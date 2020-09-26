President Trump expected to make announcement for SCOTUS nominee | USA TODAY

The death of Supreme Court legend Ruth Bader Ginsburg has ignited intense partisan debate in the Republican-dominated Senate to replace her. President Donald Trump, who has seen two of his nominees join the Court, has promised to name a third candidate, a woman, on Saturday.
President Donald Trump will announce his third nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a choice that could lead the highest court in the nation to be dominated by conservatives for decades to come.
The president has selected federal Appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite of religious conservatives, as his nominee, according to multiple Republican sources.
