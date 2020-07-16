Potty break almost foils soldier surprise | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Potty break almost foils soldier surprise | Militarykind 1

July 16, 2020

 

Seconds before the biggest surprise of her young life….and she has to go potty.
RELATED: Families reunite with their military loved ones:

Spc. Caleb Whitley hasn't seen his family in 11 months. Just as he's about to walk up behind his daughter, she has other plans that involve a very important potty break.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

17 Comments on "Potty break almost foils soldier surprise | Militarykind"

  1. xXTwoplayers_OnGachaX x | July 16, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    I love it❤❤

  3. Lackie Wolobah | July 16, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    Whoever is reading this have a bless day God bless you all😍😍

  4. ZANEY Alexander | July 16, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    What a gorgeous family! Thank you for your service!

  5. Phoenix J NYC | July 16, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    Awwwwww. Thank you so much for your service

  6. Rebel Tremaynne | July 16, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    Thank you for your Service. Blessing to you and your family.

    Australia 10.32 pm

  7. Reginald A. Bell Sr. | July 16, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    AWESOMENESS!!!!💙💙💙

  8. john taly | July 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Vote Trump he will bring mostly everyone back home

  9. Zy 35 | July 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Made me shed a tear ngl

  10. Zachary Thomason | July 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    I’m not crying, your crying

  11. Kevin Klein | July 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Literally the most adorable way to ask to go potty!

  12. The Code Of Humanity | July 16, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    A POWER OF LOVE

  13. The Demon | July 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    “Happy to see you but I gotta pee”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.