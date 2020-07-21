PRESIDENT TRUMP HOLDS A NEWS CONFERENCE ON COVID-19 | USA TODAY

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference on Covid-19 at the White House.

RELATED:

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked unprecedented havoc on millions of Americans' lives, and with cases continuing to surge throughout the country, it's clear that things could easily get worse before they get better.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.