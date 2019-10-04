President Trump spoke to reporters at the White House today and said the investigation into the Bidens and the 2016 election are about "tremendous corruption" and "not politics." Aired on 10/4/19.
President Donald Trump: Biden Investigation Is About 'Corruption,' Not Politics | MSNBC
What a F**king joke!
Yes HE is!! lol!!!
“I don’t care about politics.”>>>I call bull$hit!!
It certainly is about corruption. So far the evidence is pointing to trump’s admin
If you google the word corruption Donald Trump comes up, along with his wretched family.
@adjwindu70,
I say,,, Arrest the entire Trump administration and let the Judges sort em’ out.
trump looks every day in the mirror and sees corruption, the Republican party, corruption. It’s all around him.
How many times did he say corruption?
Must h ave been on his “Word of the Day” calendar. How long can he talk in circles…wow!!!
Let me commit crimes and then scream I’m the victim. If he cared about corruption where are Jamal murderers?
Its about corruption alright. Trump’s corruption.
October 2, 2019. OTTAWA. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) calls on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make clear to the Ukrainian people and the international community that Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.
Again: Keep taking big mouth! Just guarantee that Dem landslide next year! Trump is the Democrat’s gift that keeps on giving! 😂😂😂
Oh for the love of god trump stop acting as if you are the victim because trust me you are not.
you have been treated differently from everyone else because we never had such a crook in power. playing the victim yet they call dems snowflakes 🙃
Lock him up
Sir, might I interest you in a mirror?
Lol
The Orange Clown is the Corrupt person ever !!
He is so unfit. So unfit. He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about.
WH seems to be hiring on the scale of corruption.
Looking forward to the silence of the Orange Orifice…
Democrats seem to be forgetting that Biden is on video, admitting to the corruption.
As long as we just let him keep talking on TV….he’ll dig himself in his own hole.
Well, he said one thing that was absolutely true: we are definitely looking at corruption.
“Everything to me is about corruption.”