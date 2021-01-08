President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold press conference | USA TODAY

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announce key nominees for the Department of Justice.
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general, the nation's chief law enforcement officer, two sources familiar with the decision said.
Garland's nomination will come as Biden seeks to turn the page on a tumultuous period at the Justice Department marred by allegations of politicization under the Trump administration. By choosing Garland, who has spent the last two decades on the federal appeals court and has built a reputation as a moderate, Biden appears to be aiming to create a department free from political influence.
Kinda like how karma is finally catching up with trump🤣
he attacked traitors.
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN OUR NATION AND OUR TROOPS!
Looks like “Sleepy Joe” is awake and ready to get to the dirty work.
He sure is…And Trump will take a long nap in prison.
What we witnessed yesterday were corrupt politicians who are almost all multi-millionaires cowering in their chamber as unarmed people were shot outside. They are only alive because they have successfully divided and distracted the American People.
I would also include trump in the group of cowering multi- millionaires. He clearly stated he would protest with the rioters yet he was no where to be seen👀
How does it feel…not my president!
Sometime corruption wins – nature intend it, there is always pay back when people choose corruption..!!
