President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leaders At Camp David | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 9, 2019

 

President Trump announced via Twitter that he had canceled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders. The president said the meeting was canceled following an attack that killed a U.S. service member last week.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

78 Comments on "President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leaders At Camp David | MSNBC"

  1. Charles T. | September 8, 2019 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    You know there was no meeting, trump’s just lying again….

  2. SLED leohja | September 8, 2019 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    “We don’t negotiate with terrorists unless we negotiate with them” – President bone spurs

    • voodooblue61 blue | September 8, 2019 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      @TCB King Really? Is that why they are still building weapons and shooting off missiles? This has not changed ONE bit. t RUMP is noting but a joke.

    • Ledder Havit | September 8, 2019 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      @Mdlclass Worker what war did you serve?

    • Ledder Havit | September 9, 2019 at 12:00 AM | Reply

      @S H lots of people avoided the war. Some were pansies and some had medical reasons some just went to college. Just because you wanna hate someone doesn’t mean many others dont deserve that same hate.

    • S H | September 9, 2019 at 5:09 AM | Reply

      Ledder Havit How many of them became president? Two, but at least one of them was honest.

  3. Todd Bruce | September 8, 2019 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Anyone else remember in 1982/83 when the U.S. government armed and financed a small group of freedom fighters in Afghanistan, what was the name of those freedom fighters fighting Russian soldiers in Afghanistan? Oh yeah the Taliban! Soldier of fortune magazine used to run adds on how to donate to the Taliban who were fighting communism.

    • william willie | September 9, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Moore Germany and Japan accepted our occupation.
      The Afghani people have a long history of destroying invading Empires.

    • william willie | September 9, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Moore Afghanistan has an estimated trillion dollars worth of minerals.
      Plus we need to keep Iranian oil off the market to keep prices up

    • william willie | September 9, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Karin Lorenz and threatened to invade them if they didn’t make an offer to our liking

    • william willie | September 9, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @David Grover We gave money and support to Ben Laden and his crew whatever they called themselves back then.

    • tingle blade | September 9, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Your Average Imperial Guard oh sweetheart, I have another view on that situation in complex. In 80 media were saying that helping afghan irregular groups is good, now they saying that this groups are terrorist and bad BAD people. Only difference is in media view, that providing their information provision of Lords on regular folk. Mujahedeen was good because media said that, Taliban now bad because media saying that they are bad. MEDIA MAKE UP CHAINS OF WORDS THAT ORDINARY PEOPLE SHOULD REPEAT IN THEIR SPEECH AND TAKE FOR GRANTED

  4. Clorox Bleach #1 | September 8, 2019 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    and I was supposed to meet up with George Clooney this weekend at my villa.

  5. Arnulfo Marquez | September 8, 2019 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    We need Pompeo to erupt and spew lava and be no more.

  6. IR_Dankenstein | September 8, 2019 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Just like that “Late Night, Good Call From Chiiiina”? XD lmao

  7. Kristie C | September 8, 2019 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Trump wouldnt be present for any kind of talks with the Taliban. Military personnel would be the ones to do that

  8. Jan fromOz | September 8, 2019 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Oh look 👀 . . over there 👉 SQUIRRELS 🐿🐿🐿🐿

  9. Richard Hunt | September 8, 2019 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    It was so secret that even The Taliban didn’t know about it !! 😶

  10. Ken Shapiro | September 8, 2019 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    How is it secret if you’re reporting on it. This is more then a typo 😂

  11. jeff lockaby | September 8, 2019 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    probably cancelled the meeting because they refused to stay at trump’s hotel…

  12. Yusef Shafei | September 8, 2019 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    How can you go to a secret meeting when everyone knows.

  13. mark walters | September 8, 2019 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    What’s up Donny, couldn’t they afford to go to Doral?  It is very close to the airport you know.

    • David M | September 8, 2019 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      You’re so brainwashed it’s hilarious.

