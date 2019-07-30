President Trump defended his comments about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., calling the city "an example of what corrupt government leads to."
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
President Donald Trump: Baltimore Has Been 'Badly Mishandled' | MSNBC
He should know, just look at all his properties..
If there is one person who knows how to handle things badly, it’s trump.
hahha hahahahah good joke
Kentucky has been “Badly Managed” there so poor they think it is normal…
Mr. blowhard Trump is a nut case
Most southern states are RED and have been since the Civil War yet they are still the poorest states.
Kip McEwen
Baltimore is no more a slum rat & roach infested city that DC… I’m from SE DC…
And there’s several rats squatting in our white house as we speak.. how bout clean up DC before Trump start pointing fingers anywhere else…
DC is a ghetto… Sad but true…
It’s parts of DC even I a native born washitonian won’t dare venture… Or live in ever
It’s sad to say the nation’s capital is a sh💩t hole 🐀🐀🐀
Infested swamp…🐗🦟🦟🐊🐀🦔🦡🕷..
Stan M does anyone doubt that Baltimore is a shthole especially the black areas
Hey Donny, ask your son in law about HIS Baltimore properties!
WHERE DID THE 16 BILLION DOLLARS GO ELIJAH CUMMINGS???
ELIJAH CUMMINGS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED!!!
Jeff Sida Baltimore is a wasteland of human filth.
@Trumprules Clintondrools wow yet another trump parrot that proves once again how ignorant they are…take a look at the deep south were poverty is even worse ..what your so called orange baby man calls rat infested…and those states are run by REPUBLICANS!!! If you are going to make accusations like that you best get your facts right…poverty knows no sides…even a 5th grader would know that…once again in your case it boils down to inability to think for yourself…easier just to repeat a falsehood and lie than to fact check it yourself…but hey keep posting your ignorant thoughts goes to your lack of character!!!
@Sask Sun seekers hey go back to ur DemocRAT slave masters. Keep voting for them because they dont have to do anything for u to get ur vote
He is right about him being the most corrupt government ever!!!
WHERE DID THE 16 BILLION DOLLARS GO ELIJAH CUMMINGS???
ELIJAH CUMMINGS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED!!!
Corruption?? I would be more worried about those Baltimore zombies shooting, stabbing, and beating me.
@NPC#8675309 since when had a city ever received that type of money? I’m thinking NEVER.
So,so sadly true these Idiocracy tRumpftards drinking 🍊 RUSSIAN Sphincter 💩 KKKool-aid by the drum!.
Time to give those hard working heroes of the Secret Service a week off.
When the mayor of Baltimore says that she can smell the dead rats and clearly you can see the distress and dilapidation of uninhabitable buildings
But Pugh and Cummings
what did you do with the Money ?
Whats Dems always do – waste it
$ 18 billion
Pugh and Cummings going to prison
Ha it’s no wonder “Morning Joke” was frantically stroking him LOL
Trump 2020
Declass is next
Cummings and Pugh
Greed does not pay… you will not be able to walk down the Street !
Cummings and Pugh
GIVE THE MONEY BACK TO THE PEOPLE !
You are soooooooo dumb
It’s an easy target for him, Baltimore has been robbed and neglected for 30 years.
It’s extreme crime stats, garbage on the streets and rat infestation are a by product of a city leadership that have robbed it blind.
Are Pugh and Cummings above the Law
or will they pay for their crimes ?
Cummings and Pugh give back the money NOW
Investigate Pugh and Cummings
It’s no wonder Cummings in a panic
LOL Enjoy the Show
Hammer Time … tomorrow is Declass
It just gets better and better every day
Trump forever !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Congressmen/women CAN BE ARRESTED WHILE IN SESSION FOR TREASON, A FELONY and/or BREACH OF PEACE.
Mrs. 🍊 Captain BoneSpurs draft dodging coward is the WORST ! in 🇺🇲 history!
Well played Mr. President, bring out your knight.
Well, if Trump thinks Baltimore is in trouble – he should blame the head of the State – the Republikkkan Governor.