President Trump announced via Twitter that he had canceled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders. The president said the meeting was canceled following an attack that killed a U.S. service member last week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leaders At Camp David | MSNBC
You know there was no meeting, trump’s just lying again….
@DoctorChained🤔…. 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣👌🤡🤡
@DoctorChained He’s moving his lips.
@Coco C – Exactly. #45’s *cheated and lied to* his partners, both in business *and* marriage, for decades.
He even *cheats* at golf, the ‘gentlemans game’. ⛳
#45 – *So* embarrassing for America… 😒
His lips were moving
“We don’t negotiate with terrorists unless we negotiate with them” – President bone spurs
@TCB King Really? Is that why they are still building weapons and shooting off missiles? This has not changed ONE bit. t RUMP is noting but a joke.
@Mdlclass Worker what war did you serve?
@S H lots of people avoided the war. Some were pansies and some had medical reasons some just went to college. Just because you wanna hate someone doesn’t mean many others dont deserve that same hate.
Ledder Havit How many of them became president? Two, but at least one of them was honest.
Anyone else remember in 1982/83 when the U.S. government armed and financed a small group of freedom fighters in Afghanistan, what was the name of those freedom fighters fighting Russian soldiers in Afghanistan? Oh yeah the Taliban! Soldier of fortune magazine used to run adds on how to donate to the Taliban who were fighting communism.
@Kevin Moore Germany and Japan accepted our occupation.
The Afghani people have a long history of destroying invading Empires.
@Kevin Moore Afghanistan has an estimated trillion dollars worth of minerals.
Plus we need to keep Iranian oil off the market to keep prices up
@Karin Lorenz and threatened to invade them if they didn’t make an offer to our liking
@David Grover We gave money and support to Ben Laden and his crew whatever they called themselves back then.
@Your Average Imperial Guard oh sweetheart, I have another view on that situation in complex. In 80 media were saying that helping afghan irregular groups is good, now they saying that this groups are terrorist and bad BAD people. Only difference is in media view, that providing their information provision of Lords on regular folk. Mujahedeen was good because media said that, Taliban now bad because media saying that they are bad. MEDIA MAKE UP CHAINS OF WORDS THAT ORDINARY PEOPLE SHOULD REPEAT IN THEIR SPEECH AND TAKE FOR GRANTED
and I was supposed to meet up with George Clooney this weekend at my villa.
@Todd Jones UK 4 Trump
A message from Finland to the Q-patriots around the world
Jarmo Ekman, Published on Sep 7, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUFmSYQuSKI
Taliban controls more of Afghanistan now than when the USA aggression started 17 years ago .
What plane would ex-GITMO prisons take , commercial , Afgan gov. or US military ?
Would have been much cheaper if Reagan would not have founded , funded and armed Taliban in first place .
We need Pompeo to erupt and spew lava and be no more.
Just like that “Late Night, Good Call From Chiiiina”? XD lmao
and all those “Beautiful hand delivered letters” from Kim Jong Un ?? bet Trump sees dead people too
@claire bigelow XD
We discussed many many good things.
It’s pronounced jina….
Trump wouldnt be present for any kind of talks with the Taliban. Military personnel would be the ones to do that
@Anon Anon commander Bone Spurs in Fear of the military.
*fixed it.
@SpecialSP – We haven’t forgotten #45’s little ‘self-pity party’ in Japan, either… 🚢👎😒
https://www.wsj.com/articles/white-house-wanted-uss-john-mccain-out-of-sight-during-trump-japan-visit-11559173470
Beyond shameful…and pretty d*mn ‘unpatriotic’, really. 🤔
@Anon Anon So, what’s our point? All he does for the military is steal from them.
Evan Case Because smart people claim “The oceans are very small”.
Smart like a rock.
Oh look 👀 . . over there 👉 SQUIRRELS 🐿🐿🐿🐿
Nuke those squirrels!!!!
LOL!
Top comment!
@David MAGAT
FUCKTRUMP2020
It was so secret that even The Taliban didn’t know about it !! 😶
@Todd Jones👈 soooo WORRIED that Trump’s losing SOOO badly
until they saw the tweet.
Trump: You’re terrorists! No deal!
Talibans: We’re terrorists. We make no deals in general.
Trump: FAKE NEWS!
Talibans: WTF?
