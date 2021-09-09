President Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions at the White House | USA TODAY 1

President Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions at the White House | USA TODAY

3 comments

 

President Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions at the White House
RELATED:

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

Tags

3 comments

    1. This is the kind of info we don’t get from most YouTubers .l will get in touch with him right away, I’m really impressed

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.