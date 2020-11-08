President-elect Joe Biden delivers address upon winning enough votes to take White House | USA TODAY

Joe Biden, who has waited with his campaign patiently since Election Day for one more state to be called in his favor, got his prayers answered on Saturday when multiple states were called for him, securing enough electoral college votes to win the White House.
RELATED:
Over 75 million people voted for the Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and when the count is complete it will be the largest electorate in U.S. history.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
And now all the evidence on Hunter’s emails that proves the Biden family corruption will go away
Well, naturally.
I’d bet that the majority of these commenters have never watched the video.
If only he wasn’t religious and tried to spread it too
I cant wait to see the contastable go to the white house and had donald trump his eviction notice on national television😂lol
*Vince McMahon voice* “Donald Trump. YOU’RE FIREEEEEEED!”
Prepare for new wars and ISIS and Alqeida . Its their way to keep spend their people taxes money instead providing benifit for them . Black water and terriost etc will get more richer in his goverment .
All America is in front to mind the shop and still focusing on real matter the country has, “it’s time for a change”.
-Actions speak louder than words-
Well done!
Hai. Farend
Good Job
😘😘😘😘👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
👑Congratulations joe biden👑
🙋🙋🙋🙋🕺🕺🕺🕺💃💃💃💃
Братства
Are we being punked?????
I’ve made a song on biden’s victory.. You can watch 😁😁.. I’m Asian
Biden voice sounds like playing bioshock games 🤣🤣☣️
Wonderful!
We won!
Biden write new crime bill so all burn loot and murder be locked up and harris helps
Finally we have Sleepy Joe senator elect of DIVIDED SOCIALIST STATES OF SOMALIA with Ilham Omar religious affair advisor
Biden 6th crime family for Gitmo 2020 your going down Joey get ready 😉