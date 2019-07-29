The president announced in a tweet that he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace National Intelligence Director Dan Coats. Ratcliffe, a staunch ally of the president from a deep-red district, won accolades among the president's allies for his questioning of Mueller.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
President Donald Trump Picks House Partisan To Be Intel Chief | Morning Joe | MSNBC
This is a PUTIN installed criminal Enterprise
America is a GOP run BANANA REPUBLIC now,,,Impeach the mother fker asap before he fks it all up
Get rid of him and lets go back to the old ways. High unemployment, cash sent to terrorist countries, billions in tariffs to other countries fighting someone else’s wars for them. REALLY MISS THE GOOD OLD DAYS
They would but they are on vacation right now – see ya in September
Another of the very finest people on the planet.
The occupant of the white house lacks the mental capacity to complete the duties required by his government job. Congress has a moral and legal obligation to remove him from the white house.
Too bad republicans have no morals. This disgrace will continue while the US is crumbling and the world is laughing at the pathetic joke the country has become.
The Military is the Real President. Come on now!
I guess picking Louie Gomert would have been way more obvious
I think Mueller would have been a better choice – sharp as a tack that man
Or Jordan. He’s even worse than Gomhert.
Is there any chance that he is not a evangelical fascist bootlicker.
You know, God Loves You
Sorry, in your dreams.
Not a lot…
Careers are more important then service to the nation. This might just be a slow moving coup?
..wow i thuoght he was already gone..i can’t keep up with these departures..🐑😜
Ratcliffe didn’t even believe that a special prosecutor had the right to investigate OR report his findings on his emporer….I mean President? RATcliffe is being rewarded for being a sycophant and his brethren are lining up at the trough.
Real Talk76 Trumpy Empire is now infested by RATS. RATcliffe will bring bubonic plague to this DNI department
Exactly what trump wants someone unintelligent to head up his intelligence service.. now he’ll crush any intelligence that trump doesn’t like..
This guy is on par with Barr, Trump, Graham, and that other traitor from Kentucky.
All these traitors – where is the oversight? That’s right, they are on vacation
They are no worse than lynch, Holder, Rumsfeld, Clinton, Reno etc….
@Drew Oliver I kind of liked the Clinton Lynch meeting – how does that happen? Two planes just happen to bump into each other at a tiny private airport – just sheer happenstance
Anybody who slightly disagrees with Trump is fired. Trump wants a facist monarchy not a republic. It’s simple he doesn’t represent all citizens of the usa and thus is unfit for office he cannot do the job or won’t do the job. He should be removed. Impeach him now under the 25th there is ample proof he is unable to perform his duties.
The selling of America.
We’re eft, bigly
so, another trump loyalist that is going to need to be locked up after office because he/she shouldnt be trusted to walk freely with these secrets.
Another Putin pick. When are WE THE PEOPLE going to “Puerto Rico” this criminal & un-American regime?!
Debating with a Trump supporter is like debating with a flat-earther, you can not use reason or logic.
And you work at 7eleven
were all their mothers drug addicts?
@Miguel Bruguera And you are a CEO of a major corporation, right? Hahahahaha!
If missing people didn’t fall off the edge of the Earth then where did they go, smart guy??
tRUmp will nominate anyone who screams WITCH HUNT… His last interview was the Mueller hearing.
#trumpCORRUPTON
#trumpforprison2020
Another ‘Yes Man’ installed at another national institute. Another step closer to complete Trumpification.
The neck of a Loyalist can also fit into a Guillotine . #HeadsInBaskets
Whatever is best for Russia Comrade, anybody else notices Trump is starting to get a cabinet full of non-legislative approved people?
Another sycophant cultist who’s got absolutely no idea what the job entails. Maybe the reporters can find something on him. Probably won’t have to look very far..