President Joe Biden delivers remarks on national security | USA TODAY

President Biden Delivers Brief Remarks About a National Security Initiative, and will be Joined Virtually by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday the United States is forming a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom that will allow them to share advanced technology and could be seen as a possible message to an aggressive China

The new partnership, which will be known as AUKUS, will enable the three countries to share artificial intelligence, undersea capabilities and other advanced technologies and deepen cooperation on a range of defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

