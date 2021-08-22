President Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal, Tropical Storm Henri (LIVE) | USA TODAY

US President Joe Biden gives an update on the administration’s response to tropical storm Henri and on the evacuation from Afghanistan of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security team to receive intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on Afghanistan, the White House said. He then will deliver remarks on the evacuation of American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and their families and other vulnerable Afghans.

Biden also will provide an update on his administration’s response to Hurricane Henri.

