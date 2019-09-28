The President tweeted more than 100 times over three days – and one was so out of whack that the people at Merriam-Webster got involved. Aired on 09/27/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
President Donald Trump Gets Mocked By The Dictionary | All In | MSNBC
CadetBoneSpurs aka SpankyPants tRump aka Individual #1 Numero Uno aka Mango Mussolini aka Don the Con aka Groper in Chief aka Cheeto at Large! The nicknames say’s it all about Spanky!
You forgot ‘cheeto at large’.
@Anne Gonzalez : I edited it for you Anne & included it. Thanks!
Agolf Twitler, Trumpicana, Trumpster fire, Space Cadet Spanky McBonespurs…
Dumpster fire party @ in the oval. Roasting very large brains tonight, don’t miss it.
All this from a man that eats “hamberders!!” 🤪🤪🤪🤪
with covfeffe!
And liddle hands
And he can operate an umbrella..oh wait..
Too much responsible given to a man with too liddle’ abrain. No word can discribe how I feel about him.
good one!
I’m tied up between ,”repulsive and pathetic “
Not even your mom cares how you feel about anything
@T.B. O.D. You appear to be suffering from the same condition Trump is plagued with; stupidity. You guys really need to stop producing with your little…… abrain…. because I’m sure future generations are getting tired of cleaning up past mistakes.
Dictionaries can mock Trump within impunity because he would never read them to retaliate.
You “read” the dictionary?
@Tom Jones Yes. Pick a letter and then go through every page. You will be surprised how illiterate we have all become.
Tom Jones : A lot of people do. I used to spend hours with the dictionary whenever I’d look up a word; I’d spot some unfamiliar entry near what I was actually looking up, and go, “Hey, what is that?” and go from there. It’s probably why I can work as an editor for an author friend of mine now. 🙂
Trump is the ORANGE SPHINCTER. 🍊🤡🎪🇷🇺
The only thing liddle is his wee wee, which explains the hatred towards large hands Obama.
The big hands on Big Mike?
Obama’s dumb
@M3gaSt0n3r420 give up on making political comments. The Right wing doesn’t want low iq people
America, what have you done to yourself?!
Responsible Citizen : I have to admit that I am confused by your comment. Who exactly do you think is socialist in the Republican Party right now? Last I checked, they are the ones effectively running the country.
Make Racists Afraid Again : 😂😂 Oh, how very true.
Doctor John : Well, we saw how the UK Brexit vote turned out and said, “HOLD MY BEER.” 😉 (In all seriousness, though, I’ve been asking myself that same question since partway through 2015, and then practically every morning since then.)
@ErykaSoleil The Republicans are NOT effectively running the country but are effective in only certain areas. To their credit, the left is incredibly genius in it’s ability to control narrative and influence opinion which is done through tactics such as Hegalian Dialectic, Above and Below, and Whataboutism or Tu Quoque. This piece uses more classic propoganda but people don’t pick up on that because the media (Fox included) has slowly worked that in for decades now. It appears the last Socialist/Communist Republicans recently left or have died off. Oddly enough John McCain may have been one. Bella Dodd and others made it clear that both parties had been Infiltrated but it was particularly inside the bueracracies, labor, education, and the media that the main operatives were working. When conducting subversion, it’s imperative that you never go for immeadiate power but instead simply change or replace culture and then you will naturally get the leadership you want. Everyone layed off the threat of Communism when the Berlin Wall fell and that was a critical mistake. Communism is very much alive and well in the West today but is now rebranded as Post-Modernism which is another genius move.
@George Dunn — I’ll take this over your “flippant” answer, because you NAILED it! Very well said, my friend!
some days i just wonder… where are his keepers and why aren’t they doing a better job of watching this toddler-in-chief?
They are somewhere rolling in the aisles.
@Anne Gonzalez i don’t doubt it, lol 🙂
mary jones :
Most of his “keepers” have left the administration already.
mary jones : Maybe they realized they weren’t getting paid enough to put up with this crap. 😆
And he kept capitalizing words. That’s not something done accidentally when it’s done repeatedly like that. What a freaken ignoramus.
If he were a British moron he would probably regularly use the phrase “Am I Bovvered”
0:14 sorry Chris. The electoral college made him our president, not us.
#46%
Your system voted him in.
don’t worry, your all losers! Canada wants a WALL, keep the swamp from getting in….ha ha. Bend over so trump can keep pushing and having fun….losers.
How do you sue an Electoral College for malfeasance?
His seriously large brain is seriously lacking in content.
@Mary O734?I28W well my biological father is a ginger sooooo….
I’m sure they translated that wrongly – the Chinese leader actually said “this Donald Trump is one helluva Big Head”
@blake102989 Ofcourse one can be proud with a fat bank account filled with money gotten from scams, stealing and lying like Don the Con. But you can have all the money in the world, it can not buy you intelligence, sense of decency, morals, empathy, class, sympathy, honor and integity. Trump lacks all of those.
@zencat999 *it’s* , *pretty* & *wasteland* .
Trump’s “Large A Brain” is maybe the reason for his mental illness. Although i rather assume that Trump suffers from a critical advanced syphilis which he tries to fight with many drugs, meds, amygdalin and eggplants. The dose makes the poison.
The poor slob is a walking talking turnip head. He deserves capital punishment the “Law Abiding Citizen” way.
How dare you call Pumpkin Head a Turnip Head.
Worrywart : Hey, now. Pumpkinhead was a fantastic movie; don’t compare it to this chaotic mess. :p
Anne Gonzalez : I don’t think he’s actually done anything that would merit capital punishment under current US law.
Trump’s correction is more bizzare then his original tweet ! 😆 ! It’s disgusting yes , but amusing as well.
only in trumps mind did he graduate at the top of his class, have the highest IQ, know the best words or the best people! his skewed sense of reality is problematic for the world!
The Hypnotoad
Trump thinks that his daddy buying him into a good school made him smart.
Way too many termites feeding on his abrain.
“Abrain”? Would that be the Greek “a” meaning “without”? As in “amnesia” (without memory) “amoral” (without a moral sense) and “asexual” (without getting any).
He he – and I would bet that the “ain’t getting any” would upset him most of all.
Most people who’ve been diagnosed with a very, very large brain 🧠 would rush to the hospital for a brain scan. Large, engorged or swollen brain is not a compliment….. it’s an indication that something is wrong…. silly billy. There are things in life that big, is not always best…
Poor little self-proclaimed stable genius needs to go back to school as he’s failed even basic biology! Apprentice prez? Fail… nothing learned in three years ….. 🤔🤪💨
Somebody’s in panic mode! I just wanna see his head completely explode 😊
This would be an excellent time for the Russians to leak the pee tape.
They should just have some more Russian prostitutes pee on Trump in a sneak KGB attack.
There is no pee tape . Disappointed?
Yes!!