During a day where the president lashed out at Democrats and members of the media, there was one NYT report he didn't seem to mind: A story detailing the timeline of when Rep. Adam Schiff learned of the C.I.A. officer's concerns. Aired on 10/3/19.

President Donald Trump, GOP Accuse Schiff Of Orchestrating Complaint | Morning Joe | MSNBC