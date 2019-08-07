President Trump told reporters there is a "strong appetite for background checks" on gun sales after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
President Donald Trump Is 'All In Favor' Of Background Checks For Gun Sales | MSNBC
he’s scared shitless
Dillon Camp yes he is!!!
Talks the talk and never walks the walk. He’s the perfect example of why people with severe mental illness shouldn’t be president
Most Americans are in favor of background checks for presidential candidates.
What a pig .. can not even stand to hear his voice
Same thing with me.tRump needs a dog mussel ✌
And tomorrow crickets
Impeach now. Vote the gop out. Does anyone believe a word a of racist ? Just asking.
Now I don’t want any 2nd amendment folks getting all worked up about Trump doing new gun control laws. Just sit right there and refresh your screen cause he’ll have back tracked on this.
You say this but Lindsey Graham wants to put in red flag pre-crime laws seems like the beginning of the end of the Second Amendment
A lie.
Unless he calls #MoscowMitch right away and tells him to cart his butt to capitol hill along with the rest of the senate and vote on one of the many bills he buried that would do just that. And if that vote doesnt pass legislation like that, its still a lie.
There is no value of words of a lair.
You will be able to keep your doctor.
We should do more background checks on a president before becoming a real president.
Not like this fake president terrorist.
The Dayton shooter in his online writings stated his support for AOC, Warren, Daily Beast, Media Matters, and others. He retweeted Bernie Sanders and said he supported Socialism. Even CNN yesterday on Twitter said he was left wing. No way Trump influenced him.
If anyone has a problem with this they can take it up with CNN. No deflections and no personal attacks don’t feed the hate.
@Kip McEwen did you read or see this on fox news?
Show the proof.
@Kip McEwen
Fake News
The American people, (the sane ones) are in favor of background checks for presidential candidates, full vetting, taxes released upon inauguration, ties to foreign governments revealed, incestuous behavior a non starter.
Problem with background checks: People with mental illnesses are far more likely to be the victims of gun violence than they are to perpetrate it.
Only a very small percentage of violent acts are committed by people who are diagnosed with, or in treatment for, mental illness.
19 out of 20 murderers have no mental illness diagnosis.
4 out of 5 mass shooters have no mental illness diagnosis, and half showed no signs on a prior, undiagnosed illness.
Framing this as just a mental illness problem is a gun industry trope. Period. You often can’t detect mental illness, much less outlaw it, but you can outlaw weapons of mass destruction which have no place among the populace in a civil society.
*There are two reasons Trump always talks to reporters with the helicopter engine running – it lets him pretend he can’t hear questions when they’re inconvenient, and it lets him **_YELL._** Man, oh man, does he love to yell – I guess he thinks it makes him seem more powerful, like the way he always uses just one gigantic microphone.*
omi god
He does it because the whole scene is chaotic, and he is the chaos president.
Closing gun show loophole seems reasonable requiring background checks for private sales also… I have some qualms about the mental screening, though I realize it is necessary it seems like there is potential for problems there…. everyone has had rage at some point in life, what will be the threshold for denying firearms?
Congress came together and it was bipartisan but the bills are blocked. Not Congress didn’t got it done, Moscow Mitch didn’t. It could be done within 48 hrs.
Exactly! Then when it is done he’ll take all the credit for it.
Then why don’t you order Moscow Mitch to do something?
I thought his title was moron Moscow Mitch
He is “also in favor” of spouting hate & racism to his blind base who perform horrendous acts of violence… #TrumpisTRASH
I’ve background checked Donald J Trump & he’s a fraud & a con artist. After all one of his manny nicknames & monikers is Don the Con!
He doesn’t want to put guns in hands on mentally ill people but he revered the legislation that prevented that
Trump is all in favor of background checks. What a BS headline!
By the end of the day, Trump will send out a tweet that says he was never in favor of background checks, and that it was all just more fake news.