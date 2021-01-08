President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold press conference | USA TODAY

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold press conference | USA TODAY

January 8, 2021

 

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announce key nominees for the Department of Justice.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general, the nation's chief law enforcement officer, two sources familiar with the decision said.

Garland's nomination will come as Biden seeks to turn the page on a tumultuous period at the Justice Department marred by allegations of politicization under the Trump administration. By choosing Garland, who has spent the last two decades on the federal appeals court and has built a reputation as a moderate, Biden appears to be aiming to create a department free from political influence.

36 Comments on "President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold press conference | USA TODAY"

