Pres. Joe Biden delivers remarks on historic infrastructure bill | USA Today

After months of political wrangling, the House late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to modernize highways, rebuild water lines and provide billions for electric vehicle charging stations, the largest transportation spending package in U.S. history.

The passage is a victory for Democrats and President Joe Biden, who had suffered a stinging defeat in Tuesday's elections.

The bill, passed by the Senate in August, will now be sent to Biden who is expected to sign it into law.

The 228-206 vote followed bitter differences between Democratic progressives and moderates who clashed over the size and scope of Biden's $1.85 trillion Build Back Better budget bill that would expand social safety net programs and enact sweeping climate programs. The deal Democrats struck allowed passage of the infrastructure bill Friday and a promise that the larger bill would get a vote later this month.

Thirteen Republicans voted for the bipartisan legislation while six progressive Democrats voted against due to lack of movement Friday on the Build Back Better Act.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.