The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's address to the nation on Monday following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and why Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are guilty of blocking gun safety laws.
President Donald Trump Clears Low Bar In Condemning White Supremacy | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The buck stops here is what a Real President says
I’m a Hawnky tonk man..
and i can’t seem to stop…
@marty methuselah derp
ONLY IF ITS 💲 real bucks…then STEAL THEM
This one blames everyone else…
Moscow Mitch needs to stop ✋ blocking gun laws and 45 needs to stop spewing racism.. play with matches and you end up with fire 🔥
I’m a Hawnky tonk man..
and i can’t seem to stop…
meeshellrene – As we’ve noted before…
“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And *where* there’s fire…you might just find *Russian-made* matches.” 🔥🤔🔥
dude, they want the fire
Lol the time to have done something was years ago. Americans made their beds by being nazi and white supremacist enablers for decades already… enjoy laying in the bed you made 😀
Lack of leadership once again from The President and the GOP.
I’m a Hawnky tonk man..
and i can’t seem to stop…
@marty methuselah derp
but but but… he said it was all about violent video games, mental health and the internet, Fox said that too so … there’s nothing can be done… strange how the rest of the world has those too but one thing is missing, the guns
Fox also said (i know off topic)democrats would ban eating meat so why would anyone listen to anything from them?
cause youre going to take all 300+ million guns away? U think the criminals are just gonna hand their guns over?
@CrOoKeD HiLLaRy No said they gonna collect them….just ban future sales.
Ban semi automatic rifles. They aren’t needed to hunt with
He didn’t clear the low bar, his staff who wrote that did. Give it a month, he’ll be back at another ego-stroking pep-rally to boost his narcissistic personality.
A month? I say before the end of this week
Lol Trump has no love for anyone.if you think he feels remorse for those people shot and killed wait till you hear him in his next campaign speech lol
https://youtu.be/iaYctaO4_eM
@Alan G huh huh huh Trump is bad, and that’s a fact because my TV told me so huh huh huh
@Alan G – There’s an ‘olde saying’ that *fits #45 perfectly* … 📃
“Donnie wants to be the bride at *every* wedding, the baby at *every* baptism, and the deceased at *every* funeral.”
We’re totally okay with him choosing ‘that last part’… 😏
@CynAnne1 your quote implies that he imagines himself at church, but only if he can make the biggest entrance, and sign bibles of his adoring fans as his procession awaits.
As Caligula said; “I don’t want you to pray for me, I want you to pray to me”.
What’d you expect? You knew this was coming at some point with dipstick’s big foul mouth.
Domestic terrorist should be locked up in Guantanamo Bay with those other self righteous Psychopaths.
Yes!!
Treason requires the….Death Penalty
Trump will continue in his rallies to spread hate and racism while Mitch continues to allow weapons of war to wreck havoc in this country.
Moscow Mitch and Don the con
I remember when we invaded a country, killing innocent men, women and children because they “had weapons of mass destruction”…how are assault weapons not weapons of mass destruction? Those people are dead and so many more people are DESTROYED because their family members were murdered…Assault weapons were designed for war, not hunting rabbits…this is easier than common sense
Trump showed people who he was many times before the election, and people still voted for him. I’m not surprised we’re in this current state of chaos! He needs to go.
@Vee Darko Exactly!
What does that say about America?
Moscow Mitch conveniently cracked his shell the other day in a fall, so I don’t expect to hear anything from him anytime soon.
Very, very convenient. 🤔
David Moscow mitch is probably high on pain pills….
Moscow Mitch and ConDon need to be impeached and taken directly to jail…
During Mueller’s testimony, at two different points, Mueller confirmed that Trump can be indicted for the Obstruction of Justice the moment he’s out of office.
This is why Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan is ‘Vote for me to keep me free!’
Ha! ConDon! I hadn’t heard that one before! I’m going to use that!
The thing is trump didn’t mean it only false words.
Trump wants exclude mentally people banned from weapon possession. Well many of them are very narcissistic. In Trump’s own case, he has control over the world’s strongest army…
Blaming video games is not clearing any bar, it’s a cheap political ploy and the evidence that proves otherwise is in undeniable.
This ‘President’ *should be* worried… 🤨
#45’s *poured* his race-baiting verbal ‘gasoline’ over the entire country the past two years…then *gleefully* handed out pack after pack of ‘infowack-site matches’, via his twitterfeed.
It’s just a matter of time..and ‘karma’.⏳
If this gravestone thing doesn’t show trump’s base how completely, evil these people are they will, deserve everything theyll get for trusting him.