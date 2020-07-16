Potty break almost foils soldier surprise | Militarykind

Seconds before the biggest surprise of her young life….and she has to go potty.

Spc. Caleb Whitley hasn't seen his family in 11 months. Just as he's about to walk up behind his daughter, she has other plans that involve a very important potty break.

