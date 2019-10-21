President Donald Trump Putting Troops At Greater Risk, Says Senator | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
President Donald Trump Putting Troops At Greater Risk, Says Senator | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 21, 2019

 

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discusses the fallout from removing U.S. troops from northern Syria, and he shares his concerns about actions Trump would take if he were elected to a second term. Aired on 10/21/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Donald Trump Putting Troops At Greater Risk, Says Senator | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

34 Comments on "President Donald Trump Putting Troops At Greater Risk, Says Senator | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. tellit teller | October 21, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    He doesn’t have a choice, if he bring the army home, the war industry machine will deal with him, he better just keep them in Iraq.

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | October 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      From all that I heard during the campaign and since, Trump’s got it all under control. He knows the most, he does the most and he gets it all right…..every time. Of course, the president of Trump “university” may have got it wrong.

  2. Florian Eimer | October 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Trump just announced to return Alaska to Russia and to destroy NATO to accomplish Putin`s wishlist.

    • Muddy Water | October 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @L C … for what crime?

    • Florian Eimer | October 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Muddy Water Trump didn`t squeezed my government enough to enhance our military spending. This upsets me a lot.
      NATO is important and needs to be strenghten by any means. Trump jumped like a tiger but landed like a towel. Sad.

    • Muddy Water | October 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Florian Eimer… you seem like a nice person but your opinions don’t count in the United States…just like Russian opinions don’t count in America.

    • Idylchatter | October 21, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Muddy Water You shouldn’t tread on free speech. It’s protected by what’s left of your constitution.

  3. Seeker2 Above | October 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Funny 😄 🤣🤣🤣 THAT IS ….. N O T ……. what OUR troops are saying !!!!

  4. 73egg | October 21, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    I live in the UK and the USA have always been our allies, not now it seems. We are a prime target for ISIS, so thanks trump!!!!!!!

  5. Jeff Abbott | October 21, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    So we abandon our allies, allowing ISIS fighters to escape and Kurds to be killed, then we deploy troops to Saudi Arabia because they paid for it? So the military is just a group of mercenaries for sale to the highest bidder now?

    • GeoMisfit | October 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Trump is only capable of thinking of relationships as business transactions–due to his sociopathy–and he’s a raging narcissist, so everything is about him: all transactions involve him, alone. So, when he says, “it’s good for the country.” He really means, “It’s good for me.” And when he says that the troops are paid for, he means that the Saudis paid HIM for them, not the country. The Saudis have funneled millions of dollars to him, through his businesses, over the years. This is also why Trump feels that he can divert military aircrews to his resorts for profit because he increased the military budget, so he believes he’s owed some personal compensation from the military, for that. It’s a truly sick mind which is running our country and our military.

    • Allen Kracalik | October 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      As Democratic Presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard put it, US military troops are being PROSTITUTED to Saudi Arabia’s genocidal dictatorship.

    • HB’s Illegitimate Son | October 21, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Jeff Abbott Sounds better than to bomb randomly like a Obomba

  6. Sheik Yo Booty | October 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    IMPEACH #PRESIDENTPUSSYASSBITCH 😀
    Make America great again

    • Yo-yos Tenbucks | October 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      PITCHFORK MOB ALL MSNBC SERPENT PERSONNEL AND TRACE ALL THESE SERPENT KUNTS ONLINE TRYING TO DESTROY HUMANITY

  7. White Jesus | October 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Make America Trump Free AGAIN

  8. White Jesus | October 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    At this time, anyone defending Trump at this point in History, stands against America

  9. T'Town Tim | October 21, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    ima here to tell trumpers they are as weak and as much a fkn Goatfkng traitor POS as Smelly Nixon is

  10. Mr Underhill | October 21, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Which allies is Chris talking about – Saudi Netanyahu and Putin or our old allies Europe ?

  11. John O | October 21, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! The gop is unfit to govern

  12. hunnid dub hunnid stack | October 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Trump another term my result in nuclear war

  13. Larry Sernyk | October 21, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump also being investigated for insider trading and securities fraud. His tweets that send financial markets down and up are being used by his cronies and probably family members make millions. #IMPEACHandREMOVE! SDNY will indict him. They have more than enough evidence to lock the 🍊💩 up for life❗

  14. clean blacc sneakas | October 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I don’t like this guy or his dumb questions.wtf do you mean a second term???😐😡

  15. Gregg Narcisse | October 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    No matter what the Fool Trump does, his silly supporters will always back him.

  16. Jason Barksdale | October 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    He is playing monopoly around the world and guys see political inexperience. That’s why IVANKA and JARED are jet setting. This is about real real estate investments …end game tallest MOSCOW TRUMP TOWER. PERIOD. 🏗🏢🕌

  17. Steve Sinner | October 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Mr. Bone Spurs !!!🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

  18. Fred Midtgaard | October 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Through Operation Inherent Resolve (NATO) many countries have troops on Northern Syria, including Norway. This doesn’t come up much in the news because they generally are special forces. However, France has around 1000 troops in the area too and those are more regular troops so we hear about it. American news ignores this completely. You didn’t only stab the Kurds in the back (which in itself is more than bad enough) but also a large number of European allies. How are you going to explain this and sweet-talk us next time you need us?

  19. Idylchatter | October 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    The Trump party’s justification: “The Saudis pay cash”. They also sent 15 people to do 911.

  20. Ben Younger | October 21, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Perhaps the power as of the US President with respect to the military, should be seriously looked at. All it takes is one ppresident, who has little grasp of the balance of powers, to cause a world changing catastrophy. .

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.