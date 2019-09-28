President Donald Trump Gets Mocked By The Dictionary | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 28, 2019

September 28, 2019

 

The President tweeted more than 100 times over three days – and one was so out of whack that the people at Merriam-Webster got involved. Aired on 09/27/19.
President Donald Trump Gets Mocked By The Dictionary | All In | MSNBC

63 Comments on "President Donald Trump Gets Mocked By The Dictionary | All In | MSNBC"

  1. P J | September 27, 2019 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    CadetBoneSpurs aka SpankyPants tRump aka Individual #1 Numero Uno aka Mango Mussolini aka Don the Con aka Groper in Chief aka Cheeto at Large! The nicknames say’s it all about Spanky!

  2. Johnny Davisson | September 27, 2019 at 11:38 PM | Reply

    Dumpster fire party @ in the oval. Roasting very large brains tonight, don’t miss it.

  3. Donald RockJr | September 27, 2019 at 11:39 PM | Reply

    All this from a man that eats “hamberders!!” 🤪🤪🤪🤪

  4. avarice seven | September 27, 2019 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    Too much responsible given to a man with too liddle’ abrain. No word can discribe how I feel about him.

  5. Biggus Dickus | September 27, 2019 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    Dictionaries can mock Trump within impunity because he would never read them to retaliate.

    • Tom Jones | September 28, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

      You “read” the dictionary?

    • American Pride | September 28, 2019 at 3:28 AM | Reply

      @Tom Jones Yes. Pick a letter and then go through every page. You will be surprised how illiterate we have all become.

    • ErykaSoleil | September 28, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      Tom Jones : A lot of people do. I used to spend hours with the dictionary whenever I’d look up a word; I’d spot some unfamiliar entry near what I was actually looking up, and go, “Hey, what is that?” and go from there. It’s probably why I can work as an editor for an author friend of mine now. 🙂

  6. j walsh | September 27, 2019 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    Trump is the ORANGE SPHINCTER. 🍊🤡🎪🇷🇺

  7. Larry Schad | September 27, 2019 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    The only thing liddle is his wee wee, which explains the hatred towards large hands Obama.

  8. Doctor John | September 27, 2019 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    America, what have you done to yourself?!

    • ErykaSoleil | September 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      Responsible Citizen : I have to admit that I am confused by your comment. Who exactly do you think is socialist in the Republican Party right now? Last I checked, they are the ones effectively running the country.

    • ErykaSoleil | September 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      Make Racists Afraid Again : 😂😂 Oh, how very true.

    • ErykaSoleil | September 28, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Doctor John : Well, we saw how the UK Brexit vote turned out and said, “HOLD MY BEER.” 😉 (In all seriousness, though, I’ve been asking myself that same question since partway through 2015, and then practically every morning since then.)

    • Responsible Citizen | September 28, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @ErykaSoleil The Republicans are NOT effectively running the country but are effective in only certain areas. To their credit, the left is incredibly genius in it’s ability to control narrative and influence opinion which is done through tactics such as Hegalian Dialectic, Above and Below, and Whataboutism or Tu Quoque. This piece uses more classic propoganda but people don’t pick up on that because the media (Fox included) has slowly worked that in for decades now. It appears the last Socialist/Communist Republicans recently left or have died off. Oddly enough John McCain may have been one. Bella Dodd and others made it clear that both parties had been Infiltrated but it was particularly inside the bueracracies, labor, education, and the media that the main operatives were working. When conducting subversion, it’s imperative that you never go for immeadiate power but instead simply change or replace culture and then you will naturally get the leadership you want. Everyone layed off the threat of Communism when the Berlin Wall fell and that was a critical mistake. Communism is very much alive and well in the West today but is now rebranded as Post-Modernism which is another genius move.

    • Alan G. | September 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @George Dunn — I’ll take this over your “flippant” answer, because you NAILED it! Very well said, my friend!

  9. mary jones | September 27, 2019 at 11:51 PM | Reply

    some days i just wonder… where are his keepers and why aren’t they doing a better job of watching this toddler-in-chief?

  10. Just Me | September 27, 2019 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    And he kept capitalizing words. That’s not something done accidentally when it’s done repeatedly like that. What a freaken ignoramus.

  11. C Charles | September 27, 2019 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    0:14 sorry Chris. The electoral college made him our president, not us.

  12. debbie duccini-day | September 27, 2019 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    His seriously large brain is seriously lacking in content.

    • blake102989 | September 28, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

      @Mary O734?I28W well my biological father is a ginger sooooo….

    • 8alot4t | September 28, 2019 at 4:28 AM | Reply

      I’m sure they translated that wrongly – the Chinese leader actually said “this Donald Trump is one helluva Big Head”

    • Palaven | September 28, 2019 at 6:44 AM | Reply

      @blake102989 Ofcourse one can be proud with a fat bank account filled with money gotten from scams, stealing and lying like Don the Con. But you can have all the money in the world, it can not buy you intelligence, sense of decency, morals, empathy, class, sympathy, honor and integity. Trump lacks all of those.

    • Jay Coleman | September 28, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      @zencat999 *it’s* , *pretty* & *wasteland* .

    • mako zero | September 28, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      Trump’s “Large A Brain” is maybe the reason for his mental illness. Although i rather assume that Trump suffers from a critical advanced syphilis which he tries to fight with many drugs, meds, amygdalin and eggplants. The dose makes the poison.

  13. Anne Gonzalez | September 28, 2019 at 12:00 AM | Reply

    The poor slob is a walking talking turnip head. He deserves capital punishment the “Law Abiding Citizen” way.

  14. David Ellis | September 28, 2019 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    Trump’s correction is more bizzare then his original tweet ! 😆 ! It’s disgusting yes , but amusing as well.

  15. The Hypnotoad | September 28, 2019 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    only in trumps mind did he graduate at the top of his class, have the highest IQ, know the best words or the best people! his skewed sense of reality is problematic for the world!

  16. Peterio Cullen | September 28, 2019 at 12:17 AM | Reply

    Way too many termites feeding on his abrain.

  17. George Dunn | September 28, 2019 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    “Abrain”? Would that be the Greek “a” meaning “without”? As in “amnesia” (without memory) “amoral” (without a moral sense) and “asexual” (without getting any).

  18. Máire Walton | September 28, 2019 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Most people who’ve been diagnosed with a very, very large brain 🧠 would rush to the hospital for a brain scan. Large, engorged or swollen brain is not a compliment….. it’s an indication that something is wrong…. silly billy. There are things in life that big, is not always best…
    Poor little self-proclaimed stable genius needs to go back to school as he’s failed even basic biology! Apprentice prez? Fail… nothing learned in three years ….. 🤔🤪💨

  19. Charmaine Swinney | September 28, 2019 at 12:48 AM | Reply

    Somebody’s in panic mode! I just wanna see his head completely explode 😊

  20. Rip VanDam | September 28, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    This would be an excellent time for the Russians to leak the pee tape.

