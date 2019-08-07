President Donald Trump Is ‘All In Favor’ Of Background Checks For Gun Sales | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 7, 2019

 

President Trump told reporters there is a "strong appetite for background checks" on gun sales after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
32 Comments on "President Donald Trump Is ‘All In Favor’ Of Background Checks For Gun Sales | MSNBC"

  1. Dillon Camp | August 7, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    he’s scared shitless

  2. Dennis Manson | August 7, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Talks the talk and never walks the walk. He’s the perfect example of why people with severe mental illness shouldn’t be president

  3. Nikki Casanova | August 7, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    What a pig .. can not even stand to hear his voice

  4. deftone4u | August 7, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    And tomorrow crickets

  5. B spearbach | August 7, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Impeach now. Vote the gop out. Does anyone believe a word a of racist ? Just asking.

  6. La Bruja | August 7, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Now I don’t want any 2nd amendment folks getting all worked up about Trump doing new gun control laws. Just sit right there and refresh your screen cause he’ll have back tracked on this.

    • 100101mint mint101001 | August 7, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      You say this but Lindsey Graham wants to put in red flag pre-crime laws seems like the beginning of the end of the Second Amendment

  7. Ganiscol | August 7, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    A lie.
    Unless he calls #MoscowMitch right away and tells him to cart his butt to capitol hill along with the rest of the senate and vote on one of the many bills he buried that would do just that. And if that vote doesnt pass legislation like that, its still a lie.

  8. Pradeep Khatri | August 7, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    There is no value of words of a lair.

  9. CatPower | August 7, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    We should do more background checks on a president before becoming a real president.
    Not like this fake president terrorist.

    • Kip McEwen | August 7, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      The Dayton shooter in his online writings stated his support for AOC, Warren, Daily Beast, Media Matters, and others. He retweeted Bernie Sanders and said he supported Socialism. Even CNN yesterday on Twitter said he was left wing. No way Trump influenced him.

    • Kip McEwen | August 7, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      If anyone has a problem with this they can take it up with CNN. No deflections and no personal attacks don’t feed the hate.

    • CatPower | August 7, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Kip McEwen did you read or see this on fox news?
      Show the proof.

    • Rich Winder | August 7, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Kip McEwen
      Fake News

  10. Idylchatter | August 7, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    The American people, (the sane ones) are in favor of background checks for presidential candidates, full vetting, taxes released upon inauguration, ties to foreign governments revealed, incestuous behavior a non starter.

  11. Progressive Humanist | August 7, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Problem with background checks: People with mental illnesses are far more likely to be the victims of gun violence than they are to perpetrate it.

    Only a very small percentage of violent acts are committed by people who are diagnosed with, or in treatment for, mental illness.

    19 out of 20 murderers have no mental illness diagnosis.

    4 out of 5 mass shooters have no mental illness diagnosis, and half showed no signs on a prior, undiagnosed illness.

    Framing this as just a mental illness problem is a gun industry trope. Period. You often can’t detect mental illness, much less outlaw it, but you can outlaw weapons of mass destruction which have no place among the populace in a civil society.

  12. omi god | August 7, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    *There are two reasons Trump always talks to reporters with the helicopter engine running – it lets him pretend he can’t hear questions when they’re inconvenient, and it lets him **_YELL._** Man, oh man, does he love to yell – I guess he thinks it makes him seem more powerful, like the way he always uses just one gigantic microphone.*

  13. Jonathan Ryals | August 7, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Closing gun show loophole seems reasonable requiring background checks for private sales also… I have some qualms about the mental screening, though I realize it is necessary it seems like there is potential for problems there…. everyone has had rage at some point in life, what will be the threshold for denying firearms?

  14. Alexander Vollmer | August 7, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Congress came together and it was bipartisan but the bills are blocked. Not Congress didn’t got it done, Moscow Mitch didn’t. It could be done within 48 hrs.

  15. jeck jeck | August 7, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Then why don’t you order Moscow Mitch to do something?

  16. Sam The Man Cee | August 7, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    He is “also in favor” of spouting hate & racism to his blind base who perform horrendous acts of violence… #TrumpisTRASH

  17. P J | August 7, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    I’ve background checked Donald J Trump & he’s a fraud & a con artist. After all one of his manny nicknames & monikers is Don the Con!

  18. Jennifer Sanchez | August 7, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    He doesn’t want to put guns in hands on mentally ill people but he revered the legislation that prevented that

  19. I Know Nothing D. Prosise | August 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Trump is all in favor of background checks. What a BS headline!

  20. David J | August 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    By the end of the day, Trump will send out a tweet that says he was never in favor of background checks, and that it was all just more fake news.

