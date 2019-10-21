Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discusses the fallout from removing U.S. troops from northern Syria, and he shares his concerns about actions Trump would take if he were elected to a second term. Aired on 10/21/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Donald Trump Putting Troops At Greater Risk, Says Senator | Morning Joe | MSNBC