They knew but they thought it was a secret not a trumpian #tweetbrag
How is it secret if you’re reporting on it. This is more then a typo 😂
Even his advisors aren’t very smart.😂
FOOL LIED AZZ 💀💀 GOONS
@The Nimble Ninja Taliban to visit camp David I think you’ll are being trolled relentlessly
probably cancelled the meeting because they refused to stay at trump’s hotel…
… maybe with Epstein gone, the Hotel is out of stock on virgins 🤔
*MSNBC = More Sh!t Nothing But Crap*
@Todd Jones 👈KNOWS TRUMPS LOSING
To tacky
How can you go to a secret meeting when everyone knows.
@claire bigelow – ‘Schrodinger’s #45: Criminal *and* cretinous, simultaneously’… 😹
Or rather, this channel is utterly stupid.
This comment proves MSNBC viewers are dumb. I get you’re from the Middle East but I seriously hope you’re not void of basic common sense. ROFLMAO!!!!
What’s up Donny, couldn’t they afford to go to Doral? It is very close to the airport you know.
You’re so brainwashed it’s hilarious.
And Mark don’t forget plenty of parking and the best ballrooms in all of Florida. LMAO
@Coco C Actually the truth was the Taliban wants to bring in their own transportation, The Camel One. They never trust our unreliable American ingenuity, the SUV. Trump wouldn’t want to allow any camels to come close to his rundown resort. That’s why the meeting has cancelled!
Another Dotard Donnie bungled PR stunt…yawn
Lets see how Kelly-Anne handles this monday? -[laughter]
You know what a pathological liar is? someone who lies when the truth would serve them better but they choose to lie. He optimizes a PL.
YOU LIE LIE TO ME 💀☠️ SHIPPING LIE’S STRANGE UNNATURAL FEELING FOR THE WHOLE WORLD BLOW-UP AND A HARM UNJUSTIFIED WRONG..CRIMES REALLY A STUNT YOU MEANT A STINK.AZZ LYERS… GOING TO FAR…🤪😜👹👺😈👿💩
Lies?? You trust MSM???
MSNBC.. 2 years of “Trump can’t win”
2 1/2 years of “Trump is a Russian Asset”
2 years of ” Trump Collusion with Putin”
1 3/4 Years of ” Trump’s a Racist!”
1 year of ” POTUS is a NaZi”
2 years + of ” Donald is mentally incompetent”
When will you admit that our beloved Commander in Chief has done so many great deeds for us, the American people?
I guess, never.
The Trump derangement syndrome has become epidemic among your viewers and followers.
Do you really love our great Republic or do march to the Sorros drum in fear of being fired for not towing the party line?
Cheers!
DJQ
A liberal
Obama was a pathological liar.
Republicans: we dont negotiate with terrorists
Same Republicans: let’s invite the Taliban to the US to negotiate
Sound logic to me. Obama said al-Qaeda look like Boy Scouts,” San Francisco has now classified the NRA as terrorists. Over a decade ago the NRA was said to be worse than the Third Reich. (Nazi’s) For those they do not know what a history book is. Democrats made all these claims. Are they just Socialists disguised as Democrats? If you are going to learn about WW2 may want to start now. Because the NRA is going to burn all history books using democratic socialists logic.
If blowing up building, murdering people and public execution is a boy scout act and not a terrorist act. So why not have them over. Cook a little dinner attend a public execution and burn the American flag. Sounds like good times.
I do not recall when the NRA held it last public execution of American Journalists? Do you? Do you know where the NRA’s concentration camps are located? What ethnicity and religious group has the NRA blamed and targeted directly for all the financial problem of the United States?
I do not see any Democrat or Republicans on this comment thread. I just see a bunch of socialist and trump derangement syndrome. Sad and funny. If You say I support trump you just proved the socialist part. I suggest starting a socialist party and stop tearing apart the democratic party you hypocrites.
What people don’t realize is that Trump thought he was meeting with a guy named Mr. Taliban 😂.
Ummm…. If it was so secret, why did he ANNOUNCE it’s cancelation?
Stupid is as stupid does.
there have been a number of meetings for many months now.
That’s the obvious question, Jacob. His are the reasons which passeth all understanding.
mike swiental
A random guy in the YouTube comments sections knows all about the secret meetings the POTUS has been having with the Taliban for “many months now”?
That would be totally believable but lucky for me, I’m not a gullible moron!
mike swiental I detect sarcasm? Like his so called high official phone calls with the Chinese that never happened?
The Taliban in the USA ? released from Guantanamo for the weekend perhaps? to go camping with Uncle Don. its nice to see them getting along.
We kind of run out things to say about that tub of lard that sits in the Oval Office. I give up.