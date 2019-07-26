Rachel Maddow shares the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's appearance at an event for teenage supporters in which he stood in front of a fake presidential seal altered to mock him as a Russian puppet.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
President Donald Trump Mocked On Stage By Errant Satire Presidential Seal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
That’s the most epic troll for the most obnoxious troll. Perfectly balanced.
I’m just happy someone took the time and effort to update the seal to properly reflect our current sitting president….
C#NNt
Wait..no torches ?
Hitler Youth , sorry my mistake !!!
ap showed it, saw it last night.
Loves military school, has fake bone spurs to escape the draft. Makes sense.
When will people be honest, this is right out the Hitler youth movement playbook…..this is scary!
1:20 correction Peter Defazio represents the state of Oregon (though he was born in MA), and he’s a great guy.
And Donnie was so stupid he didn’t even notice the other seal was trolling him. I’m going over to One Term Donnie’s website and buy a tee shirt. That was brilliant!
Dementia Don’s advance team is as incompetent as him. When the crisis comes, think about this cast of clowns running the show and making life and death decisions.
Shook. 😂😂
Can’t spell Donald John Trump without DUH !
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Hahahahahaha
Bone spurs.
There’s more to this! When the audience was assembling beforehand, there was music playing. A latin song called “I love your poom poom girl” (poom poom translates to “female genitalia” as in the POTUS phrase ” grab her by the p***y”! Fox has since muted/removed the music! 😎
hahaha…I love it
Give that person a raise! 🤩
Oh frick. Why don’t the Democrats just say they won’t impeach because too many Republicans in the Senate are Putin Puppets.
Wow, Trump even has his ‘Hitlerjugend.’