The president traveled to both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday — both cities that suffered mass shootings in the past week — and in between he took to Twitter to rage at Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. The panel discusses.
President Donald Trump Plays The Victim While Visiting Victims | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump desperately needs to be the victim, and the hero at the same time. Because no one gets more attention than a victim and a hero.
@Be the ChangeYou’re too deplorable to understand…sad.
@Phyllis Pollack So, factually, he was never diagnosed as he was never seen by anyone.
@Ramon Guzman And when was Trump diagnosed with same, except never…..you enjoy pushing propaganda Ramon?
@Bucky Pinata Actually he does if you read the definitions of Narcissistic Personality Disorder posted here only someone wilful blind would not acknowledge that Trump ticks all the boxes so yes Trumps a duck.
“I don’t want people politicing this as Im politicizing this entire visit and span of 72 hours myself” – Donny Tiny hands Drumpf
@Baybarb27 Trump is not a leader and not a reader but it is too bad he was a breeder. Humanity didn’t need another generation of users but Trump managed to have offspring.
yep- this little man is so pathetic
we all need to laugh it off like Green Shirt Guy has shown us. Laughter and Music.
The orange one lacks the moral fiber and mental capacity that is required to complete the duties of his government job. There will be much suffering until he is removed from the white house.
@Andrew Gocken when he shut down the government I lost a contract and my pay. I’m a single mother and got behind on every bill like I told your buddy f*** off
The black orange left stupid in 2017
Trump is just too small and petty for the office. The only way he knows how to make himself taller is by stepping and standing on others. He can’t exude morality or empathy unless it’s scripted. Rather than ask for their vote, he would prefer to otherize the Hispanic community in order to maintain a perceived cultural hierarchy. He is a narcissistic white supremacist and this country needs to turn the page on this embarrassment.
But hey, he can pick out *great* colors for the new plane! Lol. Just don’t cough while I’m talking during my interview, regardless if I’m incriminating myself. … !!
so you basically say, usa needs a president like obama back in the office right?
because under obama there were no mass shootings and spree killers right?…
lmao!
anybody with a brain can see though trump admins lies.
That’s what makes his enablers complicit in his schemes.
His followers are immersed in propaganda.
They have to believe the lies he repeats to justify their fear and hatred of the others.
Too bad half of us don’t have a functioning brain.
It took me 10 seconds to realize Trump was a con man. What amazes me is why others can’t see something so obvious. Guess their political bias is too strong.
@Andrew Newman — In politics, agenda often trumps sense.
Very sad to see the lying orange puppet again being a disgraceful politician, who politicizes human suffering in every way he can.
Trump, isolating the victims of violence for his own benefit…narcissistic behavior
Making them victims all over again
He totally is!! Disgusting rep for Americans.
The Office of President was welcomed, not the man. When he is out he will be the same TV show host, but without a show.
Trump the professional victim.Noboby likes me.Right you’re a jerk, that’s why.
respect for the office
not for trump
N Gup exactly.
“The Duty of a Patriot is to protect his country from his government” Thomas Jefferson
Trump is disgracing the office of the presidency.
As the commander in chief of the White Nationalists, the orange buffoon does not deserve any respect.
I noticed that too. For the office, NOT the occupier in the office.
This „respect for the office“ is ridiculous as long as a ridiculous caricature of a human being is occupying it. I have respect for the ROLE of for instance the police – but whenever I am facing an abusive police officer, my respect towards him as a cop will be absolutely zero. There is no such thing as an office making a sociopath more noble in any way, shape or form.
Trump has done none of that. Enemy’s in the White House, poisoning are water, air, destroying are land and bankruptcy are country. While selling out our country to the Dictators he hobnobs. North Korea and the bombs why else is Trump ignoring them. Who in there right mind would stay there?
Why is this clown still our president? Wake up America impeach this fool along with Pence McConnell and his corrupt cult political allies
you clowns voted for him in the first place! america aint so great, its rather a big joke!
This clown is still your President because Israel Zionists OWN U.S!!! SIMPLE AS THAT!!!
Gun regulation should truly be addressed after the infestation in the White House is gone.
ACTUALLY WE NEED IT NOW.
Jai Li Well, if Trump loses to a person who runs on passing gun control legislation and it doesn’t get done, they can be voted out too.
Most of the people at the hospital are sick, how can they treat Trump as a rock star?
Mock star…..
*They didn’t, Trashy Trump made it up. They paid a few actors to play act, so they look like, they like him.*
*He just made the sick people in the hospital, sicker!*
I’m telling y’all this is a campaign stunt. He will use the footage and actors that his people filmed and throw it in a campaign ad. Much like his idol Kim Jong-un does with their government run media.
Lumis Sappier Yup I’m sooooo sure that they hired an actor, simple minded people (sheep) like you will believe anything.
@Bill Lord so you think those sick people treat him like a rock star.
Another disgusting display exposing why Trump is unfit for citizenship let alone high office.
@Ph@tMantv then get your self a tin can and have some one torch you and put you in a coffee can
Lmaoo not citizenship lol. But i agree nonetheless.
@Helga Buttercup maybe you can use one of your tiki torches Helga
It’s NOT about him it’s about the victims and the cities that are in morning!!!! What’s wrong with him??????
Gwen30 you haven’t figured that out yet ?
How much time do you have? Lol
“No matter how noble the objectives of a government: if it blurs the lines of decency and kindness, disrespects human beings and incites fear and suspicions, it is an evil government” Eric Hoffer.
Well said
Nice to see somebody quoting Eric Hoffer.
Donald Trump is a narcist, everything is about him. Citizens of the USA pray and vote, we are most definitely in the dark days of this country.
Hopefully, Trump will be a lame duck after November, 2020.
Narcissist.
Wait a minute I thought y’all were calling him a white nationalist
Crazy like a Fox Uh, he can be more than one thing, you know… 😥
Still trying to understand how & why, Fake45 can be so abnormal? Start researching narcissism. It’s all right there.
So very TRUE..!! Narcissistic characteristics & behavior is CLASSIC Trumpturd..!! Never apologize, never admit mistakes or errors… Always turn the narrative to make you the victim..!!
These r very dark days for America to have a racist, narcissistic president..!!!
Please… Please….VOTE BLUE..!!!
Unfit. Unqualified. Immoral. Unpresidential. Everyone, please vote.
James Holbrook well said!
First off I don’t think he wanted to go… second he needs praise because of his insecurities!!!!
Yes, he would have rathered played golf. His administration made him go.
Trump will never stop spreading hate. It’s who he is.
That’s right. He is consumed by hate and jealousy. See the way he persecuted Obama about his birthplace. He is deeply jealous because Obama is superior. Trump does not read, cannot write and certainly unable to think constructively. He listens to the voice in his head telling him he is inadequate. Unfortunately this problem is going to get much worse even if he is voted out. Beats me how he became Pres.
U.S. formerly projected power. Trump projects weakness, destroys American power.
Most inept and insecure president of the 21st Century. Trump’s biggest achievement in office is he’s made Nixon look a little better.
@John Swofford Good news for Pennsylvania! Buchanan is no longer the worst and most hated president in US History, so trump at least be happy he made the top of one list……