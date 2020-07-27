Portland protesters breach fed courthouse fence | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Portland protesters breach fed courthouse fence | USA TODAY 1

July 27, 2020

 

Portland protesters clash with federal agents as courthouse fence breached in 'riot'.
RELATED: Is it legal for Department of Homeland Security to send federal agents to cities?

Portland police declared the latest clashes a "riot" but protesters say it's been largely peaceful.

#portland #protests

57 Comments on "Portland protesters breach fed courthouse fence | USA TODAY"

  1. Potato Man | July 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Remember guys. If they get arrested for a federal crime, thats racism.

  2. Cornelis van der Heijden | July 27, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Federal police protecting a Federal building seems to make sense.

  3. Never Quit | July 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    if you leave the buildings alone, stop defacing them n trying to destroy them, the feds will leave u alone!! so simple!!

  4. AmnFisher | July 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    No mention of the shooting between protestors, or the molotov cocktails that were found along with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition.

    • David Barber | July 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      See that’s why you watch the live feeds. Good job telling us the truth and speaking out truth to the comments section I’ll look into this even if I’m the only one that ends up knowing what’s actual truth here.

    • Oh Great one | July 27, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      AmnFisher Those were “peaceful” molotov cocktails and “peaceful” magazines of ammunition 👊😉👍

    • David Barber | July 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @Oh Great one LOL!!!!

  5. Old School Gamer | July 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    These “protesters” can’t even explain why they are there.

  6. Bella Good | July 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    It’s not protests, it’s riot.

  7. LuckyNumberNevan | July 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    USA Today and Communist Tomorrow. If you MSM networks think that Americans will forget your role in this, you are sadly mistaken.

  8. theendisbuiltintothebeginning | July 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Wake up America the MSM is lying about the “peaceful” protestors

  9. San Jacinto Custom Handmade Knives | July 27, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    “protestors say it was LARGELY PEACEFUL”

    translations: we acted like idiots and tore shut up

  10. Oscar Fish | July 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    there is no war without death. Be careful what you wish for. Don’t poke the bear. 🇺🇸

  11. norman cowell | July 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Memo to media .. THESE ARE FULL BLOWN RIOTS .. you might make a note of it. Or lose all credibility

  12. Ray Stevens | July 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Ahh, Portland. Where young people go to retire….

  13. CubanExile | July 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    All I see is Arsonist, Looters, Destroyers of Public property.

    • Andy W | July 27, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      What about the Native Americans a 0:39? Awesome demonstration of native culture. You should watch and learn.

    • Natty Bumppo | July 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      These are all Biden voters.

    • Robert Frost | July 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy. Satan’s kids acting like their father. Democrats show their support for the antichrist’s “Man of lawlessness” by working to destroy law enforcement, disarm the law abiding, and prosecute the law abiding who defend themselves from the lawless mobs.

    • John Smith | July 27, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Go back to Cuba.

    • Alert and concerned | July 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      CubanExile . Hey, Cuban. I suggest you return to Havana. You may be poorer there but at least you have your dignity and safety. But wish America well and remember that tolerance towards law breaking always ends in disaster.

  14. Travis Hoang | July 27, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Feds must be hiding a lot of meth in that courthouse.

  15. Evan Roberts | July 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    usa today needs to realize that we do not believe their fake news lmao

  16. Jon Dough | July 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    In November, DO NOT vote for a Democrat for ANY office. See below for reason why.

  17. atotheg1991 | July 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    *FAKE NEWS.* These “protesters” are killing eachother and destroying buildings. Why don’t you include that in your report?

  18. alords watchman | July 27, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Charge them all with Sedition and Domestic Terrorism.

  19. mboiko | July 27, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    This is what happens when the demand for racism far exceeds the supply.

  20. martybowen1 | July 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    When you attack a building and a group of people THAT IS NOT A PROTEST IT IS A VIOLENT INSURRECTION!!

