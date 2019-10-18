President Donald Trump Actions Making US Less Safe, Says Napolitano | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 18, 2019

 

Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says the damage to the country's international reputation has now reached a fever pitch and she says homeland security is better with strong alliances. Aired on 10/18/19.
38 Comments on "President Donald Trump Actions Making US Less Safe, Says Napolitano | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Laura Walker | October 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    *Imagine having Trumputin as president during WW2, he’d say screw the Jews, screw Europe, it’s not my problem. Actually he would probably back Hitler. Americans wouldn’t look back so proudly at history if Trump was President then and they won’t look back proudly at this period in the future.*

    • LUIS VELEZ | October 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Koza THE ST LOUIS ,It was turned away by many south American nations .

    • Dick Morhead | October 18, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Good point.

    • Daniel Koza | October 18, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @LUIS VELEZ ahh my mistake, the world turned it’s back on them and sent them back. Makes me feel better too.

    • Marcus Harrison | October 18, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Krister Hegsund We did not “betray” Japan by responding to their attack. Our entry into WW2 was in response to Japan’s direct attack on our military. Japan was allied with Germany. This isn’t rocket science. Seek help.

    • Macnutz420 | October 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Krister Hegsund Yes there were Nazis having rallies in America before the war. There were also Nazis holding rallies in England, before the war. What’s your point?
      Americans in general wanted to avoid involvement in yet another European war.
      The American Nazis and the British Nazis were a political minority. The day Pearl Harbour was bombed and the day Hitler declared war on the USA, was the end of American Nazis.
      The America first movement was anti war, not pro German, although pro German people were also involved in it. The same way commies attempted to co-opt the anti Vietnam war movement.
      The commies and the neo nazis are political opportunists, of necessity.

  2. groovy_waterbed | October 18, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Sadly, 46% of the country doesn’t care..

    • LUIS VELEZ | October 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Sustaita Racism is the driving force for Trumps base . education is only a small part .

    • George Petersen | October 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Rod Brewster No it isn’t, you just have Republicans cut Taxes on the Rich and Cut Education to almost nothing. We won’t survive as a country with GED’s for everybody. There is no funding for Schools and that’s just the way the Republicans love it; The Dumber the better.

    • Jody Sheridan | October 18, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      And 37% don’t believe trump has weakened America’s national security.

    • Jose Torres | October 18, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @LUIS VELEZ Equality feels like oppression to his supporters.

    • P89_X Star | October 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Sustaita While other countries have caught up and surpassed the U.S. in education, you see the results economically & technologically. For example, why is China now leading in AI, telecom, and new nuclear reactors? Ans: They have spent DECADES investing in STEM education, sending their students to the top universities all over the globe and encouraged them to return home with their knowledge to help build their economy. Meanwhile the U.S. has made education a low priority, made the cost of college prohibitive, hence students are stuck with debt. You need only look at the global PISA tests to see the future of the U.S.

  3. Sharlene Lakhan | October 18, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Get rid of orange orangutan in handcuffs in a hurry. Pelosi please speed up the process and flush
    this rotten orange in the sewer.

  4. JOKER FACE | October 18, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*

  5. Steve Read | October 18, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    For putin, trump must be the gift that keeps on giving.

  6. Trumpenstein | October 18, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Impeach, Indict, Convict, and HANG with piano wire from the neck.

  7. Steven Fuller | October 18, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    I’d rather be force choked by the dark lord Darth Vader than listen to anything Trump has to say

  8. Dittzx | October 18, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    There will never be enough disinfectant & bleach to clean the WH after the “Orange Squatter Russian Asset” 🙄🤪

  9. 謬聊 | October 18, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Troubling,,,,,,you don’t know those government officials in the White House elected by you ? Represent you ?
    But elected by Russian?

  10. Donie 1 | October 18, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Why are we as tax paying citizens, keep allowing this administration to do as it pleases. Which seems to be all that’s right for them and everything that’s wrong for America!!!

  11. Madcat4301 | October 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Putin: “Good boy, Donald, good boy.”

  12. Maureenn Brown | October 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Acting Homeland Security, Acting cabinet members, etc. suitable because we have an acting president who has flubbed his lines since day 1.

  13. Alexander Wells | October 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    It seems to me that Trump’s actions on Press and the world is a little complicated.

  14. BooRock OMamba | October 18, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Trump makes America WEAK
    Trump makes America LESS safe
    Trump COMPROMISES America’s national security
    To support Trump at this time can only mean that you HATE America

  15. john smith | October 18, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    a crisis of incompetence and corruption.

  16. Cocoa Liveson | October 18, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    “All roads lead to Putin.”

  17. Anubis 11 | October 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Trump is a Russia asset. Let’s face it. Call your congressman

  18. Tautriadelta | October 18, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Turns out Senator Joe McCarthy was just 70 years ahead of his time….

  19. kerri pearson | October 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Yup America is screwed. This is crazy.

  20. Jay McKenna | October 18, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    All Trump’s roads lead to Putin ….. If he wins in 2020, better teach your kids how to speak Russian.

