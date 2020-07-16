Potty break almost foils soldier surprise | Militarykind

Seconds before the biggest surprise of her young life….and she has to go potty.
Spc. Caleb Whitley hasn't seen his family in 11 months. Just as he's about to walk up behind his daughter, she has other plans that involve a very important potty break.
I love it❤❤
-_-
Whoever is reading this have a bless day God bless you all😍😍
Thank you and I hope you too have a great day
You too mate
What a gorgeous family! Thank you for your service!
Awwwwww. Thank you so much for your service
Thank you for your Service. Blessing to you and your family.
Australia 10.32 pm
Just had to comment on this because its 9:50 am in FL right now. Stay safe over there!
AWESOMENESS!!!!💙💙💙
Vote Trump he will bring mostly everyone back home
Made me shed a tear ngl
So wonderful 💗💞 to see this loving family together.God bless them. Marilyn
I’m not crying, your crying
Literally the most adorable way to ask to go potty!
A POWER OF LOVE
“Happy to see you but I gotta pee”