The president on Monday night appeared in North Carolina at his first campaign rally in nearly a month, painting a 'bleak picture,' of a country in peril if Democrats took control of Washington, according to reporter Jonathan Lemire. The panel discusses.
President Donald Trump Paints Bleak Picture At North Carolina Rally | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Wonder how his Nuremberg rallies will go…
Mr. President, I, also have a SHARPIE and am not afraid to use it!
He’s giving a choice if we want things to continue as it’s been for close to 3 long years of cahos, numerous retracted decisions, lack of negotiating, lies etc: etc: the “package” cost to much, doesn’t work and is not appealing–so, for me no thanks!
This man is sick in the head. Those Jesus freaks that support him are even sicker.😜😜
A: Saying “Jesus freak” is an act of blatant intolerance.
B: Whoever said greed is a sin?
😅😂🤣😂😅
The Obamas have a net worth of like $80m and their best friend is Oprah…who is super rich.
Our presidents can’t conquer greed and I guess we don’t deserve a president who is willing to be poor until American poverty ceases to exist.
😆😅😂🤣😂😅😆
@Looping Spiral, the love of money is the root of all evil. Trump loves money.
Most people I know that support Trump aren’t religious at all.
@Dead Mic Live Then you must not know many then.
Look at all those FAt hillbillies standing behind him, the funny thing he fits right in…The fear monger working the gullible…Trump; “I LOVE THE POORLY EDUCATED”! And that is who he preaches to
As far as health care for undocumented, there is not a doctor in a thousand, who will demand proof of citizenship before treating a critically ill or injured human being. Often, no one pays for this whether the patient is documented or not. So now the government may cover it.
Fyi,
Crime up,
illegal border crossings up.
3 yrs after taking over from dems.
Not a big dem fan,but it interesting,that much of what trump says is opposite of the truth.
Maga you know 1998,our economic peak.
Trump means 1890.
Trump = bleak future
what’s wrong with his head?
The guy is melting but his voters still don’t find him radioactive. 😑🤦
10, still too many people.
The bleak picture Trump was referring to is the bleak future he faces when he loses, and the SDNY is waiting for him outside the white house with handcuffs. Because He won’t have William Barr, the Republican controlled Senate, or the office of the Presidency to protect him anymore, and he knows it.
Are there medical records of “Spray Tan” chemicals resulting in Mental decline.. ?
Another Klan rally. Those people have no idea what truth is. What has Trump done in three yrs except give the rich a tax break? Look at those Orcs clapping. It’s sad
America was already great but pigotus has turned it into a swamp. Russia money Landry done here.build a wall and through him out.
Does trump request that the backdrop of people behind him at his rallies be as fat, if not fatter than he is so that he can appear thinner?
Judging from the amount of spray-tan he’s using every day…
… Are we sure that Trump isn’t secretely a “vampire”?