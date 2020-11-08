President-elect Joe Biden delivers address upon winning enough votes to take White House | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
November 8, 2020

 

Joe Biden, who has waited with his campaign patiently since Election Day for one more state to be called in his favor, got his prayers answered on Saturday when multiple states were called for him, securing enough electoral college votes to win the White House.

Over 75 million people voted for the Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and when the count is complete it will be the largest electorate in U.S. history.

