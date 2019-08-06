The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's address to the nation on Monday following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and why Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are guilty of blocking gun safety laws.

President Donald Trump Clears Low Bar In Condemning White Supremacy | Morning Joe | MSNBC