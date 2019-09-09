President Trump announced via Twitter that he had canceled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders. The president said the meeting was canceled following an attack that killed a U.S. service member last week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leaders At Camp David | MSNBC