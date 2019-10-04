President Donald Trump: Biden Investigation Is About ‘Corruption,’ Not Politics | MSNBC

October 4, 2019

 

President Trump spoke to reporters at the White House today and said the investigation into the Bidens and the 2016 election are about "tremendous corruption" and "not politics." Aired on 10/4/19.
  1. Katie | October 4, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    What a F**king joke!

  2. Douglas | October 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    “I don’t care about politics.”>>>I call bull$hit!!

  3. adjwindu70 | October 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    It certainly is about corruption. So far the evidence is pointing to trump’s admin

  4. Freeman Robinson | October 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    How many times did he say corruption?

  5. Kay Luv | October 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Let me commit crimes and then scream I’m the victim. If he cared about corruption where are Jamal murderers?

  6. JMLawson80 | October 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Its about corruption alright. Trump’s corruption.

  7. Iona Nyzr | October 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    October 2, 2019. OTTAWA. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) calls on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make clear to the Ukrainian people and the international community that Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

  8. Garry G | October 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Again: Keep taking big mouth! Just guarantee that Dem landslide next year! Trump is the Democrat’s gift that keeps on giving! 😂😂😂

  9. Blind Princess | October 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Oh for the love of god trump stop acting as if you are the victim because trust me you are not.

  10. M Gutierrez | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    you have been treated differently from everyone else because we never had such a crook in power. playing the victim yet they call dems snowflakes 🙃

  11. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Lock him up

  12. Catharsis the Antidote | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Sir, might I interest you in a mirror?

  13. jazz 66 | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The Orange Clown is the Corrupt person ever !!

  14. Three Jewels | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    He is so unfit. So unfit. He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about.

  15. Johnny Davisson | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    WH seems to be hiring on the scale of corruption.

  16. Puttentane Same | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Looking forward to the silence of the Orange Orifice…

  17. Christopher Biddle | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Democrats seem to be forgetting that Biden is on video, admitting to the corruption.

  18. Loving_Lioness | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    As long as we just let him keep talking on TV….he’ll dig himself in his own hole.

  19. Yu Wish | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Well, he said one thing that was absolutely true: we are definitely looking at corruption.

  20. Tal Moore | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    “Everything to me is about corruption.”

