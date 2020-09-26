President Trump expected to make announcement for SCOTUS nominee | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
September 26, 2020

 

The death of Supreme Court legend Ruth Bader Ginsburg has ignited intense partisan debate in the Republican-dominated Senate to replace her. President Donald Trump, who has seen two of his nominees join the Court, has promised to name a third candidate, a woman, on Saturday.

President Donald Trump will announce his third nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a choice that could lead the highest court in the nation to be dominated by conservatives for decades to come.

The president has selected federal Appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite of religious conservatives, as his nominee, according to multiple Republican sources.

26 Comments on "President Trump expected to make announcement for SCOTUS nominee | USA TODAY"

  1. No | September 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Wondering if I got the right information…she’s a hardcore Catholic that was involved in some cultish activity calling herself a handmaid….she’s anti-abortion but she adopted from another country instead of saving the unwanted American children stuck in foster care?!

  2. Dea Dea | September 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Gabby Gifford in your ad is looking Great!!

  3. Soul Hydration | September 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    USA Today clearly made Trump look orange on purpose. SHAME ON YOU USA TODAY!! Go look at other videos, this video has clearly been doctored.

  4. Rose | September 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸

  5. Harry Fire | September 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    11:33 start

  14. The COVID-19 Coronavirus | September 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Who else here spent their stimulus check on a rain-water collection system in anticipation of the leftist tears downpour?

  20. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | September 26, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    I am not sure how the radical Democrats are going to except this new nominee!🇺🇲😨

