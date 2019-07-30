President Donald Trump: Baltimore Has Been ‘Badly Mishandled’ | MSNBC

July 30, 2019

 

President Trump defended his comments about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., calling the city "an example of what corrupt government leads to."
34 Comments on "President Donald Trump: Baltimore Has Been ‘Badly Mishandled’ | MSNBC"

  1. Wormell Glover | July 30, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    He should know, just look at all his properties..

  2. Michael Marceau | July 30, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    If there is one person who knows how to handle things badly, it’s trump.

  3. Stan M | July 30, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Kentucky has been “Badly Managed” there so poor they think it is normal…

    Mr. blowhard Trump is a nut case

    • Scott Gordon | July 30, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Most southern states are RED and have been since the Civil War yet they are still the poorest states.

    • Phyllinda I Am | July 30, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Kip McEwen

      Baltimore is no more a slum rat & roach infested city that DC… I’m from SE DC…
      And there’s several rats squatting in our white house as we speak.. how bout clean up DC before Trump start pointing fingers anywhere else…
      DC is a ghetto… Sad but true…
      It’s parts of DC even I a native born washitonian won’t dare venture… Or live in ever
      It’s sad to say the nation’s capital is a sh💩t hole 🐀🐀🐀
      Infested swamp…🐗🦟🦟🐊🐀🦔🦡🕷..

    • Dirt Dog | July 30, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Stan M does anyone doubt that Baltimore is a shthole especially the black areas

  4. Jeff Sida | July 30, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Hey Donny, ask your son in law about HIS Baltimore properties!

    • NPC#8675309 | July 30, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      WHERE DID THE 16 BILLION DOLLARS GO ELIJAH CUMMINGS???
      ELIJAH CUMMINGS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED!!!

    • bngr bngr | July 30, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Jeff Sida Baltimore is a wasteland of human filth.

    • Sask Sun seekers | July 30, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Trumprules Clintondrools wow yet another trump parrot that proves once again how ignorant they are…take a look at the deep south were poverty is even worse ..what your so called orange baby man calls rat infested…and those states are run by REPUBLICANS!!! If you are going to make accusations like that you best get your facts right…poverty knows no sides…even a 5th grader would know that…once again in your case it boils down to inability to think for yourself…easier just to repeat a falsehood and lie than to fact check it yourself…but hey keep posting your ignorant thoughts goes to your lack of character!!!

    • erick villagrana | July 30, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Sask Sun seekers hey go back to ur DemocRAT slave masters. Keep voting for them because they dont have to do anything for u to get ur vote

  5. Cody Mackniak | July 30, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    He is right about him being the most corrupt government ever!!!

  6. ZARTHALAS | July 30, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Time to give those hard working heroes of the Secret Service a week off.

  7. New Horizons | July 30, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    When the mayor of Baltimore says that she can smell the dead rats and clearly you can see the distress and dilapidation of uninhabitable buildings
    But Pugh and Cummings
    what did you do with the Money ?

  8. Orgone En | July 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    $ 18 billion
    Pugh and Cummings going to prison
    Ha it’s no wonder “Morning Joke” was frantically stroking him LOL

  9. Orgone En | July 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020
    Declass is next

  10. Englighten Me | July 30, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Cummings and Pugh
    Greed does not pay… you will not be able to walk down the Street !

  11. Englighten Me | July 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Cummings and Pugh
    GIVE THE MONEY BACK TO THE PEOPLE !

  12. Irishtradchannel | July 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    It’s an easy target for him, Baltimore has been robbed and neglected for 30 years.

    It’s extreme crime stats, garbage on the streets and rat infestation are a by product of a city leadership that have robbed it blind.

  13. Curious George | July 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Are Pugh and Cummings above the Law
    or will they pay for their crimes ?

  14. tellallwtc7 | July 30, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Cummings and Pugh give back the money NOW

  15. tellallwtc7 | July 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Investigate Pugh and Cummings
    It’s no wonder Cummings in a panic
    LOL Enjoy the Show

  16. tellallwtc7 | July 30, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Hammer Time … tomorrow is Declass
    It just gets better and better every day
    Trump forever !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  17. tellallwtc7 | July 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Congressmen/women CAN BE ARRESTED WHILE IN SESSION FOR TREASON, A FELONY and/or BREACH OF PEACE.

  18. Mike J | July 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Mrs. 🍊 Captain BoneSpurs draft dodging coward is the WORST ! in 🇺🇲 history!

  19. nadnarf | July 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Well played Mr. President, bring out your knight.

  20. Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! | July 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Well, if Trump thinks Baltimore is in trouble – he should blame the head of the State – the Republikkkan Governor.

