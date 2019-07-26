Rachel Maddow shares the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's appearance at an event for teenage supporters in which he stood in front of a fake presidential seal altered to mock him as a Russian puppet.

President Donald Trump Mocked On Stage By Errant Satire Presidential Seal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC