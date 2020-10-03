President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed hospital | USA TODAY

October 3, 2020

 

President Donald Trump spent Friday night in a Maryland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, tweeting that his his stay was "going welI, I think."

There was no update from the White House early Saturday, but White House physician Sean P. Conley said late Friday that "the president is doing very well" and was not requiring any supplemental oxygen. Trump was receiving Remdesivir therapy and was resting comfortably, Conley said.

Trump is at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, as more than 10 people who were in close contact with him or White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19, sending shock throughout the nation just a month away from the presidential election.

Six of those who tested positive attended a White House event last Saturday at which Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who has since tested negative.

25 Comments on "President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed hospital | USA TODAY"

  1. Sharon Davis | October 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    Wow…

  2. Andrea Black | October 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    How is mom

  3. Andrea Black | October 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    And people from there

  4. lifeisgreat9597 | October 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    well I guesse it just is what it is

    • C.Rabbit Farms | October 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      Pense but maybe only a couple months, I tell you as I tell those I’m close with and that is THAT SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT HERE, NOT DURE WHAT BUT THIS IS A VERY CORIDINATED CHESS MOVE IN OTHER WORDS. BE SAFE STAY HEALTHY ✌

  5. nelo e J xWile | October 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    52:42
    02:20:41
    I need boyfriend 💋💋💋💋💋💞💞💞💞

  6. Hillary Newman | October 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    Oh at least one is wearing a mask😂😂😂😂

  7. C.Rabbit Farms | October 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    I bet you at least half of them standing out their at this very second are some form of security or intelligence, in one way or another and what’s the people distorted talk from passer by’s?
    I mean really anyone surprised in the slightest?

  8. Amy A | October 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    This is just sad 🤣😂

  9. Thomas McDonald | October 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    I think Trump should get the best healthcare that $750.00 can buy ?

  10. Cat.and.Dog.lover 180 | October 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    I like those Dr. in away those Dr. are not giving in to the reporters

  11. Patrick Neal | October 3, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Why is this 6 hours 🤣

  12. Power Boyz | October 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Jesus cura nosso presidente nos precisamos dele estamos orando pelo senhor Donald Tromp

  13. Just Us | October 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Leave him there, he’s surrounded by “suckers and losers” that didn’t have bone spurs when the country needed them.

  14. Waji Saleem | October 3, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    To Whom This May Concern:
    The White House is Haunted now.
    Sincerely, CorOna

  15. Ryan John Kennedy | October 3, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    they better call Dr. Fauci lmao 😂

  16. Ha Le | October 3, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Vote For Trump @

  17. Bruce Smith | October 3, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    So….why am I watching this?

  18. takeflight | October 3, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    What the F…it’s like a parade for kill the President rallying without a mask next to him.

  19. maxwell murray | October 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    POOR TRUMP , HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CHINESE DIESEASE , WE WISH HIM WELL AND ALL THE BEST TO THE FIRST FAMILY…

  20. Leonard Davies | October 3, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Pointless video… Hey I’ve just bought an air fryer from amazon