    • Coco C | September 8, 2019 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      And Mark don’t forget plenty of parking and the best ballrooms in all of Florida. LMAO

    • Keith P. | September 9, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      @Coco C Actually the truth was the Taliban wants to bring in their own transportation, The Camel One. They never trust our unreliable American ingenuity, the SUV. Trump wouldn’t want to allow any camels to come close to his rundown resort. That’s why the meeting has cancelled!

  14. Richard Alexander | September 8, 2019 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Another Dotard Donnie bungled PR stunt…yawn

  15. Hank Terreros | September 8, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Lets see how Kelly-Anne handles this monday? -[laughter]

  16. Source Fractal OOTB | September 8, 2019 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    You know what a pathological liar is? someone who lies when the truth would serve them better but they choose to lie. He optimizes a PL.

    • Lebreda McElroy | September 8, 2019 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      YOU LIE LIE TO ME 💀☠️ SHIPPING LIE’S STRANGE UNNATURAL FEELING FOR THE WHOLE WORLD BLOW-UP AND A HARM UNJUSTIFIED WRONG..CRIMES REALLY A STUNT YOU MEANT A STINK.AZZ LYERS… GOING TO FAR…🤪😜👹👺😈👿💩

    • DJ Q | September 8, 2019 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      Lies?? You trust MSM???

      MSNBC.. 2 years of “Trump can’t win”
      2 1/2 years of “Trump is a Russian Asset”
      2 years of ” Trump Collusion with Putin”
      1 3/4 Years of ” Trump’s a Racist!”
      1 year of ” POTUS is a NaZi”
      2 years + of ” Donald is mentally incompetent”

      When will you admit that our beloved Commander in Chief has done so many great deeds for us, the American people?

      I guess, never.

      The Trump derangement syndrome has become epidemic among your viewers and followers.

      Do you really love our great Republic or do march to the Sorros drum in fear of being fired for not towing the party line?

      Cheers!

      DJQ

    • All lies Wake up | September 9, 2019 at 4:47 AM | Reply

      A liberal

    • Sam McCormack | September 9, 2019 at 7:33 AM | Reply

      Obama was a pathological liar.

  17. Nicholas Grey | September 8, 2019 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Republicans: we dont negotiate with terrorists
    Same Republicans: let’s invite the Taliban to the US to negotiate

    • VicDich | September 8, 2019 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Sound logic to me.  Obama said al-Qaeda look like Boy Scouts,”  San Francisco has now classified the NRA as terrorists.  Over a decade ago the NRA was said to be worse than the Third Reich.  (Nazi’s)  For those they do not know what a history book is.  Democrats made all these claims.  Are they just Socialists disguised as Democrats?  If you are going to learn about WW2 may want to start now.  Because the NRA is going to burn all history books using democratic socialists logic.

      If blowing up building, murdering people and public execution is a boy scout act and not a terrorist act. So why not have them over.  Cook a little dinner attend a public execution and burn the American flag.  Sounds like good times.

      I do not recall when the NRA held it last public execution of American Journalists?  Do you?  Do you know where the NRA’s concentration camps are located?  What ethnicity and religious group has the NRA blamed and targeted directly for all the financial problem of the United States? 

      I do not see any Democrat or Republicans on this comment thread.  I just see a bunch of socialist and trump derangement syndrome.  Sad and funny.  If You say I support trump you just proved the socialist part.  I suggest starting a socialist party and stop tearing apart the democratic party you hypocrites.

  18. Justin Franks | September 8, 2019 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    What people don’t realize is that Trump thought he was meeting with a guy named Mr. Taliban 😂.

  19. Jacob Faro | September 8, 2019 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Ummm…. If it was so secret, why did he ANNOUNCE it’s cancelation?

  20. mark bilderback | September 8, 2019 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    The Taliban in the USA ? released from Guantanamo for the weekend perhaps? to go camping with Uncle Don. its nice to see them getting along.

