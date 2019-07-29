President Donald Trump Picks House Partisan To Be Intel Chief | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
President Donald Trump Picks House Partisan To Be Intel Chief | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

July 29, 2019

 

The president announced in a tweet that he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace National Intelligence Director Dan Coats. Ratcliffe, a staunch ally of the president from a deep-red district, won accolades among the president's allies for his questioning of Mueller.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Donald Trump Picks House Partisan To Be Intel Chief | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

37 Comments on "President Donald Trump Picks House Partisan To Be Intel Chief | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Sheik Yo Booty | July 29, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    This is a PUTIN installed criminal Enterprise
    America is a GOP run BANANA REPUBLIC now,,,Impeach the mother fker asap before he fks it all up

    • Saltponds239 | July 29, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Get rid of him and lets go back to the old ways. High unemployment, cash sent to terrorist countries, billions in tariffs to other countries fighting someone else’s wars for them. REALLY MISS THE GOOD OLD DAYS

    • Saltponds239 | July 29, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      They would but they are on vacation right now – see ya in September

  2. Don Anderson | July 29, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Another of the very finest people on the planet.

  3. Power corrupts | July 29, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    The occupant of the white house lacks the mental capacity to complete the duties required by his government job. Congress has a moral and legal obligation to remove him from the white house.

    • kavinsky | July 29, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      Too bad republicans have no morals. This disgrace will continue while the US is crumbling and the world is laughing at the pathetic joke the country has become.

    • Peter Gabriel | July 29, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      The Military is the Real President. Come on now!

  4. Matthew Blum | July 29, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    I guess picking Louie Gomert would have been way more obvious

  5. Bon Scott | July 29, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Is there any chance that he is not a evangelical fascist bootlicker.

  6. Speak only facts | July 29, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Careers are more important then service to the nation. This might just be a slow moving coup?

  7. Kirk Steele | July 29, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    ..wow i thuoght he was already gone..i can’t keep up with these departures..🐑😜

  8. Real Talk76 | July 29, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Ratcliffe didn’t even believe that a special prosecutor had the right to investigate OR report his findings on his emporer….I mean President? RATcliffe is being rewarded for being a sycophant and his brethren are lining up at the trough.

    • Renato De Castro | July 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Real Talk76 Trumpy Empire is now infested by RATS. RATcliffe will bring bubonic plague to this DNI department

  9. booyah booyah | July 29, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Exactly what trump wants someone unintelligent to head up his intelligence service.. now he’ll crush any intelligence that trump doesn’t like..

  10. Johnny Davisson | July 29, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    This guy is on par with Barr, Trump, Graham, and that other traitor from Kentucky.

    • Saltponds239 | July 29, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      All these traitors – where is the oversight? That’s right, they are on vacation

    • Drew Oliver | July 29, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      They are no worse than lynch, Holder, Rumsfeld, Clinton, Reno etc….

    • Saltponds239 | July 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Drew Oliver I kind of liked the Clinton Lynch meeting – how does that happen? Two planes just happen to bump into each other at a tiny private airport – just sheer happenstance

  11. Mad Hatman | July 29, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Anybody who slightly disagrees with Trump is fired. Trump wants a facist monarchy not a republic. It’s simple he doesn’t represent all citizens of the usa and thus is unfit for office he cannot do the job or won’t do the job. He should be removed. Impeach him now under the 25th there is ample proof he is unable to perform his duties.

  12. John Webb | July 29, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    The selling of America.
    We’re eft, bigly

  13. ADjustinG2013 | July 29, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    so, another trump loyalist that is going to need to be locked up after office because he/she shouldnt be trusted to walk freely with these secrets.

  14. Progressive Humanist | July 29, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Another Putin pick. When are WE THE PEOPLE going to “Puerto Rico” this criminal & un-American regime?!

  15. Andrew Rogers | July 29, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Debating with a Trump supporter is like debating with a flat-earther, you can not use reason or logic.

  16. kare more | July 29, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    tRUmp will nominate anyone who screams WITCH HUNT… His last interview was the Mueller hearing.
    #trumpCORRUPTON
    #trumpforprison2020

  17. trueconsumer6 | July 29, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Another ‘Yes Man’ installed at another national institute. Another step closer to complete Trumpification.

  18. junebugrobinson | July 29, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    The neck of a Loyalist can also fit into a Guillotine . #HeadsInBaskets

  19. Moscow Mitch | July 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Whatever is best for Russia Comrade, anybody else notices Trump is starting to get a cabinet full of non-legislative approved people?

  20. Matthew Lewis | July 29, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Another sycophant cultist who’s got absolutely no idea what the job entails. Maybe the reporters can find something on him. Probably won’t have to look very far..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.