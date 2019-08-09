The president is weighing new gun legislation as the pressure is mounting following to mass shootings. Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
President Donald Trump 'Tests The Blowback' On Gun Legislation | Morning Joe | MSNBC
YA PEOPLE LET HIM GO ALL THOSE QUESTIONS YOU’LL ARE ASKING ARE GOING OUT THE WINDOWS. LOL
Remember when George Carlin said lapierre’s name should be chuck steak?
how long did these individuals own these weapons before commiting these crimes?
What people don’t understand if you stomp out one fire someone else will make another fire after that. In this world nobody wins
Amen wise man one told me seem s takes all kinds
Anybody seen Epstein since he was replaced by his double?
Nope but that sicko is free after these 2 giant distractions!
Background check?. El Paso shooter did not have any bad wrap except traffic violation.
The Hollanesian yes and he made it out alive. It’s convenient that most that push the lefts rhetoric walk away untouched… I believe they are desperate enough to risk lives to push their agenda. They’ve obviously tried everything from Russia, kavanaugh, Jussie Smollett, they have been full of scandal already I wouldn’t be shocked that an extremist helped them out. I don’t believe the manifesto at all
@Diana Strange what do you suggest? I agree mental state is a factor, but a sweeping law denying access because if mental state is not constitutional.
King T Naughty oh poor naive soul, you understand they want open borders?! people get gun regardless. Just like drugs. They are illegal but still a problem. You have to start thinking with logic.
@Drew Oliver Weapons of mass destruction have gotten out of control in the world because of the eternal arms race of the US war machine.
I don’t agree with disarming the population what little protection they have from the state, but the two sides of addressing radical terrorist groups targeting individuals because of conspiracy theories like white replacement plus addressing arms manufacturing could be a start.
President Trump knows full well if he does any kind movement on Gun control let alone increase restrictions…he will lose a lot and i mean a lot of support from the people who voted for him. Americans love their guns and it will be foolish of him to do such a thing! You know what….do it Mr. Trump lol
It’ll be a matter of time before felons can have their guns back just like they can vote again.
As much as people talk 💩 I think he knows he really believes he needs to change it.
@bill b change what.
@bill b he knows it but won’t do it. When have you ever known Trump to take a moral or ethical stand on anything?
Trump its this simple the people will not allow red flags and precrime statistics to allow for the end of due process and the end of the 2nd.your not looking ppl up for not getting along with others.it would mean the end of your dreams for a 2nd term…and to the left and the democrats your treason is not fooling anyone..you set these spree attacks up.
Every commercial sale at every gun shop in America already has background checks. Pretty much a non issue piece of propaganda by the fake media.. The NRA are 15 MILLION Americans. All of which work and vote
Wars, trade war, Iraq war, Iran war, North Korea war, gun war, immigration war, racial war, human psyche man
NRA is a terrorist organisation funded by those heavily invested in arms manufacturers.
What’s this about? I’m lost..Guns?
Upshur So right it is about hatred not guns. Guns are only the instruments. I am Canadian and fully support gun control in our country. However the issue is hatred, many things can be weapons. A rake, a shovel, a baseball bat. The list goes on. Get rid of racists and their hare filled thinking, Then go for gun control.
If you need a gun you can find it on the streets how about taking care of that first.
Borders are open for more business
There are a lot of Red Tape during the background checks before even getting your firearm in your possession!
But remember, Senators and Politicians wants to remove all Citizens from all firearms.
But the very same people in power has no problem grabbing your children at age 18 to 35 and put them in boot camp and off to the battlefield where your kids will be surrounded by actual real weapons of mass destruction. Killing enemies left and right. From actual soldiers as well the civilians in those foreign lands!!!
Meanwhile these same people make huge amounts of money over your dead service member child or children.
Before and after their death on the battlefields!!!
While the families gets barely any real help from the very same Politicians and Senators in powerful places!!!
Bagpipes play and a Six-Gun salute with blank round sounding off and very small amount of money giving to the family that end up using it on the funeral expenses while having barely if any money left over to keep!
“You gotta dance with them what brung ya”………Molly Ivens
Assault-style weapon? What’s that? Sounds like semantics considering most people would give a different answer and half of them don’t even know how different guns work.
By the way, constitutional protections and liberties don’t change because of the ever changing will of the body politic. Thank God.
Democrats want gun control so they can hunt their enemies easier. Totalitarianism is the agenda of these rodents.
Laurence Tribe ~ Impeachment proceedings began on July 26. The latest filing makes it official. Game on, Mr. Trump. You can run but you can no longer hide. Especially now that hiding can itself be an impeachable offense, as Article III of the Nixon articles showed.
No more gun laws unless it is National Reciprocity.
Banning assult rifles will not solve the problem. Anyone can take a hand gun and do the same amount of damage. Make no mistake this is the start of burning the second amendment. Trump 2020