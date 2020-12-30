President-elect Biden speaks on the COVID-19 pandemic | USA TODAY

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 outbreak from Wilmington, Delaware.

RELATED:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. “This is about saving lives. I trust the science, and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine,” Harris emphasized. “This is about saving your life, the life of your family members and of your community.”

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Biden #BidenLive #COVID19