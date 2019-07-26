President Donald Trump Mocked On Stage By Errant Satire Presidential Seal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

July 26, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow shares the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's appearance at an event for teenage supporters in which he stood in front of a fake presidential seal altered to mock him as a Russian puppet.
20 Comments on "President Donald Trump Mocked On Stage By Errant Satire Presidential Seal | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Chandler Cloud | July 26, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    That’s the most epic troll for the most obnoxious troll. Perfectly balanced.

  2. Brandt Smith | July 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    I’m just happy someone took the time and effort to update the seal to properly reflect our current sitting president….

  3. Bob Allen | July 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    C#NNt

  4. David Wilkinson | July 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Wait..no torches ?

  5. William Thomas | July 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Hitler Youth , sorry my mistake !!!

  6. DAYBROK3 | July 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    ap showed it, saw it last night.

  7. Rzmmdx l33tuber | July 26, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Loves military school, has fake bone spurs to escape the draft. Makes sense.

  8. Vrooom2 | July 26, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    When will people be honest, this is right out the Hitler youth movement playbook…..this is scary!

  9. MrBisque | July 26, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    1:20 correction Peter Defazio represents the state of Oregon (though he was born in MA), and he’s a great guy.

  10. Madcat4301 | July 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    And Donnie was so stupid he didn’t even notice the other seal was trolling him. I’m going over to One Term Donnie’s website and buy a tee shirt. That was brilliant!

  11. J B | July 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Dementia Don’s advance team is as incompetent as him. When the crisis comes, think about this cast of clowns running the show and making life and death decisions.

  12. Momochili | July 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Shook. 😂😂

  13. Roderick Billings | July 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Can’t spell Donald John Trump without DUH !

  14. Alicia Hernandez | July 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Hahahahahaha

  15. Charlie | July 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Bone spurs.

  16. Johnny Sunshine | July 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    There’s more to this! When the audience was assembling beforehand, there was music playing. A latin song called “I love your poom poom girl” (poom poom translates to “female genitalia” as in the POTUS phrase ” grab her by the p***y”! Fox has since muted/removed the music! 😎

  17. apri1dee | July 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    hahaha…I love it

  18. Pamela George | July 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Give that person a raise! 🤩

  19. George Layton | July 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Oh frick. Why don’t the Democrats just say they won’t impeach because too many Republicans in the Senate are Putin Puppets.

  20. lexas | July 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Wow, Trump even has his ‘Hitlerjugend.’

