President Trump Diverting Military Money to Build the Border Wall – The Day That Was | MSNBC

President Donald Trump and the Pentagon are reportedly planning to reallocate military money, including one for a new middle school at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the border wall. MSNBC takes a look at the human impact of fulfilling Trump’s campaign promise.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Is Trump Diverting Military Money to Build the Border Wall? – The Day

That Was | MSNBC