President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed hospital | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump spent Friday night in a Maryland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, tweeting that his his stay was "going welI, I think."

There was no update from the White House early Saturday, but White House physician Sean P. Conley said late Friday that "the president is doing very well" and was not requiring any supplemental oxygen. Trump was receiving Remdesivir therapy and was resting comfortably, Conley said.

Trump is at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, as more than 10 people who were in close contact with him or White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19, sending shock throughout the nation just a month away from the presidential election.

Six of those who tested positive attended a White House event last Saturday at which Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who has since tested negative.

