PRESIDENT TRUMP HOLDS A NEWS CONFERENCE ON COVID-19 | USA TODAY

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference on Covid-19 at the White House.
The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked unprecedented havoc on millions of Americans' lives, and with cases continuing to surge throughout the country, it's clear that things could easily get worse before they get better.
Our response for this will be in the text book for years to come.
As an example of ..
what not to do in similar situations
it will also be in the comic books
Yeeesss!!! The Trump Briefings Season 2 premiere I hope this season is better than the first, LOL
Season 2 has lost many characters , i sometimes go back to watch season 1
Turtle looklike Urkel LOL I feel ya brah
SRHxAMWF we still not sure yet! There’s still a lot of those confederate flag and billionaire boys out there booting for him! This man still have a shot
🤪🤣🤣🤣I hear Kanye West will be in this season 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Lurdes Maldonado heck no
He said the 5 o’clock slot was hot😂😂 he took it back so there goes my judge Judy😂😂
Trump on the Judge Judy Show! All time record viewing!
Wear a 🎭!?! Noooooooo he’s been defeated by the deep state of the libs oh no Karen’s everywhere must be in mourning. They have an impact… Omg what will Hannity think… 😲
Okay Chad take your meds
Worst President Ever
Hannity supported masks all along, if you listened
insipidyouth We understand how he plays with msm🇺🇸🙏❤️
I guess he tried. He really likes to talk about how great he thinks he is doing. November 3rd can’t come soon enough
Trump 2020.
The Greatest President Ever !!! TRUMP 2020
He also repeats AMERICA IS GREAT ! He isn’t perfect and I must admit that before getting all facts and learning the truth between the Democrats and Republicans. . I must say Trump isn’t not the bad guy here ! Social media play a big role into this. I see it now but was blind to see before. Social Media and the ones that actually are responsible for the Panedemic is trying to distract what’s really going on and cast blame on Trump ! I deeply encourage you to research . Trump isn’t perfect but either are any of you ! He can be belligerent at times and seems to be kinda rude at times. But most of that is because he is being attacked or accused. He stands up for the country , people, and himself.. He doesn’t run and hide and sugar coat . He shows confidence and basically tells it like it is. Sometimes the truth hurts but I rather be hurt with the truth than the lies. It’s not easy being president .Yet he still shows strength , and that’s what we need. I am afraid for anyone running that is scared or shows weakness,, and will allow this country to be turned upside down ! Every time I watch the news or anything involving Our President he is constant being attacked ! Get a grip here people ! Can you reporters ask better questions ! Y’all keep repeating yourselves over and over and over again on why he doesn’t or does wear a mask ! Ask questions in regards to vaccines , security measures etc.
Too little too late clown
Jason Young The greatest how? I’m just not seeing it.
I follow statistics very closely using the Hopkins worldometer ,Pity the president does not.
Poor supporters have to stoop lower and lower defending a president desperately squirming to hold on to what little votes and dignity that is left in their administration. Youtube is full of videos that show exactly how hypocritical Trump and his administration are to this day.
not an ounce of sincerity
Ounce
Oh there is somewhere in there lol just need to search very very hard , maybe it’s buried in “China virus” lol
@Whitesepulchre typo cheers
I guess you know it’s political motivation, he is suffering to talk “normal” because his aides and advisers only urged him to behave like normal because of upcoming election.
bull crap of a conference
A little too little and a little too late.
No, LOT too late.
@gottabemekc way to late. 142000+ dead.
We’ve learned a lot, doctors have learned how to use ventilators, wtf!,🙄!!! Things are happening, many things
Ive never heard someone speak so much but actually say so little. He is probably the worst speaker I have ever seen in my life.
I’m skipping thru the video to the points where he is looking up because that’s where the gems are. 😂
Trying to play catch up reading from notes saying all the things a “normal” president would’ve said a long time ago. Reading like a check-list for grocery store. Don’t be fooled! A feeble attempt at damage control to get re-elected. He doesn’t give two shits about any of us.
Absolutely right!
Not one Dr in this briefing? WTF? does that even make any sense? Why is he even talking? he doesn’t know anything!! And now he wants to wear a freaking mask?? since when?? ugh……this is exhausting
This funny donald trump ad is saying joe buden will defund police and innocent childrem getting shot … Sir this happened under your presidency
What a liar, last week it was harmless in 99 percent of cases.
Trump will escape to Moscow, delivering Airforce One into the welcoming arms of Trump’s leash holder…Putin.
FINALLY tells his minions to wear a mask, other than that, BLAH BLAH BLAH….
Now just ask this to yourself would he call it the American virus if it originated in the US??
He will blame the immigrants😷
Like watching a fourth grader read a book report he didn’t write.
Great description !!
Unlike Biden, reading a report he *couldn’t* write.