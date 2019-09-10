President Donald Trump Paints Bleak Picture At North Carolina Rally | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
President Donald Trump Paints Bleak Picture At North Carolina Rally | Morning Joe | MSNBC

September 10, 2019

 

The president on Monday night appeared in North Carolina at his first campaign rally in nearly a month, painting a 'bleak picture,' of a country in peril if Democrats took control of Washington, according to reporter Jonathan Lemire. The panel discusses.
President Donald Trump Paints Bleak Picture At North Carolina Rally | Morning Joe | MSNBC

24 Comments on "President Donald Trump Paints Bleak Picture At North Carolina Rally | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Nope Nope | September 10, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Wonder how his Nuremberg rallies will go…

  2. Garry Cartwright | September 10, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Mr. President, I, also have a SHARPIE and am not afraid to use it!

  3. Anna R | September 10, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    He’s giving a choice if we want things to continue as it’s been for close to 3 long years of cahos, numerous retracted decisions, lack of negotiating, lies etc: etc: the “package” cost to much, doesn’t work and is not appealing–so, for me no thanks!

  4. Raymond Barrey | September 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    This man is sick in the head. Those Jesus freaks that support him are even sicker.😜😜

    • Looping Spiral | September 10, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      A: Saying “Jesus freak” is an act of blatant intolerance.

      B: Whoever said greed is a sin?

      😅😂🤣😂😅

      The Obamas have a net worth of like $80m and their best friend is Oprah…who is super rich.

      Our presidents can’t conquer greed and I guess we don’t deserve a president who is willing to be poor until American poverty ceases to exist.

      😆😅😂🤣😂😅😆

    • Scott Allen | September 10, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Looping Spiral, the love of money is the root of all evil. Trump loves money.

    • Dead Mic Live | September 10, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Most people I know that support Trump aren’t religious at all.

    • GWBoone1 | September 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Dead Mic Live Then you must not know many then.

  5. Moscow Mitch | September 10, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Look at all those FAt hillbillies standing behind him, the funny thing he fits right in…The fear monger working the gullible…Trump; “I LOVE THE POORLY EDUCATED”! And that is who he preaches to

  6. ruth depew | September 10, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    As far as health care for undocumented, there is not a doctor in a thousand, who will demand proof of citizenship before treating a critically ill or injured human being. Often, no one pays for this whether the patient is documented or not. So now the government may cover it.

  7. jeremy tee | September 10, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Fyi,
    Crime up,
    illegal border crossings up.
    3 yrs after taking over from dems.

    Not a big dem fan,but it interesting,that much of what trump says is opposite of the truth.

    Maga you know 1998,our economic peak.
    Trump means 1890.

  8. Bytor 1001 | September 10, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Trump = bleak future

  9. Christopher Robin Garrish | September 10, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    what’s wrong with his head?

  10. trueconsumer6 | September 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    The guy is melting but his voters still don’t find him radioactive. 😑🤦

  11. Inez Qtaish | September 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Inez Qtaish see warning security cameras in use come , Inez Qtaish see caution black lines

  12. Jay Obrien | September 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    10, still too many people.

  13. David J | September 10, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    The bleak picture Trump was referring to is the bleak future he faces when he loses, and the SDNY is waiting for him outside the white house with handcuffs. Because He won’t have William Barr, the Republican controlled Senate, or the office of the Presidency to protect him anymore, and he knows it.

  14. Soren Ingram | September 10, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Are there medical records of “Spray Tan” chemicals resulting in Mental decline.. ?

  15. Billy Hunter | September 10, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Another Klan rally. Those people have no idea what truth is. What has Trump done in three yrs except give the rich a tax break? Look at those Orcs clapping. It’s sad

  16. jon batchelor | September 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    America was already great but pigotus has turned it into a swamp. Russia money Landry done here.build a wall and through him out.

  17. Inez Qtaish | September 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Inez Qtaish see sleek it USP black lines

  18. Inez Qtaish | September 10, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Inez Qtaish data is slow

  19. Gary Pickford | September 10, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Does trump request that the backdrop of people behind him at his rallies be as fat, if not fatter than he is so that he can appear thinner?

  20. Marc Emson | September 10, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Judging from the amount of spray-tan he’s using every day…
    … Are we sure that Trump isn’t secretely a “vampire”?

