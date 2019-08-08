President Donald Trump Plays The Victim While Visiting Victims | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 8, 2019

 

The president traveled to both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday — both cities that suffered mass shootings in the past week — and in between he took to Twitter to rage at Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. The panel discusses.
71 Comments on "President Donald Trump Plays The Victim While Visiting Victims | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David J | August 8, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Trump desperately needs to be the victim, and the hero at the same time. Because no one gets more attention than a victim and a hero.

    • john smith | August 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Be the ChangeYou’re too deplorable to understand…sad.

    • Bucky Pinata | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Phyllis Pollack So, factually, he was never diagnosed as he was never seen by anyone.

    • Bucky Pinata | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Ramon Guzman And when was Trump diagnosed with same, except never…..you enjoy pushing propaganda Ramon?

    • Trevor McKenna-Williams | August 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Bucky Pinata Actually he does if you read the definitions of Narcissistic Personality Disorder posted here only someone wilful blind would not acknowledge that Trump ticks all the boxes so yes Trumps a duck.

  2. Noiseless Sounds | August 8, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    “I don’t want people politicing this as Im politicizing this entire visit and span of 72 hours myself” – Donny Tiny hands Drumpf

  3. Power corrupts | August 8, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    The orange one lacks the moral fiber and mental capacity that is required to complete the duties of his government job. There will be much suffering until he is removed from the white house.

  4. Real Talk76 | August 8, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Trump is just too small and petty for the office. The only way he knows how to make himself taller is by stepping and standing on others. He can’t exude morality or empathy unless it’s scripted. Rather than ask for their vote, he would prefer to otherize the Hispanic community in order to maintain a perceived cultural hierarchy. He is a narcissistic white supremacist and this country needs to turn the page on this embarrassment.

    • Annette youtube | August 8, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      But hey, he can pick out *great* colors for the new plane! Lol. Just don’t cough while I’m talking during my interview, regardless if I’m incriminating myself. … !!

    • Commendatore | August 8, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      so you basically say, usa needs a president like obama back in the office right?
      because under obama there were no mass shootings and spree killers right?…

      lmao!

  5. Noiseless Sounds | August 8, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    anybody with a brain can see though trump admins lies.

  6. Power corrupts | August 8, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Very sad to see the lying orange puppet again being a disgraceful politician, who politicizes human suffering in every way he can.

  7. pavanatanaya | August 8, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Trump, isolating the victims of violence for his own benefit…narcissistic behavior

  8. N Gup | August 8, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    respect for the office
    not for trump

    • Toni Sumblin | August 8, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      N Gup exactly.

      “The Duty of a Patriot is to protect his country from his government” Thomas Jefferson

    • Michael Brown | August 8, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      Trump is disgracing the office of the presidency.
      As the commander in chief of the White Nationalists, the orange buffoon does not deserve any respect.

    • Gambit2483 | August 8, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      I noticed that too. For the office, NOT the occupier in the office.

    • taxiuniversum | August 8, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      This „respect for the office“ is ridiculous as long as a ridiculous caricature of a human being is occupying it. I have respect for the ROLE of for instance the police – but whenever I am facing an abusive police officer, my respect towards him as a cop will be absolutely zero. There is no such thing as an office making a sociopath more noble in any way, shape or form.

    • Deb Kellar | August 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Trump has done none of that. Enemy’s in the White House, poisoning are water, air, destroying are land and bankruptcy are country. While selling out our country to the Dictators he hobnobs. North Korea and the bombs why else is Trump ignoring them. Who in there right mind would stay there?

  9. Kevin Lemond | August 8, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Why is this clown still our president? Wake up America impeach this fool along with Pence McConnell and his corrupt cult political allies

  10. Jai Li | August 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Gun regulation should truly be addressed after the infestation in the White House is gone.

  11. nightkids29 | August 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Most of the people at the hospital are sick, how can they treat Trump as a rock star?

    • John Wagn | August 8, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

      Mock star…..

    • Lumis Sappier | August 8, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      *They didn’t, Trashy Trump made it up. They paid a few actors to play act, so they look like, they like him.*
      *He just made the sick people in the hospital, sicker!*

    • Deb long | August 8, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      I’m telling y’all this is a campaign stunt. He will use the footage and actors that his people filmed and throw it in a campaign ad. Much like his idol Kim Jong-un does with their government run media.

    • Bill Lord | August 8, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Lumis Sappier Yup I’m sooooo sure that they hired an actor, simple minded people (sheep) like you will believe anything.

    • nightkids29 | August 8, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Bill Lord so you think those sick people treat him like a rock star.

  12. John Swofford | August 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Another disgusting display exposing why Trump is unfit for citizenship let alone high office.

  13. Gwen30 | August 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    It’s NOT about him it’s about the victims and the cities that are in morning!!!! What’s wrong with him??????

  14. Toni Sumblin | August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    “No matter how noble the objectives of a government: if it blurs the lines of decency and kindness, disrespects human beings and incites fear and suspicions, it is an evil government” Eric Hoffer.

  15. 1962sherrynurse | August 8, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is a narcist, everything is about him. Citizens of the USA pray and vote, we are most definitely in the dark days of this country.

  16. CarterhaughBooks | August 8, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Still trying to understand how & why, Fake45 can be so abnormal? Start researching narcissism. It’s all right there.

    • Linda Dean | August 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      So very TRUE..!! Narcissistic characteristics & behavior is CLASSIC Trumpturd..!! Never apologize, never admit mistakes or errors… Always turn the narrative to make you the victim..!!
      These r very dark days for America to have a racist, narcissistic president..!!!
      Please… Please….VOTE BLUE..!!!

  17. thelasonj | August 8, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Unfit. Unqualified. Immoral. Unpresidential. Everyone, please vote.

  18. Tim Alford | August 8, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    First off I don’t think he wanted to go… second he needs praise because of his insecurities!!!!

  19. Giovanni Soave | August 8, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Trump will never stop spreading hate. It’s who he is.

    • Fleet Silverfox | August 8, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      That’s right. He is consumed by hate and jealousy. See the way he persecuted Obama about his birthplace. He is deeply jealous because Obama is superior. Trump does not read, cannot write and certainly unable to think constructively. He listens to the voice in his head telling him he is inadequate. Unfortunately this problem is going to get much worse even if he is voted out. Beats me how he became Pres.

  20. wily wascal | August 8, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    U.S. formerly projected power. Trump projects weakness, destroys American power.

    • John Swofford | August 8, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Most inept and insecure president of the 21st Century. Trump’s biggest achievement in office is he’s made Nixon look a little better.

    • Richard Barber | August 8, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @John Swofford Good news for Pennsylvania! Buchanan is no longer the worst and most hated president in US History, so trump at least be happy he made the top of one list……

