peace with GOD so many people out here don’t believe in GOD or are ANGRY with GOD and then some may serve GOD and man and think 🤔 living a double life is okay with GOD but when the dusk settles and the new day begins I sincerely hope that we all can forgive and forget all the pain AND the hurt and the people that hurt us the most and find eternal peace ☮️ with GOD and make amends with GOD before we leave and depart the earth 🌍 RIP

