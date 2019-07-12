Premiers Legault and Kenney on building pipelines through Quebec

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speak about the possible approval of new pipelines on Quebec territory at the premiers' summer meeting in Saskatoon.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Well then quebec can do without transfer payments as well ……french cocksuckers
Little kid triggered. Leave the conversation for the adults, moron.
Don’t be upset over Quebec. They are just looking after their own financial goals. This is something that the West has to learn. The West needs to become Independent. The West needs to learn to look after our own interests.
J Can du i can not wait to vote for justin trudeau again to send you more immigration for the rest of canada!! 😂😍
@A Kovia Trudeau and the liberals wont be running the country much longer i gaurantee it.
Let’s clean the mess and stop thinking the CAQ talks from All and wait we could work to put the PPC in OCT and put limit to this crazy govt…
Sorry Quebec but oil is coming out east wether you like it or not if they can enforce a carbon tax the federal government can do whatever they want as long as it is in the Country’s best interest according to the constitution. If you don’t want to except the pipelines you shouldn’t be getting any equalization payments from Alberta. As for your environmental claims you allow Saudi oil tankers into the St Lawrence and will take their oil but you don’t want to prosper with the rest of the country because deep down you’re all a bunch of separatists and believe that your better than the rest of the country. Without equalization payments You would be screwed.
@Mike Gallant
Go flip your burgers.
The hypocrisy of few so claims Hydro eh. I spell you the beans about it. The lie is been for too long Hydro Quebec is actually from Newfoundland and Labrador and the govt of Quebec is taking revenue of it. Quebec used 65 % of oil from AB transport by train and hypocrisy of people think is better. I talk to you from Montreal and you think the govt we got in power is playing fair. We got the higher taxes in Canada, we got thr biggest corruption in Country and we got silence by language laws and we don’t have the fundamental freedoms and expressions and it doesn’t include the biggest monopolies with corruption around. Ha I stand with the rest of Canada to stop importing oil. You think I stand to hide the lies of Quebec. And 85% are in favour of pipelines regarless of the CAQ govt said and those who are against or clueless or thinking they know better ha. For all Canadians, I vote the PPC 2019 used the military and RCMP to protect and build it and jail all left wacks who against it…
@David Russell we take it from USA
@bob campbell Glad to hear yaaaaa for Quebec
@All Knowing It is actually around 50% from Alberta, than the USA, than Algeria (if I recall), than few other countries, few or none from Saudi…Data from 2017-2018 I think.
Not interested in The National Interest? Fine. Eliminate the Transfer Payments!
or at least adjust the payments accordingly
@rick zym reason to put the PPC 2019..
If Quebec charge tariffs on goods going through the St Lawrence, Canada would be fucked.
They always benefit from our union, but won’t allow another province to prosper. You think all that sweet federal cheddar comes from nowhere? We’re going broke with clowns like this in charge. Let Canada get a slice of the oil pie before it’s gone, use the revenue to fund your green programs instead of robbing Canadians with another tax.
Save Canada..expell Quebec…watch them die on the vine.
Stupidity doesnt get you anywhere
Of course, there’s a need for an eastern pathway, a pipeline. If BC agrees to extend the western pipeline, there needs to be another one to the east. And strategically it’s absolutely necessary for Canada as a whole to have an eastern pipeline to the Atlantic Ocean.
Then maybe together we can try to find away to not go through agriculture land thats been generation old and people homes and citys instead of calling Quebecers names like ive heard for a few months now is not helping agree with Alberta we dont want your money thats why we voted Mr Legault we had liberal here for long time who was willing to take Alberta money we dont want now were are doing our best to stop this as is Max Trudeau is making things so much worst cant wait till election
why did he even show up
2020????
Go around Quebec into the states. Stop screwing around with this and get it done.
then the pipeline would have to cross the St. Laurence river
why not build the pipeline to the Quebec border at least?
Donald Campbell ..there is one already. Enbridge line 9 from Sarnia to Montreal
@Diego Odorizzi from alberta to ontario
Donald Campbell …geez…I wouldn’t have thought that you would have been to lazy to fact check Enbridge line 9🙄
@Diego Odorizzi the goal is to get Alberta and Saskatchewan oil out east, not move oil from rail. if we don;t take Alberta and Saskatchewan seriously they will build a wall and get Trudeau to pay for it.
Donald Campbell ..there is no doubt we need more pipelines
we could refine the oil in the west or Ontario?
Donald Campbell …I never suggested we shouldn’t sell to Canadians. Alberta can produce more oil than Canada needs. The problem is BC and Quebec want it shipped to them…but not through them as well. Therein lies the the hypocrisy of those two provinces
@Diego Odorizzi Why is it hypocrit to not want Alberta plowing through our lands hownabout someone plowing through your home because they say they can
Tammy j Monette …how does Quebec get its oil without it plowing through someone else’s land?…that’s why it’s hypocritical. No different than the BC government. They allow a pipeline to feed their province, but they don’t want one right beside it to feed other jurisdictions.
@Tammy j Monette it appears that Mr Legault would be happy to build a natural gas pipeline through other provinces.
It appears that pipelines are only acceptable to Quebecers when it is them that benefit exclusively.
@Martin Liehs That is a political and economic strategy…..
You people have forgotten that Quebec is a seperate nation and they have been receiving billions from Alberta for years.Trudeau loves to transfer billions to other countries so what’s the difference.
time to cut them off.
@rick zym Quebec doesnt want your money
It’s the liberals that makes interference
As a Quebecer, I don’t understand why the provincial Govt is so against a pipeline
Kurt M it’s because it would go through or around southern qc around MTL we need a pipeline in the maritimes
Kurt M ..he’s playing politics…nothing more…and nothing more pathetic
@Diego Odorizzi Hes defending Quebec rights
Tammy j Monette ..Alberta has rights also. All provinces have the right to transport their goods across other provinces. It’s in the constitution. So in other words. (Constitutionally speaking) , Quebec does not have the right to stop Alberta from transporting oil across Quebec. Just as Alberta does not have the right to stop any province from transporting their products across their boundaries.
Remember., for Quebec to get oil, it has to cross jurisdictions other than Quebec. What if those jurisdictions said….NO WAY!….not crossing our land!
Quit taking Alberta’s hard working money you hungry grubby son of a €it*h! Quebec should’ve separated years ago and f”(kedoff£!
Cnada begged not to
PPC 2019 get Canada back on track.
Why doesn’t Quebec want cheaper oil? Why are they willing to buy Saudi oil instead? It would bring revenue and jobs to Quebec.
Tom: Quebec does not import Saudi oil, but 50% or over of import oil comes from Alberta! Next is the USA at about 25% or more…and few other countries for the rest. For data, make your research.
Quebec is a leader in hydro electricity. Quebec is the Saudi Arabia of hydro.
Legault has no problem with a pipeline crossing Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and into Quebec to feed their refineries…can you spell H Y P O C R I T E
It’s simple…..NO PIPELINE. NO MONEY. GET IT!!!!!!!
Great news for Quebec
Well Kenny why give transfer payments especially when Alberta is in debt millions of dollars I bet you they might talk.